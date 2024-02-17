This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies

WTF: Biden Admin Sues Tennessee, Says Law Prohibiting Knowingly Spreading HIV Violates the...
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on February 17, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Beaty

Chicago ousted former mayor Lori Lightfoot because things weren't going well in the Windy City. They elected a guy pretty open about his love of communism, Brandon Johnson. And things are going even worse than before, and that's reflected in his tanking polling numbers

His solution?

Remove the city's ShotSpotter system because it 'targets minorities' (who, statistically-speaking, are most often literally targeting fellow minorities). Apparently Johnson's interest in persons of color only applies to perpetrators, not victims. 

The technology doesn't know the race of the person who pulls the trigger, just that a shot has been fired.

Just so we're clear: he's condemning audio technology for racism. Wow.

So does that mean silencers are now 'anti-racist'? What's next, blocking every 911 call involving a black suspect just to keep arrest rates 'equitable'?

But we digress.

And now it gets even worse: he wants a 'non-police response' to emergencies. Sending social workers to crime scenes doesn't end well for anyone.

The only 'comprehensive approach' you need to crime is to put criminals in prison.

Who does Mayor Johnson want to go to crime scenes? Optometrists!? The idea of sending social workers instead of police officers to de-escalate tense situations and pre-empt violent outcomes may have some merit. But once shots have already been fired, that (bullet) train has already left the station.

To put it bluntly: Johnson isn't interested in lowering crime or keeping the people of Chicago safe. He's interested in playing racial politics.

That'll never happen.

Yes. Yes, they are.

Should opt for the good life insurance, too.

Yes you do.

They never do.

There's a good argument to be made that they are. 

They certainly aren't trying to dispel that notion.

We giggled at 'Mayor Kewpie Doll.'

Well played.

These are the people Johnson's policy is harming.

No, he's arguing the technology is responsible.

Which is so much worse.

Apparently.

But when you massage the numbers, stop calling crimes crimes, and decrease or drop charges, you can say 'crime is down' with a straight face and technically not be lying. That's the game here.

They don't care about your safety, at all.

That'll work.

It really is.

***

Tags: CHICAGO CRIME CRIMINAL CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM GUNS POLICE

