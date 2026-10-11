She's Got TWOOOO WOOORDS for Ya'! Sophie Cunningham Claps Back at Her Haters in Lefty Media



Just when we think we couldn't love WNBA player Sophie Cunningham any more than we already do, the Indiana Fever star reminds us that she will never bend the knee to the woke mob.

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As Twitchy recently reported, The Athletic, which is the uber-leftist New York Times, but for sports, has called for the Fever to cut or trade Cunningham at the end of this season. Why? For failing to perform on the court? Nope. Because she has the "turbulent" view that women should not have to compete against men or share locker rooms with them.

Of course, they also hate her because she's white, beautiful, and a patriotic young woman. They call her "MAGA Barbie" and think that's an insult, while Cunningham just embraces it and continues to live her best life.

On the most recent episode of her podcast, No Hesitation, Cunningham let The Athletic know exactly what she thinks of their opinion of her, and what they could do with themselves ... in two perfect words. Watch:

Sophie responds to the article from @TheAthletic demanding Fever to drop her "If you're going to live by the praise, you'll die by the hate.....I'm going to continue to do me.....suck it" This is the appropriate response. We should all be more like this. https://t.co/kfQuNw89dQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) October 10, 2026

"Whatever. Suck it."

That's the exact response the media (most of whom, as Cunningham accurately points out, have never played a sport) deserve.

Our only regret is that Cunningham also didn't give The Athletic the D-Generation X chop to go along with it.

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What can we say? She's classier than we and Triple H are.

If only all athletes had the courage to stand for what they really believe, versus what they’re told to believe by the wokesters. Love Sophie’s response, especially that last line 😎 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) October 10, 2026

The last line was chef's kiss.

But it wasn't the only great part about Cunningham's clapback.

“If you're going to live by the praise, you'll die by the hate…I'm going to continue to do me…suck it" Words to live by. Very wise. — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) October 10, 2026

In other words, the woke media's opinion is worth less than nothing.

People much older than Cunningham, in the sports world and elsewhere, still haven't figured that out.

That's such a great line! "If you're going to live by the praise, you'll die by the hate." Do right, because it is right. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) October 10, 2026

Like Captain America, Cunningham has planted herself like a tree beside the river of truth and told them all, "No. You move."

The sports version of @jk_rowling and I am here for it. — Mave McGillicuty (@MMcgillicuty) October 10, 2026

Rowling and Cunningham aren't even overtly political figures. But when the mob tells them they must accept the ridiculous idea that men can become women and belong in women's spaces, they both will not hesitate to speak out against that lunacy.

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And suddenly, the name of Cunningham's podcast makes all the sense in the world.

LOL.

Cunningham's famous finger-point might not belong in the Louvre or the Uffizi, but it definitely has a place in the Meme Hall of Fame.

Riley knows that kind of crossfire better than anyone. Sophie isn't there to pad a box score, she brings the grit, the defensive edge, and the enforcer presence that actually protects Caitlin Clark every night. The Fever front office would be dumb to cave to a hit piece. If they don't want that kind of fire, they can suck it too.🤷🏼‍♀️ — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) October 10, 2026

On the court, Cunningham isn't a prolific scorer, but she is a very efficient shooter and knows her role on the team.



They don't hate her for what she does on the court. They hate her because they cannot control her.

Gather around, children. Listen. Learn. 👐🏼 @sophaller — Annie Frey (@anniefreyshow) October 10, 2026

Oh, and they also hate her because young girls love her, and she is inspiring many other young women to speak up for their rights.

The more they push to silence her, cancel her and create ridiculous narratives about her, the closer she gets to becoming a full blown Terf. #OperationLetThemSpeak scores another win. — Peeja Blackbird (@blackbirdpeeja) October 11, 2026

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They tried smearing Rowling as a "TERF" too.

How'd that work out?

Just when you think you can’t love her anymore — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) October 10, 2026

Hey, that's what we said!

That's OK. When it comes to Sophie Cunningham, there is plenty of love to go around.

And if anyone, including The Athletic, wants to hate her, she's got twoooo woooords for ya'!



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