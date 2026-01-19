Musical Mandate: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Stage Target Sit-In Demanding Store Fight ICE

Retail giant Target is being targeted again by unhinged leftists in Minnesota. On Monday, a crowd of pro-illegal alien protesters staged a sing-along sit-in inside one Twin Cities Target store. They’re putting pressure on the chain because ICE has been using Target store parking lots and restrooms.

🚨 JUST IN: Leftists storm a Target in St. Paul, Minnesota and sing "we won't stop fighting!"



Absolutely jaw-dropping amount of mental illness inside this Target.



"We'll be back!"



They will storm churches and businesses until someone ARRESTS THEM!pic.twitter.com/rE6sqZqAgi — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 19, 2026

These people are clowns. Go protest at a government building if you have a problem with the law. Target doesn't have anything to do with it. — Goon Actual (@Goon_Actual_) January 19, 2026

They are so miserable — Rob (@RFrm587) January 19, 2026

Misery loves company, and leftists hate companies.

Commenters say Target should have the activists escorted out of the building and into a jail cell.

Target is within their right to demand they leave and have them arrested if they don't. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) January 19, 2026

Protest all you want. The second you block business, harass workers, or trespass, it stops being speech and starts being a tantrum. Private property rights matter. If Target wants them out, cops should remove them. Simple. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 19, 2026

That is private property. They should all be arrested, but probably won't! — Never2Old4Change (@Nvr2Old4Change) January 19, 2026

No sense in calling the cops they won't come — steamheat (@GLouise01) January 19, 2026

Calling the police is pointless; lawlessness reigns in Minneapolis based on what we’ve witnessed there over the weekend.

This isn’t the first sonic torture Target customers have endured. Singing ‘clergy’ occupied a Minneapolis store last week. (WATCH)

I regret to inform you that liberals are now SINGING in Target to protest ICE deporting illegal immigrant..



lol pic.twitter.com/seRgupdhhT — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 16, 2026

Do these liberal loonies even have a real job? All they do is protest, riot and cause problems. — Khoa (@1980Khoa) January 19, 2026

Activist ‘pastors’ have a pretty clear schedule. The ones protesting today are most likely teachers off for the MLK holiday.

It's crazy, but the activists have secured a meeting with Target’s CEO. That get-together is scheduled for Monday. (WATCH)

Anti-ICE “clergy” invaded Target’s corporate headquarters in Minnesota to pressure CEO Brian Cornell into cooperating with their radical campaign to push ICE out of the state, claiming it was necessary to “protect” employees, customers, and local communities. pic.twitter.com/JcYovBrBgN — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) January 17, 2026

They will storm churches, businesses and hotels until ALL THESE BUSINESSES CLOSE PERMANENTLY. Why are they still there — garyelam23 (@garyelam23) January 19, 2026

Target’s corporate headquarters is in Minnesota. It’s extremely expensive to relocate, plus Target has a leftist bent, so it has less incentive to move to a sane red state.

Protesters promise to keep flooding Target until they get what they want… or the pharmacy calls.

“We’ll be back”. Yes, Yes u will for ur antipsychotics and antidepressants. You can pick up ur prescriptions on Wednesday morning because I know u don’t have work. — TrueRedNED (@TrueRedNed) January 19, 2026

Make Asylums Great Again!!! — skrotz (@Skrotz28) January 19, 2026

It’s starting to look like Minnesota IS the asylum. We just need to wall all the crazies in. If a plan to do that were announced, it would truly be music to our ears.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

