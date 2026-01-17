White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest

Ready, aim, SING! Clergy with nothing better to do recently gathered at a Minneapolis Target store. The leftist church leaders were crooning over ICE's presence in the retail giant's store and parking lot.

Have a listen to this sonic sit-in. (WATCH)

I regret to inform you that liberals are now SINGING in Target to protest ICE deporting illegal immigrant..



lol pic.twitter.com/seRgupdhhT — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 16, 2026

So sick of them all — Dr. Lynn Fynn-derella🐭 (@Fynnderella1) January 16, 2026

Freaking exhausted. It's like dealing with toddlers that never sleep. — TheSaturnV (@saturn91984) January 16, 2026

Toddlers are more mature.

The cringey choristers are upset at Target for a recent ICE arrest at the entrance of the store. They’re also mad that ICE and BP agents were allowed to take a restroom break at a Target store. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

NOW: Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino hounded by activists and shoppers protesting his presence as he and a federal agent caravan leave a Target in St Paul, Minnesota for a restroom break. pic.twitter.com/Ti21rQbuyd — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) January 11, 2026

I wish border patrol would come into my Target.



I'd buy them all Breadsticks and a Slurpee from Pizza Hut Express — Lucky Teter (@TheMagaHulk) January 11, 2026

We're sure our readers would do that, too.

One poster says she’s been inspired to ask Target when she can perform her special pro-ICE songs inside the store.

@Target were these people asked to leave and subsequently trespassed from your store? If not, I will come tomorrow with my kazoo friends and we will play our ballad entitled “Illegals are Illegal” — Traditionally Sarah 🇺🇸 (@TraditionSarah) January 17, 2026

Be sure to upload the video, so we can all sing along. — SaltySquid'sWife (@saltysquidswife) January 17, 2026

Ice Ice Baby might also be a good choice for the Targhey kazoo party — Dallas Ryan (@dallyllama_og) January 17, 2026

Follow it up with pic.twitter.com/Kwzzx0vLLA — davidbrady1234 (@mouse_alien) January 17, 2026

Imagine how quickly we could get rid of illegal aliens if only Democrats would stop, collaborate, and listen.

Apparently, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is okay with the pious performance. It’s up there with spicy Somali cuisine.

Hahaha 🤣 omg that’s perfect 👌 — TKD (@DrYan01) January 16, 2026

I’m waiting for them to get down on one knee. — Brian Scott (@Holyfield67) January 16, 2026

Oh look. They still have their we worship George Floyd protest scarfs on. How special. pic.twitter.com/gvBbUvEQ7e — Grumpy MAGA (@GrumpyMAGA) January 16, 2026

We could use a moment of silence right now.

The croaking clergy's sonic stunt has caught the ear of Target’s top guy.

Target’s outgoing CEO Brian Cornell has agreed to meet with clergy members following a sit-in at the company’s downtown Minneapolis headquarters on Thursday, Jan. 15, according to a news release. https://t.co/QH6i62Wohg — The Minnesota Star Tribune (@StarTribune) January 16, 2026

You would think Target would have learned that their are real costs to virtue signaling. — Lord Mandrake (@LordMandrake3) January 17, 2026

They’ll never learn.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

I see lots of people with nothing to do in the middle of a weekday — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) January 16, 2026

They are singing the song "Too Much Free Time" — Ginger Chin (@GingerChin) January 16, 2026

we should fund trips for liberals to go sing songs of hope to people deported... — the lake always has bodies (@JosieBedlam) January 16, 2026

This is the kind of deadly mental torture that's useful to make criminals like Maduro and others sing all they know. — shelby chimamoto🇺🇸🦅 (@SChimamoto) January 16, 2026

So target is now the unofficial church of liberals... — Dr. METAL (@DrMetal) January 16, 2026

These people are all free to move to Somalia, Guatemala, Honduras, etc., with their neighbors. — HannaKat (@swiftyloo) January 16, 2026

We would gladly pay to send these religious radicals on a permanent mission trip. That would truly make our hearts sing.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

