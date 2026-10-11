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She's Got TWOOOO WOOORDS for Ya'! Sophie Cunningham Claps Back at Her Haters in Lefty Media

Grateful Calvin Follow @shoveitjack
Oct 11, 2026 3:00 PM
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She's Got TWOOOO WOOORDS for Ya'! Sophie Cunningham Claps Back at Her Haters in Lefty Media
AP Photo/Julio Cortez


Just when we think we couldn't love WNBA player Sophie Cunningham any more than we already do, the Indiana Fever star reminds us that she will never bend the knee to the woke mob. 

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As Twitchy recently reported, The Athletic, which is the uber-leftist New York Times, but for sports, has called for the Fever to cut or trade Cunningham at the end of this season. Why? For failing to perform on the court? Nope. Because she has the "turbulent" view that women should not have to compete against men or share locker rooms with them. 

Of course, they also hate her because she's white, beautiful, and a patriotic young woman. They call her "MAGA Barbie" and think that's an insult, while Cunningham just embraces it and continues to live her best life. 

On the most recent episode of her podcast, No Hesitation, Cunningham let The Athletic know exactly what she thinks of their opinion of her, and what they could do with themselves ... in two perfect words. Watch: 

"Whatever. Suck it." 

That's the exact response the media (most of whom, as Cunningham accurately points out, have never played a sport) deserve. 

Our only regret is that Cunningham also didn't give The Athletic the D-Generation X chop to go along with it. 

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What can we say? She's classier than we and Triple H are. 

The last line was chef's kiss. 

But it wasn't the only great part about Cunningham's clapback

In other words, the woke media's opinion is worth less than nothing. 

People much older than Cunningham, in the sports world and elsewhere, still haven't figured that out. 

Like Captain America, Cunningham has planted herself like a tree beside the river of truth and told them all, "No. You move."

Rowling and Cunningham aren't even overtly political figures. But when the mob tells them they must accept the ridiculous idea that men can become women and belong in women's spaces, they both will not hesitate to speak out against that lunacy. 

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And suddenly, the name of Cunningham's podcast makes all the sense in the world.

LOL. 

Cunningham's famous finger-point might not belong in the Louvre or the Uffizi, but it definitely has a place in the Meme Hall of Fame. 

On the court, Cunningham isn't a prolific scorer, but she is a very efficient shooter and knows her role on the team. 

They don't hate her for what she does on the court. They hate her because they cannot control her. 

Oh, and they also hate her because young girls love her, and she is inspiring many other young women to speak up for their rights

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They tried smearing Rowling as a "TERF" too. 

How'd that work out? 

Hey, that's what we said!

That's OK. When it comes to Sophie Cunningham, there is plenty of love to go around. 

And if anyone, including The Athletic, wants to hate her, she's got twoooo woooords for ya'!


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News Topics INDIANA | TRANSGENDER | WNBA | WOKE | FREE SPEECH | J.K. ROWLING

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