Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'

Did you ever think people in Chicago would look back on their recent history and miss Lori Lightfoot as the sane one?

No, we didn't either. But based on the performance of her successor, Brandon Johnson, Chicago may soon long for the days of Mayor Beetlejuice ... when things were only about 95 percent screwed up and not the full 100.

Advertisement

In his brief time as the Windy City's mayor, he has demanded reparations to reduce crime, complained that his job is difficult because he is a black man raising a family; created a $17 million program for aid to illegals -- but only gave money to minority-owned businesses; proposed government-owned grocery stores; and, of course, cast a tie-breaking vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza (but not one for Chicago, ironically). Unsurprisingly, his approval ratings are even worse than those of Kamala Harris.

Now, THAT is an accomplishment.

In his latest effort to bring the once great Second City to utter ruin, on Valentine's Day this week, Johnson announced that he was ending the city's contract with ShotSpotter, a technology that uses audio surveillance to alert police when shots are fired in the city.

Why? Because it 'targets minorities.'

BREAKING: Mayor Brandon Johnson ends the use of ShotSpotter in Chicago.



ShotSpotter is a high-tech system that alerts and directs cops when gunshots are fired in Chicago. Critics say it targets minorities.



The contract expires on Friday, but Mayor Johnson is keeping it until… pic.twitter.com/2dw16vtKNI — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 14, 2024

If you read the mainstream media, they will all tell you -- using nearly verbatim language -- that ShotSpotter is 'controversial.'

(Related: if you read the mainstream media for anything but laughter and ridicule, please consult a medical professional. One that doesn't list their 'preferred pronouns.')

As can be expected, the 'controversy' is centered around the fact that the algorithmic program has a history of identifying shots more in black and Latino neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods. (Gosh, there couldn't be another reason for that besides 'racism,' could there?) Opponents also criticize the program because of human bias. Because we wouldn't want actual people overseeing an AI-based program, would we?

But despite what the media tries to tell us, ShotSpotter is used in more than 150 cities in America and has been praised by law enforcement. Toledo, Ohio, police chief Geroge Kral called it, 'one of the most important cogs in our wheel of addressing gun violence.' And even the AP reported that Chicago's own police spokesman said that it has helped identify hundreds of shootings that would have otherwise gone unreported.

But why listen to the police when you have community activist groups complaining?

So now Dems don’t want to know when people are being shot?



Because stopping murders would be racist? https://t.co/UarBUoLhiN — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 14, 2024

This policy goes beyond soft-on-crime--it's pro criminal. https://t.co/KkCjOEDiqk — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

They're already trying to 'reduce crime' by not calling crimes crimes. The next obvious step for leftists is just to ignore those crimes altogether.

ShotSpotter targets minorities in the same way that red light cameras target people that run red lights. https://t.co/wvuCKNHUMt — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) February 15, 2024

I don’t think k it ‘targets’ minorities so much as the fact that it’s mostly minorities doing the shooting. https://t.co/46yD1WZRmR — Helena Handbasket 🇮🇱 (@BumpstockBarbie) February 14, 2024

Shh. You're not supposed to say that part out loud.

It doesn't "target minorities". It targets gunfire. Basically, critics are saying they only want it used for non-black offenders. Same clowns that demand reparations and attempt to redefine racism. https://t.co/xKAUD2DA1z — G (@TCC_Grouchy) February 14, 2024

Actively and intently making Chicago even more dangerous. https://t.co/EdEqBMrMPI — E=MC HAMMERTIME (@scs_real) February 14, 2024

And yet, Chicagoans keep voting for this insanity.

The best part is that even though the ShotSpotter contract expires today, Feb. 16, Mayor Johnson has tried to negotiate temporarily extending it through the summer, so it would still be in place when the Democratic National Convention comes to town in August.

Gotta defend the Party Members before the Peasants, don't you know... https://t.co/zIRqqsr7hI — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Paying attention yet? They don't care about citizens or public safety, only about themselves and maintaining their power.

Actually, hang on. We take that previous 'best part' back.

The REAL best part is how ShotSpotter reacted when Johnson tried to negotiate the temporary contract extension ... AFTER he had canceled the existing contract and called ShotSpotter 'racist.'

OMG HAHAHAHA



ShotSpotter just REJECTED an offer by Mayor Brandon Johnson to keep their technology in Chicago until after this summer's DNC



The gunshot-detection technology will be disabled starting Friday in Chicago



Democratic leaders in Chicago are fuming at Mayor Johnson… pic.twitter.com/RBG2NZhe1M — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 15, 2024

The rest of the tweet reads, 'Democratic leaders in Chicago are fuming at Mayor Johnson for announcing termination without working out the deal first.'

Oops.

You seriously cannot make up this level of incompetence. It would be hilarious if so many people were not suffering from it (and if it wasn't so widespread in EVERY major American city).

Just an outstanding choice for mayor, Chicago. Outstanding.

Can't believe Chicago elected someone way worse than Beetlejuice the Mayor. pic.twitter.com/bh6r9dLyua — Juno Who (@Junowhotoo) February 14, 2024

Advertisement

Oh, we can believe it.

You get the government you elect. https://t.co/ahuoaihQJR — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) February 15, 2024

Chicago Mayor Johnson just screwed the DNC! https://t.co/zyoM5DnE18 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 15, 2024

LOL. Enjoy your convention, Democrats. This one could go even worse for you than 1968.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!