Sit This One Out, Lady: Hillary Clinton Is Aghast That America Is Publicly Executing a Terrorist



Now that he has exhausted all of his legal appeals, Nidal Hasan, the repugnant Islamic terrorist behind the 2009 Fort Hood attack that killed 13 people (including a pregnant mother) and injured 32 others, is finally going to be executed on Dec. 3 by firing squad.

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It will be the first military execution in 60 years, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wants to make sure every American has the opportunity to see justice done. He recently announced that the Pentagon will livestream the execution.

Of course, this caused everyone on the Left to throw another hissy fit, complaining that public executions are only performed by authoritarian nations. This would probably come as a surprise to George Washington, who ordered that Col. John André be hanged publicly as a spy, not even giving him the dignity of a firing squad. Leftists are even complaining that Hasan should not be executed because he is in a wheelchair, neglecting to mention that he is a paraplegic as a direct result of his terrorist attack, shot by Department of the Army police officer Mark Todd, who ended his murder spree.

Yep. Democrats' record of picking the worst heroes remains unblemished.

But of all the people who should have probably kept her mouth shut today, "future president" Hillary Clinton sits at the very top of that list.

And yet ... she persisted.

A barbaric idea, beneath our dignity as a country. Push back on this. https://t.co/q34bIb1kIf — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 9, 2026

Whoo boy!

There's "sit this one out," and then there's "STFU, you reprehensible harridan!"

As usual, Clinton disabled replies, but that didn't stop everyone on X from letting her know in which of those two columns she belongs.

Says the traitor who “allowed” those four American patriots to be tortured and shot in public in BENGHAZI. Sit down, Crooked!! — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) October 9, 2026

She didn't just allow it. She enabled it. Then she tried to cover it up by blaming a YouTube video.

Then, she went before Congress to declare, "What difference does it make?"

Not sending help to our HEROES in Benghazi was beneath our dignity as a country... Maybe you should sit this one out. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 9, 2026

There's no "maybe" about it.

And Benghazi is only one of her many disgraces.

You cheered when Gaddafi was publicly sodomized to death — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 9, 2026

She both cheered and wickedly cackled about that, proclaiming, "We came, we saw, he died."

But I thought you really enjoy watching public executions. https://t.co/qGeGr5Yfjs — Esha K (@eshaLegal) October 9, 2026

Maybe she was hoping we forgot about that. We didn't.

Not that Gaddafi wasn't deserving of execution, but the manner in which the mob tore him up was beneath the dignity of anyone, yet Clinton giggled about it.

Didn't you ask Obama to drone strike Julian Assange? — Haunted Kinoblade (@kinocopter) October 9, 2026

She sure did.

Dude, you wanted to drone strike a journalist… maybe sit this one out — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) October 9, 2026

But, you know, President Trump is the one who wants to eliminate free speech.

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Uh-huh. Tell us another one.

From someone with experience… — Joey Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 9, 2026

We suppose Clinton would know a thing or two about what's "beneath the dignity" of the United States.

Because that describes pretty much her entire adult life.

Hillary, talking about “dignity.” Give me a moment….OK. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Push back on Hill, every time! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) October 9, 2026

We got a chuckle out of that as well.

She prefers her killings be done in a more discreet manner that makes them look like suicides. — ALX (x/acc) 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 9, 2026

Vince Foster could not be reached for comment.

And only Clinton knows why not.

Grandma Death weighs in on the public execution of Major Hasan — Steve Ferguson (@lsferguson) October 9, 2026

LOL. "Grandma Death."

That one will never get old (unlike Clinton herself).

Just pretend he’s a CIA contractor defending an embassy. — Brain Leakage (@BrainLeakage03) October 9, 2026

That ought to ease all of her qualms about America getting to see Hasan face justice.

I mean, your husband‘s administration burned 80 civilians alive on television, so I don’t know if you have a ton of room to talk… — 7% NaCl (Salty) (@TwoRulesOfWar) October 9, 2026

OOF! Tough crowd.

Tough, but fair and accurate.

No. You want abortions. We want executions. Our Terrorist Our Choice — Nick Searcy, Actor/Director/Producer/Author (@yesnicksearcy) October 9, 2026

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It just makes it all the more appalling that she would even type the word "dignity," let alone not expect to be mocked into oblivion.

Hillary discussing "dignity"...yeah, that's adorable. — Eric Schwalm (@Schwalm5132) October 9, 2026

BREAKING: Without a single shred of irony, Hillary Clinton takes issue with murder methods. 🧐 — Dan Smotz (The System is Down) (@tsidpod) October 9, 2026

It's not murder, though. Not legally or by any other definition. It's justice.

But we get the point of the post.

But what if the Fort Hood Shooter was suicided? — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) October 9, 2026

Clinton would be the one to make sure the cameras failed at just the right moment.

And probably the one to slip sleeping pills to Hasan's prison guards.

The execution of Nidal Hasan won’t be as brutal as the treatment the Clinton machine handed down to Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, Gennifer Flowers, and Monica Lewinsky. Killary can STFU. — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 9, 2026

America's enemies must be treated with dignity.

Bill Clinton's victims, on the other hand ...

You cannot talk about barbarism, lady. — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) October 9, 2026

We'd put more stock in Kim Jong Un talking about barbarism than Clinton.

(OK, not really. But the two are pretty close.)

Joking aside, however, Hasan's execution will send a much-needed message to other would-be terrorists.

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Our country is in grave danger. We have been infiltrated. I support live firing squads. We will not tolerate terrorism on our soil. This is not about dignity it is about survival! — Gretchen Smith🇺🇸 (@GretchenPSmith) October 9, 2026

If any Americans don't want to witness it, they don't have to.

But making the execution public is not "barbaric." It is necessary.

The fact that Hillary Clinton, of all people, opposes it only serves to prove the point.





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Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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