Mark Ruffalo Circulates Petition to Award Minneapolis the Nobel Peace Prize

As Twitchy reported, The Nation magazine nominated the entire city of Minneapolis for the Nobel Peace Prize just before the January 31 deadline. As ridiculous as that is, there's no progressive cause that actor Mark Ruffalo won't get behind, and he used his platform on X to circulate an online petition to grant the city the award.

Please sign this petition to help Minneapolis get a Nobel peace prize.https://t.co/jfnPsTC9G0 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) February 14, 2026

No. And they're not going to award the peace prize to a city just because white liberal women followed ICE vehicles around and blew whistles to try to impede the detention of criminal illegal aliens. Border czar Tom Homan announced this week that Operation Metro Surge managed to find 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children as well as take murderers and rapists off the streets.

The petition, sponsored by The Nation, reads in part:

In the face of these attacks, ordinary residents have stood their ground with nonviolent protest, mutual aid, and solidarity, confronting fear and authoritarianism with dignity and resolve. Thousands have marched in freezing temperatures; communities have organized legal observers, delivered groceries to those in hiding, and insisted on human rights and constitutional freedoms. By adding your name, you affirm that this courageous public resistance — rooted in solidarity and the defense of human rights — deserves international recognition. Your signature sends a clear message to the Norwegian Nobel Committee: the world is watching, and the actions of ordinary people defending human dignity matter.

The world watched as it sent tens of millions of illegals across the border during the Biden administration and didn't have much to say about it.

Nobel Peace Prize for Fraud? — jayvee10x (@jayvee10x) February 14, 2026

How is protecting child rapists and fraudsters an activity worthy of a Nobel Peace Prize? — Joy Beers (@joybeers) February 14, 2026

If there’s a petition to sign showing how violent and criminal they are, I will sign it. Especially all of the paid out of state obstructors. — Veritas B0$$ (@B0SSH066) February 14, 2026

No. I would sign one, though, to help the ICE agents and other law enforcement in Minneapolis get a Nobel peace prize. — Taran (@TaranPHX) February 14, 2026

Wrong award. Violence doesn't win it — GrandpaKev (@Howlinwolf36) February 14, 2026

You don’t live here and didn’t experience what these past two months were on the ground so please stay out of it. Awarding the Nobel Peace Prize to Minneapolis would continue to degrade an honor that already lost value when it was awarded to a war criminal. — rogue therapist ✨ (@_roguetherapist) February 14, 2026

Mark, sit this one out. — KD Firm (@KDFirm) February 14, 2026

🤮 I live in Minnesota, stay in your own state. — rightwinggal (@nettbesR) February 14, 2026

There is no Nobel Chaos Prize -- sorry. — LifeLibHappiness (@LifeLibHappines) February 14, 2026

If there were, though …

Nothing says Peace prize like fighting and tussling with federal agents to ensure illegal immigrants aren't deported in accordance with our laws — Sallah Shabati (@kodkod87) February 14, 2026

For defrauding taxpayers hundreds of millions in fake daycare centers or for the insurrection and protecting pedophiles and murderers from being deported? — Alisa Detwiler (@AlisaDetwiler) February 14, 2026

Minneapolis does not promote peace. You don't live here. Just stick to your acting job. — Fed Up in MN (@JustOneFedUpGal) February 14, 2026

The Nobel Peace Prize has been devalued enough in its history. Still, we doubt the Nobel Committee would be swayed by an online petition sponsored by a magazine.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

