BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM

Greg Gutfeld has a special talent for cutting through the nonsense with a single observation, and the latest clip making the rounds from The Five does exactly that when he zeros in on a mayor who wasn’t even born in New York yet feels perfectly entitled to lecture the rest of us on what it really means to be a New Yorker.

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The sheer audacity of it is hard to miss, especially coming from someone whose own roots are nowhere near the city he claims to represent so authoritatively, and it’s the kind of pointed call-out that has viewers nodding along while the usual suspects scramble for excuses.

WATCH:

Gutfeld: It’s astounding… he is the mayor and he wasn't even born here and he acts like he can lecture what a New Yorker is https://t.co/dzvd4qVJoo — Acyn (@Acyn) October 9, 2026

Now, for whatever reason, lefty Leslie Marshall thought it would be smart to subtweet Gutfeld. Notice she couldn't even be bothered to tag him:

Greg was born in San Mateo California — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) October 9, 2026

Luckily, Gutfeld saw it and did what Gutfeld does best:

More insight from the absolute last fill-in on The Five after the janitor won't pick up. — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) October 11, 2026

Oof. We felt that one clear over here.

@greggutfeld I thought she was the janitor. My bad. — Mrs Chrissie P Bacon (@VZavi1) October 12, 2026

@greggutfeld Yep, Leslie has lost the ability to read the room just like the Louisiana Lizard Carville, has lost his. — Subliminal7 (@Subliminal73) October 11, 2026

@greggutfeld I will never not hear this every time I see her from now on. 😂 — Leigh🌵☀️🌴 (@Hammock_Cat) October 11, 2026

Same, girl. Same.

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