Tom Homan Gives a STUNNING Update on What ICE Located in Minnesota (Over Dem Objections and Protests)

Ever since President Trump took office for his second term and started fulfilling his campaign promises of security the border and enforcing immigration laws, the Democrats have been having fits. The Left's meltdowns have been many, and some of them have focused on the work ICE is doing.

Advertisement

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been calling ICE a "gestapo" while telling them to get out of the state:

BREAKING: Mayor Frey tells ICE "get the fck out of Minneapolis" or more will be kiIIed pic.twitter.com/vfWryQWL7n — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 7, 2026

TIM WALZ: "If you see these ICE agents in your neighborhood, take out that phone and hit record."



"Help us create a database of the atrocities against Minnesotans, not just to establish a record for posterity, but to bank evidence for future prosecution." pic.twitter.com/V7fCMY3WZ1 — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 15, 2026

"Atrocities," eh?

Today border czar Tom Homan delivered an address during which he announced that the ICE surge is coming to an end, and his remarks included a stunning number of unaccompanied children that were found all while the Democrats demonized officers:

"ICE here in this state have located 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children — children that the last Administration lost and weren't even looking for," says @RealTomHoman in Minnesota.



"That's because of the leadership of President Trump [that] these children were located." pic.twitter.com/iKeBcZsXPk — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) February 12, 2026

ICE and Border Patrol have saved countless lives by taking dangerous criminal illegals off the street and finding lost/abducted children and the Democrats have been trying to stop them at every turn.

Democrat politicians will ignore this completely. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 12, 2026

And most of the media will allow them to ignore it completely.

ICE here in Minnesota have located 3,364 missing unaccompanied alien children



This should be on every news channel and every headline but I bet it won't! https://t.co/Dyte389KQo — Miss Jamie Lyn (@jamie99_jamie) February 12, 2026

Sadly, that's probably a fairly safe bet.

There are quite literally thousands of children nationwide that no one cared about or was looking for for that have been rescued under this administration.



Thank God for Tom Homan. https://t.co/bK5SPGxedw — Isabel Brown (@theisabelb) February 12, 2026

The Democrats are too far gone to be ashamed of themselves but they should at least be shamed by everybody else for what they've done.

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!