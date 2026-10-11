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Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Ashley St. Clair Gives Off Creepy (Clancy?) Vibes During BIZARRE DSA Clip

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 11, 2026 1:45 PM
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Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Ashley St. Clair Gives Off Creepy (Clancy?) Vibes During BIZARRE DSA Clip
Meme

Viva Frei just shared a short clip of Ashley St. Clair confirming she’s a dues-paying member of the Democratic Socialists of America during an interview, complete with a smile as the interviewer labels her a dangerous leftist radical.

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Yes, this is the same woman who was super MAGA like 12 hours ago.

And now, she's magically this Democratic Socialist? Really? Almost as if she was nothing more than a lying grifter milking the Right for clicks and taps ...

Beyond the fact that she's admitted to being a complete fake and fraud, there is something bigger here that she may not have considered. The 23-second clip has people pointing out how quickly admissions like that can complicate parental rights cases, especially in an era where political ideology has increasingly factored into family court decisions

With Musk’s well-documented history of pushing back against radical leftist influences on his own family, the clip is being treated as a textbook example of self-incrimination that any lawyer would advise against.

Hey, we didn't say it ... we're just seeing it.

Watch this:

What the hell is wrong with this broad?

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She's creepy, right?

Cosplaying. That's exactly what she was doing then ... and likely now.

But now just comes off as odd, bizarre, and yes, downright creepy.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | 60 MINUTES | CENSORSHIP | ELON MUSK | PARENTAL RIGHTS

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