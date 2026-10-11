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Kristen Welker Gives Abdul El-Sayed a PASS on Muslim Brotherhood Ties; DELISH Dragging Follows on X

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 11, 2026 2:15 PM
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Kristen Welker Gives Abdul El-Sayed a PASS on Muslim Brotherhood Ties; DELISH Dragging Follows on X
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Abdul El-Sayed sat down with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press and walked away with a series of clean, unchallenged “no” answers on any personal or family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, as if the segment was designed more to clear the air than to dig into it.

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And now, mouth-breathers on the Left will run with it because he said NO.

Welker did her job, we suppose ... if her job was to grant the little socialist who couldn't an opportunity to deny his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood without having to prove anything.

Watch:

Welker raised the question, El-Sayed denied it multiple times, and that was pretty much that — no follow-up on his father-in-law’s past leadership roles with CAIR-Michigan and ISNA, no mention of the campaign donations from individuals linked to Brotherhood-associated networks that the Free Beacon and others have documented, and no pressure when he simply repeated the denial. 

For a candidate already facing heat from Ted Cruz and Republicans over those exact connections, the interview played less like accountability and more like a helpful reset.

Or an actual campaign assist. 

She knows better. She just doesn't care.

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If only she'd done even a teensy bit of research, you know?

Something like that.

Of course he's lying. That's what he does.

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Related:

Cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs Ashley St. Clair Gives Off Creepy (Clancy?) Vibes During BIZARRE DSA Clip

BIG FAT LIE! Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest Receipt of THEM ALL on James Talarico 'Having the Flu'

Annnd NOW, We're DEAD: Abdul El-Sayed Added a New 'Item' to His Outfit and OMG, the MEMES Are GOLD

Jake Tapper Thought It Was Smart to LECTURE DHS Sec. Mullin Over 5-Year-Old, He Thought WRONG -WATCH

Same TIRED Playbook: Nidal Hasan Execution Talking Points Went Out and YAWN

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | JAKE TAPPER | JAMES TALARICO

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