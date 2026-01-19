HOLD UP! Did VA Democrats Just Put an Acreage Requirement on the 2nd...
Musical Mandate: Singing Pro-Illegal Alien Protesters Stage Target Sit-In Demanding Store Fight ICE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:30 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Retail giant Target is being targeted again by unhinged leftists in Minnesota. On Monday, a crowd of pro-illegal alien protesters staged a sing-along sit-in inside one Twin Cities Target store. They’re putting pressure on the chain because ICE has been using Target store parking lots and restrooms.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Misery loves company, and leftists hate companies.

Commenters say Target should have the activists escorted out of the building and into a jail cell.

Calling the police is pointless; lawlessness reigns in Minneapolis based on what we’ve witnessed there over the weekend.

This isn’t the first sonic torture Target customers have endured. Singing ‘clergy’ occupied a Minneapolis store last week. (WATCH)

Activist ‘pastors’ have a pretty clear schedule. The ones protesting today are most likely teachers off for the MLK holiday.

It's crazy, but the activists have secured a meeting with Target’s CEO. That get-together is scheduled for Monday. (WATCH)

Target’s corporate headquarters is in Minnesota. It’s extremely expensive to relocate, plus Target has a leftist bent, so it has less incentive to move to a sane red state.

Protesters promise to keep flooding Target until they get what they want… or the pharmacy calls.

It’s starting to look like Minnesota IS the asylum. We just need to wall all the crazies in. If a plan to do that were announced, it would truly be music to our ears.

