Kiss of Death? Peggy Flanagan Welcomes Endorsement of ‘Future President’ Hillary Clinton

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has endorsed Peggy Flanagan in the Minnesota Senate Race against Republican Michelle Tafoya. Apparently, Flanagan sees Clinton’s support as a huge plus. She even sent out a gushing ‘thank you’ to the former Secretary of State and First Lady. But is having Clinton’s seal of approval really that great?
Here’s Flanagan's post. (READ)
.@HillaryClinton has spent five decades fighting for working families, dedicating her career to making the case that every child in this country deserves a fair shot. I’m honored to have Secretary Clinton’s support, and I’ll proudly carry on her fight in the US Senate. https://t.co/KH9wAtpwBs— Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) October 7, 2026
"Hillary Clinton...the future president?" pic.twitter.com/IwmqzuAEcL— Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 7, 2026
Let us never forget the greatest post of all time. pic.twitter.com/SHmtTng3Su— LawnWarrior 🇺🇸 🏒 🏈 🔭 🍺 (@LALawnWarrior) October 7, 2026
Did she win? 🤣— AlroY (@alroy60) October 7, 2026
Thankfully, no.
Commenters say Clinton’s tenure as Secretary of State was less than stellar.
Hillary was the worst Secretary of State in living memory. A failed presidential candidate, and a scam artist whose phony NGO stole billions from the people of Haiti. You are someone who has a pattern of supporting fraudsters, clearly. Were you ever fit for office, any office? pic.twitter.com/D51y1jyXDU— Adam Schiffylus (@GogginWalters) October 7, 2026
She left our Americans to die in Benghazi.. you support that.— KPEH57 (@KPEH57) October 7, 2026
The only person Hillary has ever helped is herself - what utter none sense— Observer (@WisdomOverIQ) October 7, 2026
She's always been about herself only.
The endorsement had posters checking their calendars. More negative comments followed.
It's not April 1st.— Red Bird (@SherryTurn3r) October 7, 2026
Crazy endorsing crazy. This reads. pic.twitter.com/IlQHXxQwLC— The🎃FOO (@PolitiBunny) October 7, 2026
Shorter version:— Wanye Kest (@skeeminarmenian) October 7, 2026
Loser endorsed soon-to-be loser
Kiss of death— Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 8, 2026
All the more reason NOT to support Peggy Flanagan.— Minnesota Staff Fraud Reporting Commentary (@Minnesota_DHS) October 7, 2026
As if there were any reasons to support her in the first place. Hillary’s all yours, Peggy.
Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Hillary Clinton.
Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.
Join the Conversation
VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.