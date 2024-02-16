Chicago Tries Extending ShotSpotter Contract Until After DNC, ShotSpotter Says 'Get Bent'

Michael Shellenberger Reveals CIA 'Cooked the Intelligence' to Hide BOMBSHELL About Hillar...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on February 16, 2024
Meme screenshot

Did you ever think people in Chicago would look back on their recent history and miss Lori Lightfoot as the sane one? 

No, we didn't either. But based on the performance of her successor, Brandon Johnson, Chicago may soon long for the days of Mayor Beetlejuice ... when things were only about 95 percent screwed up and not the full 100. 

In his brief time as the Windy City's mayor, he has demanded reparations to reduce crime, complained that his job is difficult because he is a black man raising a family; created a $17 million program for aid to illegals -- but only gave money to minority-owned businesses; proposed government-owned grocery stores; and, of course, cast a tie-breaking vote to call for a ceasefire in Gaza (but not one for Chicago, ironically). Unsurprisingly, his approval ratings are even worse than those of Kamala Harris

Now, THAT is an accomplishment. 

In his latest effort to bring the once great Second City to utter ruin, on Valentine's Day this week, Johnson announced that he was ending the city's contract with ShotSpotter, a technology that uses audio surveillance to alert police when shots are fired in the city. 

Why? Because it 'targets minorities.' 

If you read the mainstream media, they will all tell you -- using nearly verbatim language -- that ShotSpotter is 'controversial.'

(Related: if you read the mainstream media for anything but laughter and ridicule, please consult a medical professional. One that doesn't list their 'preferred pronouns.')

As can be expected, the 'controversy' is centered around the fact that the algorithmic program has a history of identifying shots more in black and Latino neighborhoods than in other neighborhoods. (Gosh, there couldn't be another reason for that besides 'racism,' could there?) Opponents also criticize the program because of human bias. Because we wouldn't want actual people overseeing an AI-based program, would we? 

But despite what the media tries to tell us, ShotSpotter is used in more than 150 cities in America and has been praised by law enforcement. Toledo, Ohio, police chief Geroge Kral called it, 'one of the most important cogs in our wheel of addressing gun violence.' And even the AP reported that Chicago's own police spokesman said that it has helped identify hundreds of shootings that would have otherwise gone unreported. 

But why listen to the police when you have community activist groups complaining?

They're already trying to 'reduce crime' by not calling crimes crimes. The next obvious step for leftists is just to ignore those crimes altogether.  

Shh. You're not supposed to say that part out loud. 

And yet, Chicagoans keep voting for this insanity. 

The best part is that even though the ShotSpotter contract expires today, Feb. 16, Mayor Johnson has tried to negotiate temporarily extending it through the summer, so it would still be in place when the Democratic National Convention comes to town in August.

Paying attention yet? They don't care about citizens or public safety, only about themselves and maintaining their power. 

Actually, hang on. We take that previous 'best part' back. 

The REAL best part is how ShotSpotter reacted when Johnson tried to negotiate the temporary contract extension ... AFTER he had canceled the existing contract and called ShotSpotter 'racist.'

The rest of the tweet reads, 'Democratic leaders in Chicago are fuming at Mayor Johnson for announcing termination without working out the deal first.' 

Oops. 

You seriously cannot make up this level of incompetence. It would be hilarious if so many people were not suffering from it (and if it wasn't so widespread in EVERY major American city). 

Just an outstanding choice for mayor, Chicago. Outstanding. 

Oh, we can believe it. 

LOL. Enjoy your convention, Democrats. This one could go even worse for you than 1968. 

***

