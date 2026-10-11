Sins of Omission: The NYTimes Is VERY Concerned About 'Violent Threats' Against Public Officials



With the corrupt legacy media, we know it's not always about the stories they choose to cover, but also about what they choose to ignore.

And even with the stories they cover, framing is everything.

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For example, this afternoon, The New York Times published a story discussing how elected and other public officials live in fear today because of a dramatic increase in violent threats.

On the surface, great. No one should threaten elected officials with violence. All media outlets should speak out about that. But we couldn't help but notice a few things the Times left out, most importantly, who has been actually COMMITTING political violence

And who did they choose to highlight in their article and tweet? Elissa Slotkin, Tim Walz, and the media's latest darling for hating Donald Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Serving in public office in the U.S. is dangerous. A new normal of violent threats is making it worse, dozens of elected officials told the New York Times. https://t.co/IsOb5QRakq — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 11, 2026

Ummm...what?

No one on the right wants to threaten or commit violence against these people. Unless the NYT considers calling Walz a "r*tard" a violent threat. Conservatives want him in prison, where he belongs. In fact, the person who killed Democrat State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband in Minnesota was a lunatic who thought he was acting on Walz's orders.

An investigation by The New York Times examining hundreds of records obtained through Freedom of Information Act requests, court documents and law enforcement logs has found that, over a two-year period from 2024 to August of this year, thousands of violent threats inundated the lives of elected officials in unprecedented ways. Some threats were vague; some were frighteningly specific. They promised torture, stabbing, rape and murder. They aimed at Republicans and Democrats alike, and at a range of officeholders from county clerks to United States senators. They targeted spouses, parents, siblings and children.

Oh, they are aimed at Republicans and Democrats alike, are they?

What the Times fails to mention is that even the threats and violent acts against Democrats, such as the firebombing of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro's home, are committed by other leftists.

No photo of the president who got shot, mere centimeters from death. First President in 45 years to take a bullet. NBD. The real threat is against Elissa Slotkin and Tim Walz. — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) October 11, 2026

@nytimes No s***? https://t.co/LRW1rwMTaY — Ryen (@Ryen778931) October 11, 2026

Trump was shot in the face and Charlie Kirk bled out before our eyes.



And these are the faces you put in your article? — Paul Danner (@Paul_Danner_) October 11, 2026

In fairness, the article does mention the assassination attempts against Donald Trump, as well as the assassination of Charlie Kirk. But it says nothing about who those assassins are. It says nothing about how the left celebrated those acts of political violence.

And there is no mention of the attempted assassination of Steve Scalise or Brett Kavanaugh, nor any citation of Chuck Schumer promising the Supreme Court Justice that he would "reap the whirlwind."

LMAO. So MTG and Tim Walz are now the official poster children for assassination attempts? Adorable. How many actual conservatives did you bother asking about the death threats they get every single day? They’re targeted far more than these two clowns. The New York Times remains a complete joke. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 11, 2026

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One of the few Republicans who the article did include is Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden:

Representative Derrick Van Orden, a Republican from Wisconsin seeking re-election next month, attended the “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in support of President Trump’s false claim that he had won the 2020 election. Mr. Van Orden was outside the U.S. Capitol that day when a mob attacked it, though he has denied entering the building. He was elected to Congress in 2022. That’s when the threats began.

In other words, according to the Times, Van Orden deserves it. There is no other way to justify this framing. What does his attendance at the January 6 rally in 2021 have to do with him and his family receiving death threats?

Nothing.

But the Times made sure to include it anyway. It's their way of saying that Van Orden shouldn't have worn such a short skirt.

You've cheered at least three assassination attempts against Trump. — Mike Kilo (@Mike___Kilo) October 11, 2026

That, of course, is the biggest sin of omission by The New York Times.

They have nothing at all to say regarding their participation in fostering a culture of political violence. Because that violence is almost always aimed at a Republican. If a few Democrats get caught in the crossfire (again, usually because they are not far-left or antisemitic enough), it's a sacrifice they're willing to make.

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Gosh, who’s responsible for this? It’s a mystery wrapped in a riddle. — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) October 11, 2026

Perhaps Democrats should stop spewing the rhetoric that incites violence. https://t.co/lP8BOoHUKX — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 11, 2026

The Times is guilty of this as well, on multiple occasions.

They don't call Republicans Nazis because they think Republicans are Nazis.

They call Republicans Nazis to create a permission structure to harm them.

Yeah it was pretty bad when Donald Trump got shot in the head And Charlie Kirk was killed on livestream You clowns, though, have chosen to write about people who only faced mean tweets I am embarrassed to witness this attempt at propaganda. Not much skill here. — James David Dickson (@downi75) October 11, 2026

The Times should be embarrassed, but everyone knows that they are incapable of that particular emotion.

The gall of these retarded journalists to completely ignore the targets of ACTUAL political violence. Not one of the politicians show here have ever been attacked. But Trump, Kavanaugh, Kirk and others on the right have. This newspaper spent years stoking violent leftist rhetoric… — FinalAtonement (@F1nalAtonement) October 11, 2026

Democrats have normalized violence against their opponents and the media, like the new york times, have aided and abetted them.



Democrats are violence. — El Figurin® ♱🔥 (@realELFIGURIN) October 11, 2026

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No one on the political right ever tried to justify or rationalize Luigi Mangione. That was the leftist media.

Journalism strikes again!



You people are seriously damaged. pic.twitter.com/gnpeuc2Zgm — erin (@ekhb83) October 11, 2026

We're honestly getting tired of that meme. It's an insult.

To Ralph Wiggum, we mean.

Sure, he may not be the brightest bulb in the box, but he's at least as smart as your average "journalist," and also has far more integrity than all of them.

Ask Steve Scalise and President Trump about that. You seem to only show Democrat's pictures. https://t.co/5Y5QzsSULP — Unmoderated Content (@HBCampbellJR) October 11, 2026

As we noted above, framing is everything.

The New York Times can claim after publishing this article that they are speaking out against political violence.

They're not.

In their minds, this article — more slanted than even a rooftop in Butler, Pennsylvania — will justify the next time they choose to call Trump a Nazi or America under his administration a dictatorship, hoping that the next Thomas Crooks, Ryan Routh, Nicholas Roske, or Tyler Robinson is out there somewhere reading it and writing messages on bullets.





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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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