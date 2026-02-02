Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates
The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Brett T. | 5:30 PM on February 02, 2026
ImgFlip

This is one we had to look up to make sure it wasn't some brilliant parody. Minneapolis, Minnesota, initially entered the public spotlight due to the multi-billion-dollar fraud going on in the state through bogus programs like "Feeding Our Future" and Somali daycares that didn't have any children in them. Then, ICE surged in the city, and now the state has been taken over by boomers protesting ICE by doing everything from conducting sit-ins at Target to setting up roadblocks to ensure no ICE vehicles get through.

The Nation has been watching the violence and chaos, and has sent its nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize to the Nobel committee, hoping the city is recognized for interfering with federal law enforcement.

It makes even less sense than Barack Obama's.

The nomination aims to honor the "whistles" and "nonviolent resistance" of Minneapolis residents in the face of Operation Metro Surge, but it could just be making up for missing the prize in 2020 for rioting, looting, and arson.

***

