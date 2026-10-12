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#BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 11:30 AM
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#BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM
Meme

Greg Gutfeld has a special talent for cutting through the nonsense with a single observation, and the latest clip making the rounds from The Five does exactly that when he zeros in on a mayor who wasn’t even born in New York yet feels perfectly entitled to lecture the rest of us on what it really means to be a New Yorker. 

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The sheer audacity of it is hard to miss, especially coming from someone whose own roots are nowhere near the city he claims to represent so authoritatively, and it’s the kind of pointed call-out that has viewers nodding along while the usual suspects scramble for excuses.

WATCH:

Now, for whatever reason, lefty Leslie Marshall thought it would be smart to subtweet Gutfeld. Notice she couldn't even be bothered to tag him:

Luckily, Gutfeld saw it and did what Gutfeld does best:

Oof. We felt that one clear over here.

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Same, girl. Same.

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Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

Help us continue to report the truth about the president's border policies and mass deportations. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | FOX NEWS | GREG GUTFELD | NEW YORK

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