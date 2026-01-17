White Noise: Singing Religious Radicals Target Minneapolis Retail Store Over ICE Arrest

Hold Them Accountable: DOJ Probe Into Walz/Frey for Shielding Illegals and Threatening ICE
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:08 AM on January 17, 2026
Meme

Ready, aim, SING! Clergy with nothing better to do recently gathered at a Minneapolis Target store. The leftist church leaders were crooning over ICE's presence in the retail giant's store and parking lot.

Have a listen to this sonic sit-in. (WATCH)

Toddlers are more mature.

The cringey choristers are upset at Target for a recent ICE arrest at the entrance of the store. They’re also mad that ICE and BP agents were allowed to take a restroom break at a Target store. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

We're sure our readers would do that, too.

One poster says she’s been inspired to ask Target when she can perform her special pro-ICE songs inside the store.

Imagine how quickly we could get rid of illegal aliens if only Democrats would stop, collaborate, and listen.

Apparently, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is okay with the pious performance. It’s up there with spicy Somali cuisine.

We could use a moment of silence right now.

The croaking clergy's sonic stunt has caught the ear of Target’s top guy.

They’ll never learn.

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

We would gladly pay to send these religious radicals on a permanent mission trip. That would truly make our hearts sing.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

