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WHOA: James Talarico Has Some 'Splainin' to Do That Has NOTHING to Do With His 12-Day Absence

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 10:40 AM
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WHOA: James Talarico Has Some 'Splainin' to Do That Has NOTHING to Do With His 12-Day Absence
AP Photo/Ashley Landis

We know James Talarico has been in the news a lot ... and mainly for reasons we've already covered.

Endlessly.

What people might be missing, though, since we're all understandably focused on where the heck Talarico was for 12 days, is something that may be even bigger.

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At least according to Sarah Fields.

This seems, oh we dunno, kinda sorta important.

Take a gander:

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Oof.

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BIG FAT LIE! Nick Sortor Drops the Biggest Receipt of THEM ALL on James Talarico 'Having the Flu'

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | EDUCATION | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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