British Man Goes Off on ‘Pro-Palestine’ Protestors
Uh Oh! SecState Blinken Had That Look Again Next to Biden (During Xi...
'More Of This, Please': NYU Sued Over Antisemitism
Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG...
Randi Weingarten's Terrible Take Gets SLAMMED All Around
Report: Rashida Tlaib Member of Facebook Group That 'Glorifies' Hamas Terrorists
Republican Squares Up Against Democrat Union Boss During Senate Hearing
OUCH! Benjamin Netanyahu Truth Slams Justin Trudeau for Citing Hamas Propaganda to Critici...
Something Big That Happened in DC Yesterday Is Missing From WaPo's Front Page
Did You Catch What Chris Cuomo Accidentally Admitted While Interviewing Vivek Ramaswamy?
Here's an Iran-Related Shot & Chaser That Is the Biden Administration in a...
Here’s What Happened When Piers Morgan Asked Jeremy Corbyn If Hamas Should Stay...
Biden Campaign Orders Media to Carry More of Their Water So the 'Authoritarian'...
Breaking: Nikki Haley Just Lost the Very Online Vote

Let's Go Brandon! New Approval Polls for Chicago's Mayor Are Absolutely BRUTAL

Coucy
Coucy  |  4:30 PM on November 15, 2023
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's tenure at the helm of The Windy City hasn't been an easy one, to say the least. After former Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection in the primary (making her the first Chicago Mayor to do so in 40 years), Cook County Commissioner for the 1st Ward Brandon Johnson ended up winning the mayorship after a brutal run-off election against Paul Vallas. Johnson's tenure as Mayor has been bumpy to say the least, highlighted by such absurdities as releasing an economic blueprint named 'First We Get the Money' (that's really what it was called, we're not making that up), trying to establish city-run grocery stores after failing to attract new stores or keep the ones currently there open due to high crime rates, and suing car companies for not making it harder for car thieves to steal cars (again, something that happened). So to say that Brandon Johnson's first six months in office haven't gone well would be to understate matters by quite a bit.

Advertisement

And... it looks like things aren't going to be looking up anytime soon, if polling is anything to go by.

Absolutely brutal numbers. The Mayor of Chicago with his 28% Approval rating is somehow managing to do worse than Joe Biden with his anemic 39.8% approval rating among the people he represents, which is just a remarkable achievement.

We wouldn't bet on it; as H.L Mencken said 'Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard', and there's no arguing that Chicago isn't getting what it asked for, and getting it hard.

Recommended

Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG YES After This Post
ArtistAngie
Advertisement

Liberals not making their own life worse challenge: Impossible.

Hard to muster much sympathy for someone who keeps shooting themselves in the foot over and over, no matter how many times you tell them that pointing the gun at their foot and pulling the trigger probably isn't a good idea. Oh well.

You always want to leave the door open for any place to see how badly things have gone so far and try to change course but come on man, it's Chicago. If Lori Lightfoot's disastrous mayoralty wasn't enough to make them rethink their choices it's hard to imagine what will.

Advertisement

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: APPROVAL CHICAGO POLL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG YES After This Post
ArtistAngie
Uh Oh! SecState Blinken Had That Look Again Next to Biden (During Xi Meeting)
Doug P.
Randi Weingarten's Terrible Take Gets SLAMMED All Around
Coucy
'More Of This, Please': NYU Sued Over Antisemitism
Amy Curtis
OUCH! Benjamin Netanyahu Truth Slams Justin Trudeau for Citing Hamas Propaganda to Criticize Israel
Doug P.
Something Big That Happened in DC Yesterday Is Missing From WaPo's Front Page
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Are You Dumb? We Think Elizabeth Spiers Answered That Question With a BIG YES After This Post ArtistAngie
Advertisement