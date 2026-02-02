The Nation Nominates the City of Minneapolis for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Anti-ICE Protesters in Minneapolis Blocking Roads, Checking IDs, and Running Plates

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on February 02, 2026
ImgFlip

We thought that ICE agents were the Nazis for stopping people for no reason and asking them to "show their papers." Things have turned around in Minneapolis, though, where anti-ICE protesters are now stopping vehicles at homemade checkpoints and running the license plate numbers to be certain the occupants aren't with the federal government.

How are police allowing this to happen? Members of Antifa have set up roadblocks made out of pallets, and that's legal?

In this video from Jorge Ventura Media, the self-declared traffic police run the plates on a Somali Uber driver, saying they stopped him because they came up as ICE.

The Minnesota State Police Out signs give us flashbacks to the CHAZ/CHOP Zone experiment in Seattle, where they tried (and for a few weeks, succeeded) to set up an "autonomous zone" independent of the United States and its laws. As we reported last week, the City of Seattle was ordered to pay $30 million to the family of a teen who was shot and killed by CHOP security. Minneapolis had better be careful if it's going to let radical leftists set up their own "no-go" zones. How are they enforcing their "law" against ICE vehicles passing through?

It's time to declare Minneapolis Spring a domestic terrorist group.

Borders they arbitrarily created.

They're demonstrating that they're against ICE by setting up an illegal border and making people show their IDs to get through.

We know it's a rhetorical question, but why hasn't Mayor Jacob Frey made them clear all of their junk out of the street?

***

Update:

It looks like Minneapolis Spring's illegal barricade is being dismantled as we speak:

How much do you want to bet their supplies (pallets, etc.) were stolen by them?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

