Nobel Committee Awards Peace Prize to Israel-Hating South African (Because, of Course, They Did)



Most international organizations have fallen into disgrace over the past decade, but perhaps none are more obsessed with proving to the world that they are a joke than Norway's once-respected Nobel Peace Prize Committee.

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The prize has been a laughingstock since the committee gave it to Yasser Arafat in 1994. Last year, in a desperate urge to hand the award to "anyone but Trump," the committee bestowed the now-dubious honor on Maria Corina Machado, only to have the Venezuelan opposition leader throw egg in their faces by gifting her award to the American President.

Clearly, the folks at Nobel learned that they have to work harder to find someone who hates Trump as much as they do. To that end, they found someone who also hates everything about the West — but particularly those pesky Jews.

BREAKING NEWS The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2026 #NobelPeacePrize to Navanethem “Navi” Pillay for her efforts to promote peace and international law. #NobelPrize https://t.co/97vurspw6z — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 9, 2026

Navi Pillay supports "peace and international law"?

Well, OK. That seems pretty vague, though, for someone who is about to be handed a medal and 12 million Swedish kroner (about $1.2 million, USD).

What aren't they telling everyone? Reuters had a partial answer.

🔊 Navi Pillay wins the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize. She’s the South African judge who established sexual violence and rape as acts of genocide and concluded that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. Listen to the Reuters World News podcast for more https://t.co/e0e74YKQUt https://t.co/UiMsYCdu8L — Reuters (@Reuters) October 9, 2026

Aaaaaand, there it is!

Of course, Nobel would celebrate this woman who promoted the "genocide" lie about Israel defending itself against terrorists who want to exterminate them. The only surprise is that they didn't give the award to Mark Ruffalo or Macklemore.

Unfortunately, there's much more to Pillay that Reuters also refused to share. Thankfully, the Israeli Foreign Ministry knows all about who she really is.

If there were an award for lies, hatred, and blood libels, Navi Pillay wouldn’t just be a contender. She’d be a frontrunner. Her role in the relentless, politically motivated demonization of Israel and promotion of the genoLIE speaks volumes. Awarding Pillay the Nobel Peace Prize isn’t a recognition of justice. It’s the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice. Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell. — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) October 9, 2026

... isn’t a recognition of justice. It’s the grotesque weaponization of an award to legitimize anti-Israel hatred and prejudice.



Now that the Nobel commission has rewarded the biggest lie of the 21st century, Joseph Goebbels is certainly applauding from hell.

And unlike those quasi-celebrities in Hollywood and the music world we mentioned above, Pillay isn't new to lying and spreading blood libel about Jews. She's been doing that for YEARS.

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In a very long post, human rights attorney Hillel Neuer listed many of the lies she has spread and weaponized.

We are shocked that the Nobel committee honored Navi Pillay. Her troubling record on antisemitism and gross breach of ethics in presiding over a notorious UN commission utterly disqualifies her from such an award.



The Nobel Peace Prize should uphold universal human rights and… — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 9, 2026

... reject antisemitism unequivocally. Honoring Pillay without confronting this record undermines those principles and risks rewarding prejudice rather than advancing peace.



In July 2021, Ms. Pillay accepted to chair a Pakistani-sponsored UN Commission of Inquiry into alleged Israeli crimes. The rules of due process require that fact-finders in the human rights field be impartial. Yet prior to accepting this post, Pillay had publicly pronounced herself, in extreme terms, on the very issues that her inquiry is mandated to investigate.



In June 2020, she signed a manifesto calling on governments to “Sanction Apartheid Israel.” In June 2021, a month before heading the inquiry, Pillay wrote a letter to President Biden calling to punish Israel for the May 2021 war with Hamas. She has made many more prior prejudicial pronouncements. (See: https:// unwatch.org/wp-content/upl oads/2022/02/Request-for-Navi-Pillay-to-Recuse-Herself-on-Grounds-of-Bias.pdf )



This not all. In July 2022, Pillay’s fellow commissioner Miloon Kothari railed against “the Jewish Lobby” and questioned Israel’s right to be a member state of the UN. Mr. Kothari was condemned by the world’s leading democracies, and by top UN officials including Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Astonishingly, however, Navi Pillay defended him.



