Let's Go Brandon! New Approval Polls for Chicago's Mayor Are Absolutely BRUTAL

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's tenure at the helm of The Windy City hasn't been an easy one, to say the least. After former Mayor Lori Lightfoot lost her bid for reelection in the primary (making her the first Chicago Mayor to do so in 40 years), Cook County Commissioner for the 1st Ward Brandon Johnson ended up winning the mayorship after a brutal run-off election against Paul Vallas. Johnson's tenure as Mayor has been bumpy to say the least, highlighted by such absurdities as releasing an economic blueprint named 'First We Get the Money' (that's really what it was called, we're not making that up), trying to establish city-run grocery stores after failing to attract new stores or keep the ones currently there open due to high crime rates, and suing car companies for not making it harder for car thieves to steal cars (again, something that happened). So to say that Brandon Johnson's first six months in office haven't gone well would be to understate matters by quite a bit.

And... it looks like things aren't going to be looking up anytime soon, if polling is anything to go by.

Six months in, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's approval rating is 28%, among the lowest ever recorded. By issue:



Jobs/economy 32%

Education 32%

Infrastructure 31%

Handling of migrants 23%

Crime 21%

Housing/homelessness 18%https://t.co/OgpTdOSIuS — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 15, 2023

Absolutely brutal numbers. The Mayor of Chicago with his 28% Approval rating is somehow managing to do worse than Joe Biden with his anemic 39.8% approval rating among the people he represents, which is just a remarkable achievement.

Kind of surprising for a city that's proudly MAGA country. — G (@stevensongs) November 15, 2023

They voted for it. — JWF (@JammieWF) November 15, 2023

I bet people have learned their lesson and will make better decisions when they vote next time. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 15, 2023

We wouldn't bet on it; as H.L Mencken said 'Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard', and there's no arguing that Chicago isn't getting what it asked for, and getting it hard.

"Turns out this progressive sucks too? Darn it. Next!" - Democrats in Chicago — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) November 15, 2023

6 months in. What did people think they were voting for? If you don’t like the bruises you get from hitting yourself in the face, maybe stop hitting yourself in the face. — Tom (@thomasmidleton) November 15, 2023

Liberals not making their own life worse challenge: Impossible.

"I'm going to turn what's left of this city into a lawless socialist hellscape."



*Wins election



"Hey wtf man." https://t.co/e6sV9n97gT — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 15, 2023

Government of, by, and for the Chicago Teachers Union going about as well as could reasonably be expected https://t.co/a8uJwmBmCT — Michael Watson (@MichaelWatsonDC) November 15, 2023

Chicago had a chance to elect someone who wasn't a left-wing lunatic. They went in this direction. I love the city, it's a great place, but they did this to themselves. I can't bring myself to care. https://t.co/xfENzwbY7x — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) November 15, 2023

Hard to muster much sympathy for someone who keeps shooting themselves in the foot over and over, no matter how many times you tell them that pointing the gun at their foot and pulling the trigger probably isn't a good idea. Oh well.

You always want to leave the door open for any place to see how badly things have gone so far and try to change course but come on man, it's Chicago. If Lori Lightfoot's disastrous mayoralty wasn't enough to make them rethink their choices it's hard to imagine what will.

