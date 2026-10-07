‘It Can’t Happen Soon Enough’: Army Sets Dec. 3 Firing Squad for Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan

The acting secretary of the Army has announced the official date Nidal Hasan will face the firing squad. Hasan will die on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. Hopefully, they are way better at this than the people who were managing the Christa Pike death penalty in Tennessee.

Advertisement

The execution of Nidal Hasan by firing squad will take place at Fort Hood, Texas on Thursday, December 3rd, 2026, at 1 p.m. CT. https://t.co/re7BpqkSN4 — Acting Secretary of the Army (@SecArmy) October 7, 2026

It can't happen soon enough.

@SecArmy @LoriD4Christ What channel will it be on — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) October 7, 2026

Excellent question.

@SecArmy They’re doing it at Hood? That is so incredibly BASED. Execute the criminal at the scene of his crime. — Excelsior Strategies (@Excelsior_PR) October 7, 2026

As it should be.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has recommended — and President Donald J. Trump has approved — death by U.S. Army firing squad for convicted terrorist Nidal Malik Hasan, the jihadist who opened fire on unarmed American soldiers at Fort Hood in 2009. He killed 13 people and wounded 32 others while shouting “Allahu Akbar” during the attack. The Secretary of the Army will set the time and place of the execution. Judgement day for Hasan has finally come. — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellASW) October 5, 2026

As a reminder, here is what led to Nidal Hasan finally facing the firing squad.

@SecArmy Will this be a Pay per View or live streamed? — BiggiesNotDead 🤪 (@RodSox4) October 7, 2026

America could pay off part of the National Debt with those fees.

@SecArmy An AT4 is a weapon that fires. Use that. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) October 7, 2026

@SecArmy This should be the halftime show of the Army/Navy game. — LonghornAV8RinFL (@oureternaloath) October 7, 2026

Americans are so creative. What a country!

@SecArmy It’s not an execution, it’s a “workplace violence remediation session” — Camp David (@CampDavidAZ) October 7, 2026

Literally a group collaboration with a, um, interesting deliverable.

Please reconsider the protocol: I understand that civilian leadership thinks a firing squad is really, really cool, but it is traditionally regarded as an honorable form of execution. Wilhelm Keitel, Alfred Jodl, and Hermann Göring all requested execution by firing squad by the U.S. Army sentenced them to death by hanging for exactly this reason. Hasan killed 13 of my brothers in the most despicable manner - he deserves the rope. — Todd Galsky (@tgalsky) October 7, 2026

Some think the firing squad is too good for Hasan. They're probably right.

@SecArmy @ladydshops Let’s see how many judges with unpronounceable names will attempt to block the path of justice. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) October 7, 2026

@TheTexasBoomer @SecArmy @ladydshops No Judge has jurisdiction over military trials and punishment! — Greg Alford 🇺🇸 🇮🇱🇺🇦🌻 (@GregAlford18) October 7, 2026

Advertisement

@GregAlford18 @SecArmy @ladydshops After military appeals are exhausted, a service member in custody can petition a U.S. district court for a writ of habeas corpus under 28 U.S.C. § 2241. A federal district judge, or a circuit judge, can stay the execution while that petition is heard. — Texas Boomer (@TheTexasBoomer) October 7, 2026

If there is any way to halt it, a Leftist federal judge will find it.

Sir. Say someone was nearby that day, with the intention of witnessing or at least hearing the shot. Where could they go? Pure dumb luck kept me out of the Readiness Center that day, as I was supposed to pick up my medical records to PCS. I spent the rest of the day guarding a door with orders to shoot anyone attempting entry until the all clear was given. I very much would appreciate being nearby when he finally gets his long overdue justice. — Riley C. Bolt (@RileyCBolt) October 7, 2026

If only they'd sell tickets. It would sell out.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.