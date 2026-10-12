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Muslim Brotherhood 'FACT-CHECKED' Abdul El-Sayed's Claim of Having NO Connection to Them and OOPSIE

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 9:55 AM
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Muslim Brotherhood 'FACT-CHECKED' Abdul El-Sayed's Claim of Having NO Connection to Them and OOPSIE
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

As Twitchy readers know, Abdul El-Sayed flat-out said he and his family have no connection to the Muslim Brotherhood.

And of course, since it was Kristen Welker who asked him about it, she didn't give any pushback or ask any real questions about his and his family's very real connection to them.

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Watch:

See? No push back.

Nothing.

Of course, that's probably because she knew he was lying but cared more about helping Democrats than she did reporting the truth. Heck, the Muslim Brotherhood itself (themselves?) said otherwise ... long ago.

OOPS.

And, and his family?

Gosh, look at that. We're not some fancy-schmancy journalist and even we can see El-Sayed was lying his tiny little arse off.

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All she had to do was a basic Google search ... 

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Annnd NOW, We're DEAD: Abdul El-Sayed Added a New 'Item' to His Outfit and OMG, the MEMES Are GOLD

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | KRISTEN WELKER | MEDIA BIAS

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