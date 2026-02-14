ABC News' Jon Karl Taken Aback That Kristi Noem Said 'the Right People'...
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
VIP
NY Times Grabs a Mop for Media's 'Clean Up in Aisle AOC' After...
Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE...
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried...
VIP
Marco Rubio Shows AOC How It's Done With Inspiring Speech In Munich
Dem Rep. Ro Khanna Falsely Connected 4 Men to Epstein's Crimes, Then Blamed...
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at...
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a...
Democrats Shutdown The Government For Political Sideshow
Kamala 2.0? AOC Faceplants In Germany While Trying to Answer a Question About...
Gavin Newsom Seems to Have Forgotten His Warning About Trump Trying to Stay...
Snooze, We Lose: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says Democracy Could Die If She Catches...
Judgment Daze: Gavin Newsom Promises That Climate Change Deniers Will Face a Religious...

Mark Ruffalo Circulates Petition to Award Minneapolis the Nobel Peace Prize

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 14, 2026
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

As Twitchy reported, The Nation magazine nominated the entire city of Minneapolis for the Nobel Peace Prize just before the January 31 deadline. As ridiculous as that is, there's no progressive cause that actor Mark Ruffalo won't get behind, and he used his platform on X to circulate an online petition to grant the city the award.

Advertisement

No. And they're not going to award the peace prize to a city just because white liberal women followed ICE vehicles around and blew whistles to try to impede the detention of criminal illegal aliens. Border czar Tom Homan announced this week that Operation Metro Surge managed to find 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children as well as take murderers and rapists off the streets.

The petition, sponsored by The Nation, reads in part:

In the face of these attacks, ordinary residents have stood their ground with nonviolent protest, mutual aid, and solidarity, confronting fear and authoritarianism with dignity and resolve. Thousands have marched in freezing temperatures; communities have organized legal observers, delivered groceries to those in hiding, and insisted on human rights and constitutional freedoms.

By adding your name, you affirm that this courageous public resistance — rooted in solidarity and the defense of human rights — deserves international recognition. Your signature sends a clear message to the Norwegian Nobel Committee: the world is watching, and the actions of ordinary people defending human dignity matter.

Recommended

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers
Doug P.
Advertisement

The world watched as it sent tens of millions of illegals across the border during the Biden administration and didn't have much to say about it.

Advertisement

If there were, though …

The Nobel Peace Prize has been devalued enough in its history. Still, we doubt the Nobel Committee would be swayed by an online petition sponsored by a magazine.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers
Doug P.
Rep. Sarah McBride Speaks at Hillary Clinton’s ‘Fundamental Rights for Women’ Panel
Brett T.
ABC News' Jon Karl Taken Aback That Kristi Noem Said 'the Right People' Should Be Voting in US Elections
Doug P.
Calm Down, Unknown AWFL: Sarah Spain 'Vomited' Seeing the 'Demon' JD Vance at the Olympics
Grateful Calvin
Gretchen Whitmer Said AOC Knows More Than Her About Foreign Policy (Then Tried to PROVE It)
Doug P.
ABC News Sounds Alarm About Cost to Taxpayers for Deportations (and It's a Multi-Leveled BACKFIRE)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Minnesota DFL Gets Ratioed Into the Sun After Complaint About What the ICE Surge Cost Taxpayers Doug P.
Advertisement