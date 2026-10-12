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Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 2:50 PM
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Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Adam Kinzinger, the former Republican congressman who made a whole career out of crying on cable news about how much he hates Donald Trump, has returned to his natural habitat of online cope with a new prediction that MAGA will never hold power again after the next two years. Yes, the same Adam Kinzinger who got himself primaried out of Congress, spent years cosplaying as the conscience of the GOP while cashing checks from the resistance, and has since been reduced to posting increasingly unhinged doom-scrolls about how everyone who disagrees with him is doomed. 

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In his latest missive (which is really just a big word for an unhinged X post), he’s kindly advising the people who actually win elections to enjoy the moment before they allegedly spend the rest of their lives regretting their choices — because if anyone knows a thing or two about crushed reputations and permanent political irrelevance, it’s the guy whose entire brand is “I used to be a Republican before I discovered MSNBC.”

He's just such a dork. 

Is that the word for it? We're not sure how to adequately sum up just how badly he sucks. Luckily, X was there to do it for us.

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Ouch.

No one ever accused Adam of being the brightest crayon in the box.

Good point.

But tell us how you really feel.

'Nuff said.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DONALD TRUMP | GOP | REDISTRICTING

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