For those reasons, the Mayor of Berlin in 2022 withdrew her support for a town hall event set to honor Navi Pillay, and the award was canceled.



By honoring Pillay, the Nobel committee has failed to uphold the principles it seeks to celebrate. International justice depends on impartiality. When an investigator campaigns to punish a country before examining the evidence, she compromises the credibility of both her findings and the institution she represents.



Pillay’s defense of a colleague who invoked “the Jewish lobby” is especially disturbing. A human rights leader should recognize and unequivocally reject antisemitic stereotypes. Her response instead helped shield her colleague from accountability. The Nobel committee should have confronted that record before presenting her as a model of integrity.



The victims of discrimination deserve institutions that apply the same standards to everyone.



Today’s decision sends the wrong message: that achievements elsewhere excuse prejudice against Jews and the abandonment of basic standards of fairness when investigating Israel. That weakens the cause of universal human rights.

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The Nobel Committee isn't sending the wrong message, not by their standards. They are sending the exact message that they want to: If you hate the Jews, you're our girl!

Ironically, but unsurprisingly, Pillay herself may be complicit in genocide in China, according to a U.N. whistleblower ... who actually worked for her.

BREAKING: UN whistleblower accuses Nobel winner of “complicity in genocide.” Emma Reilly, a human rights lawyer who worked for Navi Pillay, alleges that under her leadership, the UN human rights office handed dissidents’ names to China—including Uyghurs.https://t.co/RlpFxjbP45 — UN Watch (@UNWatch) October 9, 2026

Hey, who cares about those Uyghurs and Chinese dissidents anyway? After all, Barack Obama accepted his Nobel Peace Prize just before he began a massive drone campaign that targeted weddings, women, and children.

Hold on, shouldn’t she also consider the acts committed against Jews by Hamas terrorists? What about the slogan ‘From the River to the Sea’, which imagines an Israel without any Jews? And how is her position one of ‘peace’? — Sharon K. Gilbert (@sharonkgilbert) October 9, 2026

Of course, Pillay is silent about all of that. Or when she does speak about pogroms against Jews, she uses the Zohran Mamdani trick of, "Yes, October 7 was bad, BUT ..."

The absolutely odious Navi Pillay has unsurprisingly been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize b/c what encapsulates our moment more than honoring a woman who whitewashed antisemitism, apologizes for terrorism, honors tyrants, and trafficks in anti-Israel conspiracy theories. See these sites for the information feckless world leaders and the media won't tell you: https://t.co/hgE9Kmt86A and https://t.co/VVgBJX6T3s — Anne Herzberg (@AnneHerzberg14) October 9, 2026

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A trash person won a trash award. News at 11.

Your daily reminder that the Nobel Peace Prize is absolute garbage, and the Nobel committee is presided over by leftists. Let us also remember that Yasser Arafat was presented with a Nobel award. That’s all you need to know. — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) October 9, 2026

We already knew that about them; we have known since 1994, but they insist on reminding us virtually every year.

As a Swede, I’m shocked and ashamed that you chose to award the Nobel Peace Prize to a racist political extremist who built a career spreading the genocide hoax. — Martin Johansson (@gridwarper) October 9, 2026

It's not shocking, though. It is entirely on brand.

They don't care. Nor do any leftists in America, who only care about how the award might feed their TDS.

Trump is about to lose his mind. Congratulations to Navi Pillay. A very worthy recipient! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) October 9, 2026

See what we mean?

Sisson doesn't care about Pillay's atrocious record. He only wants to embarrass the Bad Orange Man who occupies his two brain cells, 24/7.

@harryjsisson The Communist Democrat operatives who lose their mind twenty times a day saying that Trump is going to lose him mind. https://t.co/sciY9VP92G — Rich (@1PapaSully1) October 9, 2026

No, we're pretty sure President Trump is not "losing his mind" about the Nobel Prize. He's not even losing a second of sleep over it.

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We're tempted to say, however, that the Nobel Committee has lost all respect they used to have.

The only problem is that already happened more than 30 years ago.





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