Pentagon Prepares for the First Military Execution in 60 Years as Nidal Hasan has Exhausted All Appeals

It was a dark day at Fort Hood, Texas, on November 5th, 2009. Nidal Malik Hasan, then an Army Major, walked into a processing center on the base, where soldiers were preparing to deploy overseas, screamed 'Allahu Akbar,' and opened fire.

By the time Hasan was shot by officers and taken into custody, 13 lay dead, and another 32 were injured. It was the worst mass shooting on an American military base, and the most deadly act of terror since 9/11.

Or was it?

The Obama Administration would face serious criticism as the attack on Fort Hood, despite evidence to the contrary, would not be classified as an act of terror. Instead, it was classified as an act of workplace violence. Hasan, who openly admitted that his motivation for the attack was that he believed the United States was at war with Islam, was never convicted for an act of obvious terrorism.

In the end, it made little difference for Hasan. At his court-martial in 2013, he was convicted of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of premeditated attempted murder and was sentenced to death.

Hasan, who is currently sitting on death row at Leavenworth, has run out of appeals. The Pentagon has sent a request for approval to President Trump to carry out the execution.

It would be the first military execution in 60 years.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had no qualms categorizing Hasan as a terrorist and says he is 100% committed to seeing his death sentence carried out.

"I am 100% committed to ensuring the death penalty is carried out for Nidal Hasan," Department of War Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News Digital. "This savage terrorist deserves the harshest lawful punishment for his 2009 mass shooting at Fort Hood. The victims and survivors deserve justice without delays."

Justice will finally be served for the victims of Fort Hood and their families.

Hasan's final appeal was rejected in April, nearly 12 years after his conviction.

It may have taken too long, but the terrorist convicted of taking 13 lives at Fort Hood in 2009 will soon pay the ultimate price for his crimes.

Better late than never.

