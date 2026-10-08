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Kiss of Death? Peggy Flanagan Welcomes Endorsement of ‘Future President’ Hillary Clinton

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 08, 2026 1:30 AM
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Kiss of Death? Peggy Flanagan Welcomes Endorsement of ‘Future President’ Hillary Clinton
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has endorsed Peggy Flanagan in the Minnesota Senate Race against Republican Michelle Tafoya. Apparently, Flanagan sees Clinton’s support as a huge plus. She even sent out a gushing ‘thank you’ to the former Secretary of State and First Lady. But is having Clinton’s seal of approval really that great?

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Here’s Flanagan's post. (READ)

Thankfully, no.

Commenters say Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State was less than stellar.

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She's always been about herself only.

The endorsement had posters checking their calendars. More negative comments followed.

As if there were any reasons to support her in the first place. Hillary’s all yours, Peggy.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton. 

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MINNESOTA | SENATE | HILLARY CLINTON

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