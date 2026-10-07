TWO Navarros Earn a Fresh 'Scott Jennings Face' for Doubling Down on Lies About Trump



Trump said there were very fine people on both sides in Charlottesville!

Trump called for a bloodbath in the streets of America!

And now, we can add to the endless list of legacy media hoaxes about things President Donald Trump never actually said, "Trump wants Iran to nuke Los Angeles and San Diego!"

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It's funny how the media, which always accuses Republicans of "pouncing," will seize on any possible lie to try to damage the President, isn't it?

As Twitchy reported yesterday, practically every Democrat politician and leftist media hack with an X account made sure to be OUTRAGED (all caps very much intended) about this new line from the President because they hate him exactly as much as they hate America.

The only problem, of course, is that Trump never said this. Even CNN's Daniel Dale and FactCheck.org, two fact-checkers that are no fans of the President, said that it was all a lie.

Dale's fact-check, however, doesn't seem to have made the rounds even at his own network. Long after the whole story had been debunked, both Lulu Garcia-Navarro (who was subbing in for regular host Abby Phillip) and Ana Navarro doubled down on the lie on CNN's NewsNight last night, much to Scott Jennings' amusement. Watch:

Hours after CNN's own Trump-hostile fact-checker determined Trump didn't call for Iran to wipe L.A. and San Diego out, CNN (sub) hosts are still suggesting he did. @ScottJenningsKY and @jasonrantz promptly shot this bad-faith frame down. https://t.co/rkFU1Q7iWi — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) October 7, 2026

Incredible. They just won't let go of the lie.

In another clip below, we can see that, in addition to Jennings, panelist Jason Rantz and even libertarian panelist Kmele Foster are aghast at how both Garcia-Navarro and Navarro are committed to spreading misinformation about the President's speech.

Ana Navarro perpetuates the lie that President Trump "joked" about Iran nuking Los Angeles and San Diego on CNN. Another case of the media purposely taking President Trump's comments out of context to spread disinformation about Trump. https://t.co/xfHOUZGWhU — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) October 7, 2026

Even Democrat strategist Sawyer Hackett isn't buying it. Not totally anyway. We did laugh at his comment about what Trump "fantasizes" about, but it makes us wonder where he was when Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones was openly dreaming about putting two bullets in the heads of his Republican opponents and killing their children.

As usual, however, the funniest part of any clip from CNN when Jennings is on a panel is watching his bemused reaction to the abject insanity coming from his leftist counterparts.

In this instance, not one, but TWO Navarros earned themselves the world-famous "Scott Jennings Face."

New meme templete just dropped @ScottJenningsKY https://t.co/G9utPv3Ntr — Daniel Di Martino (@DanielDiMartino) October 7, 2026

A picture can say 1,000 words, but in this case, it only needs to say four: "Why you always lying?"

“Dear child, we all know what you just said is not true.” pic.twitter.com/uzccouZvgh — Int'l Man of Leisure (@The_IMOL) October 7, 2026

LOL.

Even though Jennings is from Kentucky and not the deep, deep South, his face might as well be saying, "Bless your heart."

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Nobody does it better than Jennings.

Ana Navarro is an evil liar who hates America and President Trump, she has NO PLACE on TV. — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) October 7, 2026

We already knew that, but she insists on reminding us every time she goes on the air.

They are counting on their viewers being dumb and uninformed enough to believe the lie.

In fairness, they might not be entirely wrong about that.

Longtime listeners have learned how to identify the organized PsyOp perpetrated by the propaganda wing of the Democrat Party. It's so easy to spot. Yet, for those lacking in critical thinking, they fall for yet another media crafted hoax. @CNN @ScottJenningsKY — The Alan Sanders Show 🇺🇸⚓️🐕 (@AlanJSanders) October 7, 2026

Critical thinking has never been the hallmark of the average CNN viewer.

You can tell she doesn’t even believe what she’s saying. — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) October 7, 2026

Garcia-Navarro probably doesn't believe it, but she's playing the cowardly "some people are saying" and "it's open to interpretation" game.

As for the other Navarro, she has convinced herself of the lie 100 percent.

They will be repeating their lie forever. — Louis PN (@LouisPapillion) October 7, 2026

Of course, they will. Democrats are STILL repeating the "very fine people" lie, up to and including Barack Obama.

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The Left doesn't really have any message to run ON for the midterms, so they might as well try to gin up as much Trump hate as they can to make sure Republicans lose in November.

They just better not do it in front of Scott Jennings, or they will find themselves earning "The Face."

And now that CNN is under new ownership, they might also find themselves earning a pink slip.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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