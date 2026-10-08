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Brainless Steele: Former RNC Chair Panders on MS NOW, Says He Supports Socialist Democrats Over GOP

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 08, 2026 5:15 PM
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Brainless Steele: Former RNC Chair Panders on MS NOW, Says He Supports Socialist Democrats Over GOP
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele has shed whatever conservatism he once had, assuming he had any to begin with. The MS NOW host told his fellow talking heads on The Weeknight show that he’s all about socialists today: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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Here’s more. (READ)

Michael Steele says he supports the likes of Mamdani, AOC, and El-Sayed over Republicans:

"Because I look to my right and I see a whole pile of sh*t I want no part of."

Embracing some of the farthest-left lurches and excesses of the Democrat Party here to pander to his MSNOW lunatic audience and own the cons.

He'd gladly watch his country burn as long as he keeps that cushy gig going.

This guy was once chairman of the RNC. 

Still somehow maintains he's a Republican.

Steele was always an aluminum Republican, easily crushed under the slightest pressure. It’s no surprise he’s now pandering to socialist Democrats on MS NOW. (WATCH — LANGUAGE)

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In retrospect, he was a knee-jerk DEI hire.

Posters say, like many RINOs of the old guard Republican Party, Steele has lost his mind over Trump.

If he ever had any conservative principles, he jettisoned them long ago. He’s only gone further off the political deep end since his first MS NOW check cleared.

Commenters say he couldn’t be further from conservatism now. His new pro-socialist ‘principles’ prove it.

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In his quest to gain relevance, he’s more irrelevant than ever. At least on MS NOW, his influence and reach are pretty close to zero.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SOCIALISM | RNC | ZOHRAN MAMDANI

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