

With New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, it is very clear that insulting America and the West is the point.

On July 3, he celebrated America's 250th anniversary by sitting behind the George Washington desk (backwards) and reminding everyone how horrible the United States is. He celebrated taxing New Yorkers (not just the ultra-wealthy) into leaving the state by mugging for the camera and gloating. Most recently, he defied the wishes of Gold Star families by attending the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, only to spend the morning giggling and flirting with AOC.

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It is ALL intentional.

Today is the third anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, which saw Hamas terrorists murder more than 1,100 Israeli civilians, including butchering and defiling women and children.

Obviously, Mamdani saw it as another opportunity to spit in the faces of the victims, their families, and Jewish New Yorkers.

It started out innocently enough:

This day is profoundly painful for so many New Yorkers. It marks three years since the horrific war crimes of October 7. On that day, Hamas killed more than 1,100 Israelis and abducted 251 others. We grieve alongside our many friends and neighbors who still carry that unthinkable loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes. Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 7, 2026

If only he had stopped right there, at "unthinkable loss."

But, of course, he doesn't WANT to stop there.

Mamdani's post continued, in the most disgraceful, dishonest, and insulting way possible:

... loss. The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes. Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment. To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.

Any Jews — in New York or anywhere else in America or the world — who have not awakened to the fact that Mamdani utterly despises them can only be willfully blind at this point.

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49 words in tribute to the Jews murdered on October 7. 141 words on how Israel is responsible for everything and the only answer is to hand more power, money, and authority to those who wish to destroy Israel. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 7, 2026

Needless to say, all of his citations about the non-existent "genocide" are complete fiction. Even Grok understands this.

Hey @grok,



What does that 74,000 number come from?



Does it include Hamas terrorists?



Does it include people who have died a natural death in Gaza?



Does Mamdani have a record of surrounding himself with people who support and celebrated October 7th? — Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) October 7, 2026

The 74,000 figure comes from the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. It does not separate civilians from combatants, so it includes Hamas fighters. The ministry says it records only direct violent trauma deaths and excludes natural causes, though earlier lists included some natural… — Grok (@grok) October 7, 2026

... deaths that were later removed.



Yes: his wife liked posts celebrating the Oct 7 attacks, and he has appointed founders of a group that blamed the massacre on "Israeli apartheid."

It's all a lie, serving Mamdani's much larger taqiyya lie.

“October 7th was bad, BUT….” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 7, 2026

We always appreciate how Holly Briden can briefly and satirically summarize every leftist.

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And she is spot on with Mamdani once again.

Just like how they use 9/11 to bash the response to terror. Why do they always hijack the anniversary of the terror attack to bitch about the reaction to terror? Couldn't just...wait a day? They enjoy soiling the memorials to the dead. While you mourn, they laugh. While you're bawling, they're having a ball. Animals. https://t.co/neVXOdBMLm — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) October 7, 2026

No, they can't wait a day. Pouring salt into still-fresh wounds is exactly why they post these reprehensible lies and propaganda on the anniversaries.

🔥”devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza”🔥 Dear @NYCMayor: You choose to deploy this inflammatory rhetoric on any given day, but it’s especially shocking on this day. And then you act surprised that so many Jewish New Yorkers believe you are an arsonist. Our hope would be that the Mayor would instead choose to be a fireman. — Dan Senor (@dansenor) October 7, 2026

If they believe he is an arsonist, it's only because that's what he is.

Two weeks before the attack. https://t.co/0Sj9XvMjkX — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 7, 2026

Mamdani might not have publicly celebrated on October 7 as his wife did, but he was absolutely celebrating in private.

This jihadist in a suit couldn’t even fake it for one tweet. Remember New York, you were warned, so don’t be surprised what happens next… — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) October 7, 2026

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New York was warned, but the city is so overrun with immigrant voters from the worst places in the world that Mamdani isn't worried about what native or even long-time New Yorkers think of his jihadist ideology.

And — whoo, boy! — did a lot of people make it clear what they think of him.

You marked the anniversary of a massacre by accusing the people who were massacred of genocide.



You’re a pathetic excuse for a Mayor. You clearly hate Jews as much as your wife and family!



You couldn’t even go one day supporting Jewish New Yorkers! I am so tired of your… — Moshe Spern (@moshespern) October 7, 2026

Of course you had to throw in your “genocide” lie yet again, as we grieve for those murdered during the Oct 7 massacre. You are evil.https://t.co/vfE4E9gi7e — Tali Goldsheft (@TaliGoldsheft) October 7, 2026

October 7th is a day to remember the Israeli civilians slaughtered by Hamas.



If Mayor Mamdani was serious about making NYC's Jews feel safe and comforted on this horrible day, that is what he would focus on. Nothing more. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) October 7, 2026

Of course, he is not serious about that.

These were some of the most polite responses we could find. Most of the replies were more along these lines:

Go screw yourself. The only problem with the Israelis that they’ve been too nice to your degenerate friends. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) October 7, 2026

There’s no f***ing genocide. You’re a disgrace. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) October 7, 2026

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Absolutely disgusting and disgraceful. You are a filthy, vile person who should never be anywhere near public office. The fact that anyone could read something like this and still decide this is the person they want representing them is beyond me. This is filth. This is who you… — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) October 7, 2026

FU. You are a Hamas propagandist. You are quoting Hamas propaganda as fact. Many of the men killed in Gaza were Hamas terrorist combatants but you of course don’t differentiate. You are a disgrace and a stain on New York City. — Avi Kaner ابراهيم אבי (@AviKaner) October 7, 2026

Believe us when we say that there was much saltier language in most of the replies that we couldn't include here, but are worth reading below his post.

Maybe this one sums the reaction up the best without being too NSFW:

Shut the hell up Zohran. — Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 7, 2026

That's all he had to do.

But he couldn't do it. He wouldn't do it.

Because, again, the cruelty and mockery are the points.

That was his objective on the third anniversary of October 7. That was his ONLY objective.

To gloat in the suffering caused by his fellow travelers in Hamas.





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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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