The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

This is one we had to look up to make sure it wasn't some brilliant parody. Minneapolis, Minnesota, initially entered the public spotlight due to the multi-billion-dollar fraud going on in the state through bogus programs like "Feeding Our Future" and Somali daycares that didn't have any children in them. Then, ICE surged in the city, and now the state has been taken over by boomers protesting ICE by doing everything from conducting sit-ins at Target to setting up roadblocks to ensure no ICE vehicles get through.

The Nation has been watching the violence and chaos, and has sent its nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize to the Nobel committee, hoping the city is recognized for interfering with federal law enforcement.

🚨 BREAKING: Minneapolis has been nominated for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, a move that would mark the first time an entire city is put forward. — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 2, 2026

Wait, what? — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) February 2, 2026

That would be rich — Dan_TheSPEAR_Man (@theSPEARmethod) February 2, 2026

Makes more sense than Obama's. pic.twitter.com/Bd1V1TDrYt — Telepathic Bunny Comics (@TelepathicBunny) February 2, 2026

It makes even less sense than Barack Obama's.

Idiocy — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@JoelleAdler) February 2, 2026

This is a joke, right? — Gᵢₗₗy ₐₘy 👁️C U! (@SingForJoy44) February 2, 2026

Congratulations on your peaceful fraud and rioting!🏆 — Tony Zayas (@TonyZayas) February 2, 2026

I can’t even tell if this is satire or not. — quinnbear 🧬 (@quinnbear_) February 2, 2026

They are literally creating war with law enforcement. Does that sound like peace? — Cindy K (@MAGAMAHACindy) February 2, 2026

Wow. Nobel is completely compromised to the point of irrelevancy. — Drifter (@RCaron67) February 2, 2026

I now officially put Nobel Peace Prize in the same category as winning a free small fry in the Monopoly game at McDonald’s — Chris (@2_Legit_2_X) February 2, 2026

If there's one thing that screams peace to the normal person, it's riotous people in the streets attacking law enforcement and paid agitators, ill informed citizens, and corrupt politicians protecting child rapists from deportation.



A literal utopia. — Curtis Johnson (@cjohnson999) February 2, 2026

The nomination aims to honor the "whistles" and "nonviolent resistance" of Minneapolis residents in the face of Operation Metro Surge, but it could just be making up for missing the prize in 2020 for rioting, looting, and arson.

