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'Oct. 7 Was Bad, BUT ...': Zohran Mamdani Gets DRAGGED for His 10/7 Anniversary Post

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 07, 2026 11:00 AM
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'Oct. 7 Was Bad, BUT ...': Zohran Mamdani Gets DRAGGED for His 10/7 Anniversary Post
Zohran Mamdani


With New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, it is very clear that insulting America and the West is the point. 

On July 3, he celebrated America's 250th anniversary by sitting behind the George Washington desk (backwards) and reminding everyone how horrible the United States is. He celebrated taxing New Yorkers (not just the ultra-wealthy) into leaving the state by mugging for the camera and gloating. Most recently, he defied the wishes of Gold Star families by attending the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack, only to spend the morning giggling and flirting with AOC

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It is ALL intentional. 

Today is the third anniversary of the October 7 terrorist attack in Israel, which saw Hamas terrorists murder more than 1,100 Israeli civilians, including butchering and defiling women and children. 

Obviously, Mamdani saw it as another opportunity to spit in the faces of the victims, their families, and Jewish New Yorkers. 

It started out innocently enough: 

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If only he had stopped right there, at "unthinkable loss." 

But, of course, he doesn't WANT to stop there. 

Mamdani's post continued, in the most disgraceful, dishonest, and insulting way possible: 

... loss. 

The suffering did not begin nor end that day. It instead continued through the Israeli government’s devastating, ongoing genocide in Gaza, in which it has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians—including more than 21,000 children. Even since the so-called ceasefire, more than 1,400 Palestinians have been killed. That suffering has intensified with every Israeli bomb dropped on ambulances waiting outside hospitals, every drone strike targeting a residential building or journalist, and every shipment of food aid turned away at a border crossing. Many New Yorkers are reckoning with this unbearable grief, and we mourn alongside them – all while knowing that our tax dollars fund these war crimes.

Three years later, we must refuse to accept a world in which occupation and apartheid continue, where war crimes are met with impunity, and our federal government continues its complicity with every arms shipment.

To honor the dead, we must fight for a world in which every person can live with freedom, safety, and dignity.

Any Jews — in New York or anywhere else in America or the world — who have not awakened to the fact that Mamdani utterly despises them can only be willfully blind at this point. 

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Needless to say, all of his citations about the non-existent "genocide" are complete fiction. Even Grok understands this. 

... deaths that were later removed. 

Yes: his wife liked posts celebrating the Oct 7 attacks, and he has appointed founders of a group that blamed the massacre on "Israeli apartheid."

It's all a lie, serving Mamdani's much larger taqiyya lie. 

We always appreciate how Holly Briden can briefly and satirically summarize every leftist.

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And she is spot on with Mamdani once again. 

No, they can't wait a day. Pouring salt into still-fresh wounds is exactly why they post these reprehensible lies and propaganda on the anniversaries. 

If they believe he is an arsonist, it's only because that's what he is. 

Mamdani might not have publicly celebrated on October 7 as his wife did, but he was absolutely celebrating in private. 

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New York was warned, but the city is so overrun with immigrant voters from the worst places in the world that Mamdani isn't worried about what native or even long-time New Yorkers think of his jihadist ideology

And — whoo, boy! — did a lot of people make it clear what they think of him. 

Of course, he is not serious about that. 

These were some of the most polite responses we could find. Most of the replies were more along these lines: 

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Believe us when we say that there was much saltier language in most of the replies that we couldn't include here, but are worth reading below his post. 

Maybe this one sums the reaction up the best without being too NSFW: 

That's all he had to do. 

But he couldn't do it. He wouldn't do it. 

Because, again, the cruelty and mockery are the points. 

That was his objective on the third anniversary of October 7. That was his ONLY objective. 

To gloat in the suffering caused by his fellow travelers in Hamas. 

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 9/11 | HAMAS | ISRAEL | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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