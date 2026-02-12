'SIT There and SMIRK!' Sen. Ron Johnson Just ENDS MN AG Keith Ellison...
Tom Homan Gives a STUNNING Update on What ICE Located in Minnesota (Over Dem Objections and Protests)

Doug P. | 11:03 AM on February 12, 2026
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Ever since President Trump took office for his second term and started fulfilling his campaign promises of security the border and enforcing immigration laws, the Democrats have been having fits. The Left's meltdowns have been many, and some of them have focused on the work ICE is doing. 

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have been calling ICE a "gestapo" while telling them to get out of the state:

"Atrocities," eh? 

Today border czar Tom Homan delivered an address during which he announced that the ICE surge is coming to an end, and his remarks included a stunning number of unaccompanied children that were found all while the Democrats demonized officers: 

ICE and Border Patrol have saved countless lives by taking dangerous criminal illegals off the street and finding lost/abducted children and the Democrats have been trying to stop them at every turn.

And most of the media will allow them to ignore it completely. 

Sadly, that's probably a fairly safe bet. 

The Democrats are too far gone to be ashamed of themselves but they should at least be shamed by everybody else for what they've done. 

*****

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

