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‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 08, 2026 8:40 PM
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‘He’ll Look Helpless in a Wheelchair’: Leftists Discover Compassion for the Fort Hood Shooter
AP Photo/Bell County Sheriffs Department, File

When the date of the firing squad for Fort Hood terrorist Nidal Hasan was announced, people begged for it to be televised. It seems they are getting their way. 

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WASHINGTON (AP) — The firing squad execution of Fort Hood shooter Nidal Malik Hasan will be livestreamed, the Pentagon said Thursday, a stunning revelation about plans for the first military execution in more than 65 years after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had described it as being “public.”

The Army announced this week that the execution would take place at Fort Hood on Dec. 3 after Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and injuring 32 others in a shooting at the military base in 2009.

Hegseth, speaking to the conservative TV outlet Real America’s Voice on Wednesday, said, “We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public.” Officials in the Pentagon clarified Thursday that the execution would be livestreamed and that more details would follow.

The revelation from Hegseth about the public nature of the execution — let alone one as violent as a firing squad — has raised further questions about how the death penalty is carried out in the U.S., especially after the botched lethal injection of Christa Pike in Tennessee.

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He certainly didn't give any consideration to the violent deaths of the thirteen patriotic Americans he slaughtered who were simply serving their country. 

Some fear this may backfire because he can no longer stand. Oh well. 

Jemele Hill is mad about it, so that's an upside all in itself. 

No, it's military sentencing for killing fellow soldiers. 

They agree with the terrorists. It's not that hard to understand. 

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He lived way too long after his crime, actually. 

The last public execution in the United States was about 90 years ago. Maybe it would be better for everyone if we returned to that and criminals saw what might happen if you hurt other people. 

Honestly, don't give them any idea. Heh.

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News Topics MILITARY | TERRORISM

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