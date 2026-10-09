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Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 09, 2026 7:00 PM
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Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist
Grok AI


Now that he has exhausted all of his legal appeals, Nidal Hasan, the repugnant Islamic terrorist behind the 2009 Fort Hood attack that killed 13 people (including a pregnant mother) and injured 32 others, is finally going to be executed on Dec. 3 by firing squad

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It will be the first military execution in 60 years, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wants to make sure every American has the opportunity to see justice done. He recently announced that the Pentagon will livestream the execution. 

Of course, this caused everyone on the Left to throw another hissy fit, complaining that public executions are only performed by authoritarian nations. This would probably come as a surprise to George Washington, who ordered that Col. John André be hanged publicly as a spy, not even giving him the dignity of a firing squad. Leftists are even complaining that Hasan should not be executed because he is in a wheelchair, neglecting to mention that he is a paraplegic as a direct result of his terrorist attack, shot by Department of the Army police officer Mark Todd, who ended his murder spree. 

Yep. Democrats' record of picking the worst heroes remains unblemished. 

But of all the people who should have probably kept her mouth shut today, "future president" Hillary Clinton sits at the very top of that list. 

And yet ... she persisted. 

Whoo boy! 

There's "sit this one out," and then there's "STFU, you reprehensible harridan!"

As usual, Clinton disabled replies, but that didn't stop everyone on X from letting her know in which of those two columns she belongs. 

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She didn't just allow it. She enabled it. Then she tried to cover it up by blaming a YouTube video. 

Then, she went before Congress to declare, "What difference does it make?" 

There's no "maybe" about it. 

And Benghazi is only one of her many disgraces. 

She both cheered and wickedly cackled about that, proclaiming, "We came, we saw, he died." 

Maybe she was hoping we forgot about that. We didn't. 

Not that Gaddafi wasn't deserving of execution, but the manner in which the mob tore him up was beneath the dignity of anyone, yet Clinton giggled about it. 

She sure did. 

But, you know, President Trump is the one who wants to eliminate free speech. 

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Uh-huh. Tell us another one. 

We suppose Clinton would know a thing or two about what's "beneath the dignity" of the United States. 

Because that describes pretty much her entire adult life. 

We got a chuckle out of that as well. 

Vince Foster could not be reached for comment. 

And only Clinton knows why not. 

LOL. "Grandma Death." 

That one will never get old (unlike Clinton herself). 

That ought to ease all of her qualms about America getting to see Hasan face justice. 

OOF! Tough crowd. 

Tough, but fair and accurate. 

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It just makes it all the more appalling that she would even type the word "dignity," let alone not expect to be mocked into oblivion. 

It's not murder, though. Not legally or by any other definition. It's justice. 

But we get the point of the post. 

Clinton would be the one to make sure the cameras failed at just the right moment. 

And probably the one to slip sleeping pills to Hasan's prison guards. 

America's enemies must be treated with dignity. 

Bill Clinton's victims, on the other hand ...

We'd put more stock in Kim Jong Un talking about barbarism than Clinton. 

(OK, not really. But the two are pretty close.)

Joking aside, however, Hasan's execution will send a much-needed message to other would-be terrorists. 

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If any Americans don't want to witness it, they don't have to. 

But making the execution public is not "barbaric." It is necessary. 

The fact that Hillary Clinton, of all people, opposes it only serves to prove the point. 

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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DONALD TRUMP | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | TERRORISM | HILLARY CLINTON | BILL CLINTON

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