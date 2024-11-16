Let's Check the Latest Pentagon Audit to See How the 'Totally Qualified' Current...
What a Peach: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Attend Fallen Officer's Funeral Over Objections of Family

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 16, 2024
AngieArtist

This is a breathtakingly cynical political ploy, and one that should make Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson feel ashamed of himself.

Officer Enrique Martinez was 26-years-old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop on Chicago's south side.

Mayor Brandon has allowed crime to flourish in the Windy City and is a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist who removed the city's shotspotter tech and wants to defund the police, even if he uses 'different words.'

More from ABC 7:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez on Monday despite the wishes of the officer's family.

Officer Martinez died in the line of duty earlier this month.

The Fraternal Order of Police has said the officer's family does not want the Chicago mayor or Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to attend the funeral.

There was an impassioned plea from a friend of the Martinez's family during a Friday evening press conference at the 8th Police District. A line of solidarity formed late outside the Southwest Side police station to send a clear and blunt message on behalf of the family of Officer Martinez. Still too grief stricken to speak publicly, a family friend, George Barzydlo, delivered their demands.

'Enrique Martinez's family called me up this evening and said they could not do this,' Barzydlo said. 'They definitely do not want the mayor at any of the functions for Enrique. Plain and simple to the point.'

Johnson is trying to make the funeral all about him.

Shame on him.

This could gain traction. The entire city council recently voted against Johnson's proposed $300M tax hike.

It's what Democrats do best.

But the Left won't change policy, and that's the problem.

We hope someone in law enforcement has the spine to do so.

So do we.

If that were this writer's son, she certainly would.

So do we.

Beyond pathetic.

Of course he doesn't respect law enforcement. He's a Democrat.

Because he can.

Bad judgment is his thing.

And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad.

Tags: CHICAGO CRIME FUNERAL LAW ENFORCEMENT MAYOR POLICE

