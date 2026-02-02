Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates

We thought that ICE agents were the Nazis for stopping people for no reason and asking them to "show their papers." Things have turned around in Minneapolis, though, where anti-ICE protesters are now stopping vehicles at homemade checkpoints and running the license plate numbers to be certain the occupants aren't with the federal government.

Submitted from south Minneapolis - Agitators have set up roadblocks and are checking people's ID who try to pass through the area from 32nd to 34th and Cedar Ave.



This is absurd.



Contact @MayorFrey and @MplsPDChief and tell them to shut this down.… pic.twitter.com/nXJugdeMv8 — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) February 1, 2026

How are police allowing this to happen? Members of Antifa have set up roadblocks made out of pallets, and that's legal?

In this video from Jorge Ventura Media, the self-declared traffic police run the plates on a Somali Uber driver, saying they stopped him because they came up as ICE.

Here is the left-wing activists checkpoint on Cedar Ave , stopping vehicles , checking ID’s and running license plates in their ‘database’ , we didn’t see any local law enforcement on scene , then I and my photojournalist @photoswitherik were assaulted for documenting their… pic.twitter.com/tCwb3dZy4P — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) February 2, 2026

The Minnesota State Police Out signs give us flashbacks to the CHAZ/CHOP Zone experiment in Seattle, where they tried (and for a few weeks, succeeded) to set up an "autonomous zone" independent of the United States and its laws. As we reported last week, the City of Seattle was ordered to pay $30 million to the family of a teen who was shot and killed by CHOP security. Minneapolis had better be careful if it's going to let radical leftists set up their own "no-go" zones. How are they enforcing their "law" against ICE vehicles passing through?

Anti-ICE rioters have streets in Minnesota BLOCKED, and they won’t allow out-of-state vehicles through until they run their plates through a database..



How tf is this being allowed..!? pic.twitter.com/N52guIJl6E — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) February 1, 2026

What are they going to do if ICE comes through? — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) February 2, 2026

I am at a loss at to why this isn’t considered illegal. @CivilRights @DHSgov — Becky Bryson ✝️🇺🇸 (@RetUSAFSpouse) February 2, 2026

These are the people setting up the road blocks pic.twitter.com/p8e6TKl9W6 — Dan Erickson (@DanielEricERICD) February 2, 2026

It's time to declare Minneapolis Spring a domestic terrorist group.

About to put one of those digital license plates on my car and change it to "GETFUKT" when I pull up to one of these.



They wanted to protest the government, so they became a stupid government 🙄 — Liberty Lighthouse (@libertylighthse) February 2, 2026

Now there are some fascists — Madden B 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@BigBadUSNDawg) February 2, 2026

Borders? ID? They make the case for ICE. — Sheila Okinawa (@OkinawaSheila) February 1, 2026

A new Checkpoint Charlie.... — Meine (@Meine__B) February 2, 2026

These people have no right to BLOCK roads and demand ID from anyone. — StrifeForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@Strife4America) February 2, 2026

Looks like hypocrisy to me. — J5 (@icomaki2) February 2, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Anti-ICE rioters in Minneapolis are now DETAINING vehicles with out-of-state license plates while they run the plate through their database



This is FALSE IMPRISONMENT



Tim Walz and Jacob Frey have SURRENDERED the city to leftist militants pic.twitter.com/M0UFTlhWBv — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 1, 2026

So, the fascist anti ICE protesters are illegally enforcing borders. — Lane Violator Deetz (@tahDeetz) February 2, 2026

Borders they arbitrarily created.

I wouldn't stop. They have no authority to do so. Funny how they chant about authority and here they are pretending to be exactly who they supposably hate. Always doing the opposite of what they say. — Love Golden Retrievers (@Goldenmom1007) February 2, 2026

They’re terrorists. They will attack you if you don’t stop and tell their “dispatch” that you’re “confirmed ICE” and you’ll be chased throughout the city.



And 911 will ignore you. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 2, 2026

Apart from the dangerous lawlessness of this, does no one else find it hilarious that the left-wingers opposed to borders and fences and immigration checks for national sovereignty and security reasons ... are using borders and fences and ID checks to advance political goals? https://t.co/sHbs7wyTZ3 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 1, 2026

Borders and fences and ID checks are the exclusive domain of lawless leftist anarchists.



- Lawless Leftist Anarchists — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) February 1, 2026

I own a large tractor and would LOVE to drive through their insanity. — Spongy Critter (@spongycritter) February 2, 2026

They don't want ICE out, they want to be ICE. — Winston Syme (@WinstonSyme4) February 2, 2026

The irony will always be missed by them though. They’ll triple down so hard until they lose their minds defending the fallacies of their ideologies. — adam (@jadamu1983) February 2, 2026

They're demonstrating that they're against ICE by setting up an illegal border and making people show their IDs to get through.

We know it's a rhetorical question, but why hasn't Mayor Jacob Frey made them clear all of their junk out of the street?

***

Update:

It looks like Minneapolis Spring's illegal barricade is being dismantled as we speak:

RIGHT NOW: Police colludes with ICE by clearing the filter blockade set up by community defenders at 32nd and Cedar (1/3) pic.twitter.com/dQd1qRseN2 — Minneapolis Spring (@mpls_spring) February 2, 2026

Defenders report: Everyone's safe, but they rolled up pretty heavy, stole the barricading materials and most of the supplies pic.twitter.com/PC0s04MfB2 — Minneapolis Spring (@mpls_spring) February 2, 2026

How much do you want to bet their supplies (pallets, etc.) were stolen by them?

***

