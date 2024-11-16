What a Peach: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson to Attend Fallen Officer's Funeral Over Objections of Family

This is a breathtakingly cynical political ploy, and one that should make Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson feel ashamed of himself.

Officer Enrique Martinez was 26-years-old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty while performing a traffic stop on Chicago's south side.

Mayor Brandon has allowed crime to flourish in the Windy City and is a dyed-in-the-wool Leftist who removed the city's shotspotter tech and wants to defund the police, even if he uses 'different words.'

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office said he plans to attend the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez on Monday despite the Fraternal Order of Police claiming Martinez's family does not want the mayor to be there. https://t.co/CipZauHn92 — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) November 15, 2024

More from ABC 7:

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will attend the funeral for fallen Chicago Police Officer Enrique Martinez on Monday despite the wishes of the officer's family. Officer Martinez died in the line of duty earlier this month. The Fraternal Order of Police has said the officer's family does not want the Chicago mayor or Illinois Governor JB Pritzker to attend the funeral. There was an impassioned plea from a friend of the Martinez's family during a Friday evening press conference at the 8th Police District. A line of solidarity formed late outside the Southwest Side police station to send a clear and blunt message on behalf of the family of Officer Martinez. Still too grief stricken to speak publicly, a family friend, George Barzydlo, delivered their demands. 'Enrique Martinez's family called me up this evening and said they could not do this,' Barzydlo said. 'They definitely do not want the mayor at any of the functions for Enrique. Plain and simple to the point.'

Johnson is trying to make the funeral all about him.

Shame on him.

If he goes, everyone should contact these three, @GovPritzker @ChrisWelch_JD & @DonHarmonIL to have the Chicago Mayoral Recall Bill #40 placed in the ILGA veto session for an immediate vote. His values are not Chicago's values. pic.twitter.com/Fsxq6jHGbG — Recallthisfall-Chicago (@recallthisfall) November 15, 2024

This could gain traction. The entire city council recently voted against Johnson's proposed $300M tax hike.

Stop robbing this family and the beloved officer of the dignity and respect he deserves — Chitown Native Son 62 ✡️ (@DanielM86324443) November 15, 2024

It's what Democrats do best.

The Nations anger at Lefty soft on crime Democrats is reaching critical mass, you can feel the vibe change. — Harry (@harrytpk) November 15, 2024

But the Left won't change policy, and that's the problem.

Arrest the MF. Charges won’t stick, but he’ll be busy all day. — WizardRonin (@WizardsOGL) November 15, 2024

We hope someone in law enforcement has the spine to do so.

I hope his family raises holy hell and forces that scumbag to leave. — Nathanael Greene (@NathanaelGr1778) November 15, 2024

So do we.

If that were this writer's son, she certainly would.

This is an IQ test for Mr Johnson, and I expect him to fail it. — SixHundrow (@SixHundrow) November 15, 2024

So do we.

Brandon Johnson is pathetic. https://t.co/FRmXoSbcg5 — Morning Answer (@MorningAnswer) November 16, 2024

Beyond pathetic.

We should all be comforting the Martinez family who is gutted & broken by the murder of Ofc Enrique Martinez. @ChicagosMayor Johnson insisting on attending the funeral against the family's wishes shows a dishonorable lack of empathy & respect, which only adds greater stress &💔. https://t.co/b3dudh4SVL — Susana A. Mendoza ☮️ (@susanamendoza10) November 16, 2024

Of course he doesn't respect law enforcement. He's a Democrat.

Why the flex on a grieving family? https://t.co/VDxVSIrwRB — Ald. Raymond Lopez (@RaymondALopez) November 15, 2024

Because he can.

There is precisely a 0% chance he attends this funeral.



Most likely he will change his mind. If he doesn’t and shows up, he will be asked to leave.



I don’t know what the purpose is for him to even play games like this. Just another example of his pathetically bad judgment and… https://t.co/42MvyCtUZH — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) November 15, 2024

Bad judgment is his thing.

Worst mayor in the country by far and fails to comply with a grieving family’s wish. What a piece of work this guy is. He is a DISGRACE to the city of Chicago. I hope they don’t allow him to attend, so the family can mourn in peace. https://t.co/pokP4ePnb9 — Ray Flores (@SBRFlores) November 16, 2024

And we thought Lori Lightfoot was bad.