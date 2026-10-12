Muslim Brotherhood 'FACT-CHECKED' Abdul El-Sayed's Claim of Having NO Connection to Them and OOPSIE

As Twitchy readers know, Abdul El-Sayed flat-out said he and his family have no connection to the Muslim Brotherhood.

And of course, since it was Kristen Welker who asked him about it, she didn't give any pushback or ask any real questions about his and his family's very real connection to them.

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NBC: “Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?” Abdul El-Sayed: “No.” https://t.co/hFDy6nLi5g — TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 11, 2026

See? No push back.

Nothing.

Of course, that's probably because she knew he was lying but cared more about helping Democrats than she did reporting the truth. Heck, the Muslim Brotherhood itself (themselves?) said otherwise ... long ago.

Here is the official website of the Muslim Brotherhood celebrating Abdul El-Sayed. Their article is titled "Abdul Rahman al-Sayyid conquers the Zionists and runs for the Senate" https://t.co/PqGJ1Nc5V8 — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) October 11, 2026

OOPS.

And, and his family?

BREAKING: Abdul El-Sayed’s sister openly stated that, “My family has long been Muslim Brotherhood.” She said some have been “jailed” over ties to the Islamist group. https://t.co/yIri5cWlVn — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) October 11, 2026

Gosh, look at that. We're not some fancy-schmancy journalist and even we can see El-Sayed was lying his tiny little arse off.

@EYakoby His own sister said it. Not a smear, not some Zionist plot, his family. Egypt watched these people torch dozens of churches in 2013 and here they get a campaign and a press team — Mina Rizkallah (@MinaCoptic91) October 11, 2026

@EYakoby Is this the same Abdul El-Sayed who said: “We as a country, I believe, owe it to the world to open our doors.” — Sam Len (@SamLenSports) October 12, 2026

@EYakoby As ever... https://t.co/Ae405Atzuz — LottaFaChina (@LottaFaChina) October 12, 2026

@EYakoby 🚨🚨 Facts 🚨🚨 👉 👀 https://t.co/19GbU1U6XG — Jonathan (@LeonidasofTexas) October 11, 2026

All she had to do was a basic Google search ...

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