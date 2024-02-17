This'll End Well: Chicago's Mayor Wants 'Non Police Response' to Emergencies

Chicago ousted former mayor Lori Lightfoot because things weren't going well in the Windy City. They elected a guy pretty open about his love of communism, Brandon Johnson. And things are going even worse than before, and that's reflected in his tanking polling numbers.

His solution?

Remove the city's ShotSpotter system because it 'targets minorities' (who, statistically-speaking, are most often literally targeting fellow minorities). Apparently Johnson's interest in persons of color only applies to perpetrators, not victims.

The technology doesn't know the race of the person who pulls the trigger, just that a shot has been fired.

Just so we're clear: he's condemning audio technology for racism. Wow.

So does that mean silencers are now 'anti-racist'? What's next, blocking every 911 call involving a black suspect just to keep arrest rates 'equitable'?

But we digress.

And now it gets even worse: he wants a 'non-police response' to emergencies. Sending social workers to crime scenes doesn't end well for anyone.

DELUSIONAL: After Chicago scraped its gunshot detection system, Mayor Johnson says the answer is, "a non-police response to respond to emergency." pic.twitter.com/8U8ae5Myhc — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 16, 2024

The only 'comprehensive approach' you need to crime is to put criminals in prison.

Who does Mayor Johnson want to go to crime scenes? Optometrists!? The idea of sending social workers instead of police officers to de-escalate tense situations and pre-empt violent outcomes may have some merit. But once shots have already been fired, that (bullet) train has already left the station.

To put it bluntly: Johnson isn't interested in lowering crime or keeping the people of Chicago safe. He's interested in playing racial politics.

Then he should start by giving up his police protection detail. — Mark The Shark (@MRaff57) February 16, 2024

That'll never happen.

Chicago you’re screwed — ScottyJ (@ScottyJaystl) February 16, 2024

Yes. Yes, they are.

Wanted - People to staff a new unit of the Chicago Emergency Response Division. The main responsibility is to respond to locations where gunfire has been reported and using whit and charm, make things better. Medical insurance is part of the employment package. — D F Mc (@DFMc12) February 16, 2024

Should opt for the good life insurance, too.

You get what you vote for Chicago pic.twitter.com/5ABTU6wF3o — jonboy (@jonboy79788314) February 16, 2024

Yes you do.

I’d like to feel sorry for Chicago but they keep voting for this and never connecting the dots. — Texas Aeronaut (@TxAeronaut) February 16, 2024

They never do.

Democrats are now openly pro-crime and pro-criminal. https://t.co/jrU0wM48Bh — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) February 16, 2024

There's a good argument to be made that they are.

They certainly aren't trying to dispel that notion.

Mayor Kewpie Doll proposes a "comprehensive" vision to solve absolutely nothing. https://t.co/etPIoF1xY8 — G (@stevensongs) February 16, 2024

We giggled at 'Mayor Kewpie Doll.'

Well played.

Perfect promo for today's episode. Here, Brian tells us how ShotSpotter, the system Brandon Johnson is getting rid of to promote "equity," saved his son's life. His black son, because black lives matter. Full episode posts at 5pm EST.@CDouglasLove3 @wil_da_beast630 https://t.co/bd5Mu3DOVa pic.twitter.com/et7d5S78y5 — Cut The Bull Podcast (@Podcast_CTB3) February 16, 2024

These are the people Johnson's policy is harming.

F-ing brilliant. So the police are responsible for 600 young black men getting murdered by other young black men. https://t.co/JApMgjQfz0 — beam*me*up (@james31033636) February 16, 2024

No, he's arguing the technology is responsible.

Which is so much worse.

Help me out. He says shootings and homicides are down because of him. Are we to believe he solved a problem in 9 months no one else could solve in decades? https://t.co/4wBoOFn7vH — Charles Love (@CDouglasLove3) February 16, 2024

Apparently.

But when you massage the numbers, stop calling crimes crimes, and decrease or drop charges, you can say 'crime is down' with a straight face and technically not be lying. That's the game here.

This lunatic admits to having no back-up plan to ending a tool that helps law enforcement.



These scumbags hate your safety. https://t.co/bi99g560S8 — Mr. Vol (@MrVol74) February 16, 2024

They don't care about your safety, at all.

Because what Chicago needs is LESS not MORE police on the streets ☝🏻 https://t.co/g46lO3fDDK — Clint (@pack_rulz1978) February 16, 2024

That'll work.

The fact he is worse than Lightfoot is absolutely astounding. https://t.co/kp5fXGSB1a — The Villain (@theDUNIT) February 16, 2024

It really is.

