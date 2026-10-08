Kiss of Death? Peggy Flanagan Welcomes Endorsement of ‘Future President’ Hillary Clinton

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has endorsed Peggy Flanagan in the Minnesota Senate Race against Republican Michelle Tafoya. Apparently, Flanagan sees Clinton’s support as a huge plus. She even sent out a gushing ‘thank you’ to the former Secretary of State and First Lady. But is having Clinton’s seal of approval really that great?

Advertisement

Here’s Flanagan's post. (READ)

.@HillaryClinton has spent five decades fighting for working families, dedicating her career to making the case that every child in this country deserves a fair shot. I’m honored to have Secretary Clinton’s support, and I’ll proudly carry on her fight in the US Senate. https://t.co/KH9wAtpwBs — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 7, 2026

Let us never forget the greatest post of all time. pic.twitter.com/SHmtTng3Su — LawnWarrior 🇺🇸 🏒 🏈 🔭 🍺 (@LALawnWarrior) October 7, 2026

Did she win? 🤣 — AlroY (@alroy60) October 7, 2026

Thankfully, no.

Commenters say Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State was less than stellar.

Hillary was the worst Secretary of State in living memory. A failed presidential candidate, and a scam artist whose phony NGO stole billions from the people of Haiti. You are someone who has a pattern of supporting fraudsters, clearly. Were you ever fit for office, any office? pic.twitter.com/D51y1jyXDU — Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 7, 2026

She left our Americans to die in Benghazi.. you support that. — KPEH57 (@KPEH57) October 7, 2026

The only person Hillary has ever helped is herself - what utter none sense — Observer (@WisdomOverIQ) October 7, 2026

She's always been about herself only.

The endorsement had posters checking their calendars. More negative comments followed.

It's not April 1st. — Red Bird (@SherryTurn3r) October 7, 2026

Shorter version:



Loser endorsed soon-to-be loser — Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) October 7, 2026

Kiss of death — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 8, 2026

All the more reason NOT to support Peggy Flanagan. — Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) October 7, 2026

As if there were any reasons to support her in the first place. Hillary’s all yours, Peggy.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.