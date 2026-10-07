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Even His Own Party Hates Him: Susan Collins BURIES Troy Jackson in ME Debate With One Question

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 07, 2026 9:30 AM
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Even His Own Party Hates Him: Susan Collins BURIES Troy Jackson in ME Debate With One Question
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite


All conservatives wish that Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins leaned more to the right, but the fact is that Collins represents a purple state and has survived in Washington so long by being a moderate. In a time when communists are openly seizing control of the Democrat Party, the moderate Republican will obviously and always be the better choice.

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Another fact about Collins that makes her a political survivor is that she can be absolutely ruthless when she wants or needs to be.

Last night's first Senate debate between Collins and her Democrat opponent Graham Plat ... err, we mean Troy Jackson ... was one of those times.

While much of the debate commentary has focused on Jackson's many missteps — declaring that ID should not be required to vote, claiming that asking him about Israel was "unfair," and trying to fend off even the moderator calling him out for corruption involving his son — Collins had one moment when she brutally obliterated Jackson by pointing out how he can't even garner the support of his own party, let alone work across the aisle. 

And she slays her opponents so politely. Watch: 

"Ouch" might be the understatement of the night. 

It was devastating for Jackson, as even the post-debate media commentators agreed. 

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"Troy Jackson was like watching Joe Biden in his debate with Donald Trump." 

OOF!

That's gonna leave a mark, as Collins clearly did. 

One-word reactions from people who get paid to talk for a living pretty much says it all. 

As one of the panelists in the clip above noted, Democrats might be giving up on Maine. Watching Collins eviscerate Jackson on the stage, it's easy to understand why. 

Collins makes it even more effective with her Downeaster style. She's not breathing fire at Jackson, just calmly pointing out what a failure he has been for his entire career. 

That's who Mainers (or "Mainahs") are, and Collins knows her state very well. 

She doesn't have to pretend to be a logger or an oyster farmer for everyone to know who she really is. 

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HA! 

Never let a good Spinal Tap reference go to waste. 

If there is a bigger number than negative infinity, Jackson earned it last night. 

Bingo! 

Hey, it didn't become a meme by accident. 

She didn't have to make anything up to torch him. 

All she had to do was say, "Here is your record. And your record sucks." 

Judging from his performance last night, Jackson doesn't appear to be up to meeting that challenge. 

After this first debate, three more are currently scheduled for the Maine Senate contest, on October 8, 13, and 15. 

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Based on how badly Collins demolished him last night, however, Jackson might want to consider following the lead of so many other cowardly Democrats and back out of all of them. 

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MAINE | SENATE | SUSAN COLLINS

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