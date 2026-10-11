Kristen Welker Gives Abdul El-Sayed a PASS on Muslim Brotherhood Ties; DELISH Dragging Follows on X

Abdul El-Sayed sat down with Kristen Welker on Meet the Press and walked away with a series of clean, unchallenged “no” answers on any personal or family ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, as if the segment was designed more to clear the air than to dig into it.

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And now, mouth-breathers on the Left will run with it because he said NO.

Welker did her job, we suppose ... if her job was to grant the little socialist who couldn't an opportunity to deny his connections to the Muslim Brotherhood without having to prove anything.

Watch:

"Can you set the record straight about whether you or your family have any ties to the Muslim Brotherhood?" Abdul El-Sayed: No. "No, you don't have any ties?" El-Sayed: No "And your family doesn't?" El-Sayed: No https://t.co/ZJhAxfzOOe — Bobby LaValley (@Bobby_LaVallley) October 11, 2026

Welker raised the question, El-Sayed denied it multiple times, and that was pretty much that — no follow-up on his father-in-law’s past leadership roles with CAIR-Michigan and ISNA, no mention of the campaign donations from individuals linked to Brotherhood-associated networks that the Free Beacon and others have documented, and no pressure when he simply repeated the denial.

For a candidate already facing heat from Ted Cruz and Republicans over those exact connections, the interview played less like accountability and more like a helpful reset.

Or an actual campaign assist.

@Bobby_LaVallley It’s adorable she thinks the Muslim Brotherhood acts in good faith — Sarah Adams (@sarahadams) October 11, 2026

She knows better. She just doesn't care.

If only she'd done even a teensy bit of research, you know?

@Bobby_LaVallley "Fair and balanced" https://t.co/pnHhrzv0aM — Milo Blake (@miloblake99) October 11, 2026

Something like that.

Abdul is flat out lying. https://t.co/ayMK22O3mH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 11, 2026

Of course he's lying. That's what he does.

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