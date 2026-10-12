And. Here. We. GOOOO: Ilhan Omar's Home Raided by the Feds As Part of Ongoing CRIMINAL Investigation

FINALLY.

Federal agents showed up at Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Washington, D.C.-area home this morning with a judicially authorized search warrant. The Department of Justice confirmed the action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation, which is the polite way of saying the quiet part about years of unanswered questions finally got loud enough for a raid.

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Omar’s critics have long insisted the Minnesota Democrat was living under a cloud of scrutiny over everything from her personal history to Minnesota’s spectacular fraud problems, and this morning’s enforcement action suggests those questions may finally be getting more than a shrug and a social-media clapback.

Details remain thin for now, but the image of feds executing a warrant at a prominent progressive lawmaker’s door is already doing plenty of talking on its own.

BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) home was raided by the Feds this morning as part of an ongoing criminal investigation. DOJ spox to @FoxNews: “Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice. This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation.” https://t.co/zzSMIbqbJI — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

From Fox News:

The home of Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, was raided early Monday morning by Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Digital. The raid stems from a criminal fraud investigation into the Somali-born congresswoman's immigration paperwork, which was filled out by her late father when she was a child. Two sources close to the investigation confirmed the details of the probe Thursday, after border czar Tom Homan said in mid-September that the progressive congresswoman was subject to an ongoing "criminal" investigation.

Not seeing a whole lot of sympathy for Omar:

@nypost Ilhan Omar never stops trashing the country that took her in. Finally, DHS is checking her paperwork. She spends every day calling America racist, evil, and broken. Fine. Let’s send the critic back to the place she prefers. I’ll help her pack. Follow me for more ugly truth. — The Ugly Patriot (@the_uglypatriot) October 12, 2026

@nypost Hope her brother husband is okay — Dickel_Hertz (@dickel_hertz) October 12, 2026

@nypost https://t.co/8aipvEneTo — Teddy Peppercorn 🍊🇺🇸🇸🇯 (@thewrongbull) October 12, 2026

Wouldn't that be amazing? That being said, we're not holding our breath.

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Editor’s Note: Republicans are fighting for election integrity by requiring proper identification to vote. It's common sense, yet Democrats are spreading lies about the impact of such a measure.

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