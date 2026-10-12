Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post

Adam Kinzinger, the former Republican congressman who made a whole career out of crying on cable news about how much he hates Donald Trump, has returned to his natural habitat of online cope with a new prediction that MAGA will never hold power again after the next two years. Yes, the same Adam Kinzinger who got himself primaried out of Congress, spent years cosplaying as the conscience of the GOP while cashing checks from the resistance, and has since been reduced to posting increasingly unhinged doom-scrolls about how everyone who disagrees with him is doomed.

Advertisement

In his latest missive (which is really just a big word for an unhinged X post), he’s kindly advising the people who actually win elections to enjoy the moment before they allegedly spend the rest of their lives regretting their choices — because if anyone knows a thing or two about crushed reputations and permanent political irrelevance, it’s the guy whose entire brand is “I used to be a Republican before I discovered MSNBC.”

If you’re MAGA, do your best to enjoy the next two years. Because you will spend the remainder of your life looking back and realizing how you crushed your own reputation, and how you will never have power again. Two years seems like a long time, it isn’t when you look in the rear view mirror. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 11, 2026

He's just such a dork.

Is that the word for it? We're not sure how to adequately sum up just how badly he sucks. Luckily, X was there to do it for us.

You would be an authority on "crushing" one's own reputation. In case anyone forgot, Kinzinger endorsed radical redistricting plans by Democrats to remove GOP members from the seats in multiple states. Kinzinger LOST his seat in the House when Dems in Illinois redistricted it out of existence in 2022. But his real butthurt comes from the fact that Trump told him he would never be Sec. of the Air Force during Trump 1.0. Six years active duty flying tankers and 14 years in the ANG rising only to the rank of Lt. Col., wasn't the kind of resume the Admin. envisioned for the AF Sec. — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) October 11, 2026

Ouch.

Wait....Adam promised 2024 was the last election if Trump won? — meangeneone (@meangeneone1) October 11, 2026

No one ever accused Adam of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Ukrainian asset says what? — Andy (@BadAndy167) October 11, 2026

Adam Kinzinger admits the Dems will probably not take either house - warns of "Two more Years" — David L Wagner (@DavidLWagner4) October 11, 2026

Good point.

That gives us two more years to make sure that traitors and deep state owned scumbags like you are exposed for the anti-American useful idiots of the DNC that you are. Fortunately, your posts speak for themselves and everyone knows that you are a useless, TDS infected douchebag — Tom O (@thomaspoleary) October 11, 2026

But tell us how you really feel.

cry baby 😭 — Fighting Tyranny (@marktmandrino) October 12, 2026

'Nuff said.

============================================================

Related:

REEEEE! People Are LOVING the Absolute, Total MELTDOWN on the Left Over Feds Raiding Ilhan Omar



Peggy Flanagan's Past Columbus Day Tweets Were SO BAD She Tried Deleting... BUUUT We Got Them (Pics)

LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)

#BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM

Advertisement

WHOA: James Talarico Has Some 'Splainin' to Do That Has NOTHING to Do With His 12-Day Absence

============================================================

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.