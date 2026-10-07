Even His Own Party Hates Him: Susan Collins BURIES Troy Jackson in ME Debate With One Question



All conservatives wish that Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins leaned more to the right, but the fact is that Collins represents a purple state and has survived in Washington so long by being a moderate. In a time when communists are openly seizing control of the Democrat Party, the moderate Republican will obviously and always be the better choice.

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Another fact about Collins that makes her a political survivor is that she can be absolutely ruthless when she wants or needs to be.

Last night's first Senate debate between Collins and her Democrat opponent Graham Plat ... err, we mean Troy Jackson ... was one of those times.

While much of the debate commentary has focused on Jackson's many missteps — declaring that ID should not be required to vote, claiming that asking him about Israel was "unfair," and trying to fend off even the moderator calling him out for corruption involving his son — Collins had one moment when she brutally obliterated Jackson by pointing out how he can't even garner the support of his own party, let alone work across the aisle.

And she slays her opponents so politely. Watch:

Ouch. https://t.co/0l4EkhnfdC — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) October 6, 2026

"Ouch" might be the understatement of the night.

It was devastating for Jackson, as even the post-debate media commentators agreed.

"Susan Collins just wiped the floor with him in that entire segment. I mean, she still has it. Like she knows she's experienced, she's worked across the aisle. She knows exactly how to attack a lot of these folks because she can actually legitimately stand up there as a bipartisan senator that's gotten a tons done for the state of Maine because she knows how to work across the aisle." Maine just had its first Senate debate—our panel weighs in @GothamGovt @RealChrisBob @GerardFilitti LIVE NOW—https://t.co/EQx1UhwyeE — Tiffany Meier Tonight (@TMTonightShow) October 7, 2026

"Troy Jackson was like watching Joe Biden in his debate with Donald Trump."

OOF!

That's gonna leave a mark, as Collins clearly did.

Damn — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 7, 2026

Ouch indeed. Wow. — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) October 7, 2026

Savage — Matthew Gagnon (@MatthewGagnon) October 7, 2026

One-word reactions from people who get paid to talk for a living pretty much says it all.

That’s it, I’ve seen enough. Six more years of Susan Collins. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 7, 2026

As one of the panelists in the clip above noted, Democrats might be giving up on Maine. Watching Collins eviscerate Jackson on the stage, it's easy to understand why.

That was an epic b****slap — ✵°✵｡✰ 𝕄𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕚 ✰｡✵°✵ (@Mandi_17_) October 7, 2026

Collins makes it even more effective with her Downeaster style. She's not breathing fire at Jackson, just calmly pointing out what a failure he has been for his entire career.

This is a good point but also almost quaint in its substantive and civil nature — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) October 7, 2026

That's who Mainers (or "Mainahs") are, and Collins knows her state very well.

She doesn't have to pretend to be a logger or an oyster farmer for everyone to know who she really is.

“It’s not that my bills were unpopular, it’s just that their appeal became more selective.” pic.twitter.com/ZPgGMT0fdF — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) October 7, 2026

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HA!

Never let a good Spinal Tap reference go to waste.

Susan Collins: 1 Troy Jackson: - ♾️ — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 7, 2026

If there is a bigger number than negative infinity, Jackson earned it last night.

Don’t come at the queen — Nathan Brand (@nathanbrand) October 7, 2026

And that’s why she’s so hard to beat. — DeeZeeRN (@DeeplorableRN) October 7, 2026

Bingo!

Your periodic reminder that Susan Collins sits on a throne of skulls — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 7, 2026

Hey, it didn't become a meme by accident.

Add another one to the pile. https://t.co/CCqPsLYMlS — 🐿️ 🦝 🦆Arizona Tony 🇺🇸⚾️🏈🏒 (@Cardinalfan9633) October 7, 2026

Me rewatching her torch him on repeat https://t.co/O1o4MuQNqA — Nick Gambill (@NickBGambill) October 7, 2026

She didn't have to make anything up to torch him.

All she had to do was say, "Here is your record. And your record sucks."

This is going to be Jackson's biggest challenge. Platner could run a pie-in-the-sky campaign because he didn't have a record. Jackson is a known quantity with years in office. — Carine Hajjar (@carinemhajjar) October 7, 2026

Judging from his performance last night, Jackson doesn't appear to be up to meeting that challenge.

After this first debate, three more are currently scheduled for the Maine Senate contest, on October 8, 13, and 15.

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Based on how badly Collins demolished him last night, however, Jackson might want to consider following the lead of so many other cowardly Democrats and back out of all of them.





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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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