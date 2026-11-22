Josh Hawley and President Trump seem poised to go on a rant against credit card companies.

The President is right. Let’s pass my bill to cap credit card interest fees — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) November 21, 2026

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President Trump said Saturday he'd gladly work with Democrats to cap interest and fees on credit cards, arguing that card companies simply make too much money now. Why it matters: Though some argue capping rates would save consumers billions of dollars a year, the banking industry is equally adamant that it would deny credit to millions of Americans

Charging high interest rates to borrowers with no or bad credit allows more people to receive credit cards. If those rates are capped, it will become more difficult for people to obtain credit cards.

Not surprising :/ Stupid, stupid idea. Bernie, AOC and Republican Josh Hawley already have bills for this. A 10% cap sounds great until you're the one who can't get a card. Balances that carry interest average about 22%, per the Fed. Cap it at 10% and banks won't eat the gap. They'll cut off the riskiest borrowers first. — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 21, 2026

Clearly, not all conservatives are fans of this idea.

@HawleyMO That’s a good way to keep people from getting credit cards. — Matt W (@bigredmatt1011) November 22, 2026

Apparently it's not only Democrats who are economically illiterate. A 10% cap on credit card interest rates may sound consumer-friendly, but the unintended consequence is that lower-income and higher-risk Americans will lose access to credit altogether. The people who need credit most will be the very ones shut out of it. — Pedian (@S_Pedian) November 21, 2026

It's always those pesky unintended consequences.

@HawleyMO Go read Thomas Sowell on basic economics and return to conservative principles. It’s embarrassing to see arguments like this from so-called Republicans. — Nicole Kauffman (@notkkauffman) November 21, 2026

It's wonderful to protect consumers, but it can go too far the other way, as well.

@HawleyMO If y’all could go back to doing nothing, that would be great. https://t.co/bAaEfNpZ7u — Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) November 22, 2026

Maybe the do-nothing Senate was better, after all.

@HawleyMO Your bill would kill all credit card rewards, and would cut off credit cards entirely for everyone except the ultra-rich. It’s an economically illiterate price control. — Ryan Ellis (@RyanLEllis) November 21, 2026

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@HawleyMO What do people with a credit score below 750 do when their access to credit is turned off? Because that will happen. — Scott Hendricks (@scottndricks) November 21, 2026

It leaves lower end borrowers with fewer options.

Credit card interest rate is a function of the cardholder’s creditworthiness. With credit card interest rates capped, those with credit scores that don’t currently qualify for the capped rate or lower will likely see their credit limit significantly reduced or the account closed. Vilify the banks won’t help. — Gen 𝕩 Libertarian (@GnXLibertarian) November 21, 2026

@HawleyMO And what if credit card companies counter with annual fees You should think this through — MikeManh (@MikeManWorld) November 21, 2026

Corporations will always think of a way to get their money back.

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