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‘It Can’t Happen Soon Enough’: Army Sets Dec. 3 Firing Squad for Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 07, 2026 9:11 AM
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‘It Can’t Happen Soon Enough’: Army Sets Dec. 3 Firing Squad for Fort Hood Shooter Nidal Hasan
AP Photo/Bell County Sheriffs Department, File

The acting secretary of the Army has announced the official date Nidal Hasan will face the firing squad. Hasan will die on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas. Hopefully, they are way better at this than the people who were managing the Christa Pike death penalty in Tennessee.

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It can't happen soon enough.

Excellent question.

As it should be.

As a reminder, here is what led to Nidal Hasan finally facing the firing squad.

America could pay off part of the National Debt with those fees.

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Americans are so creative. What a country!

Literally a group collaboration with a, um, interesting deliverable.

Some think the firing squad is too good for Hasan. They're probably right. 

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If there is any way to halt it, a Leftist federal judge will find it. 

If only they'd sell tickets. It would sell out.

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News Topics MILITARY | NATIONAL DEBT | TERRORISM | TEXAS | VETERANS

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