Brainless Steele: Former RNC Chair Panders on MS NOW, Says He Supports Socialist Democrats Over GOP

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele has shed whatever conservatism he once had, assuming he had any to begin with. The MS NOW host told his fellow talking heads on The Weeknight show that he’s all about socialists today: New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.

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Michael Steele says he supports the likes of Mamdani, AOC, and El-Sayed over Republicans: "Because I look to my right and I see a whole pile of sh*t I want no part of." Embracing some of the farthest-left lurches and excesses of the Democrat Party here to pander to his MSNOW lunatic audience and own the cons. He'd gladly watch his country burn as long as he keeps that cushy gig going. This guy was once chairman of the RNC. Still somehow maintains he's a Republican.

Steele was always an aluminum Republican, easily crushed under the slightest pressure. It’s no surprise he’s now pandering to socialist Democrats on MS NOW. (WATCH — LANGUAGE)

Michael Steele says he supports the likes of Mamdani, AOC and El-Sayed over Republicans: "Because I look to my right and I see a whole pile of sh*t I want no parts of." Embracing some of the farthest-left lurches and excesses of the Democrat party here to pander to his MSNOW lunatic audience and own the cons. He'd gladly watch his country burn as long as he keeps that cushy gig going. This guy was once chairman of the RNC. Still somehow maintains he's a Republican. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2026

Michael Steele was the Chairman of the Republican National Committee 2009-2011 when RINOs thought they needed a black man to run the Republican party after Obama got elected in 2008. pic.twitter.com/coZSyHQBop — Eta Miraklo (@Eta_Miraklo) October 8, 2026

So are you saying he was a diversity hire for the RNC? — Brian Goodrich (@BrianGo75344181) October 8, 2026

In retrospect, he was a knee-jerk DEI hire.

Posters say, like many RINOs of the old guard Republican Party, Steele has lost his mind over Trump.

I don't know if anyone was more broken by Trump than Michael. It's really something. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 8, 2026

I think that's a big part of it - the other part is that he's a shameless, principles-free opportunist. Hope the MSNOW bucks are worth it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2026

I was actually just thinking that, he has no actual principles. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 8, 2026

If he ever had any conservative principles, he jettisoned them long ago. He’s only gone further off the political deep end since his first MS NOW check cleared.

Commenters say he couldn’t be further from conservatism now. His new pro-socialist ‘principles’ prove it.

Well, if Michael Steele could just explain how aborting nine month old babies, sex change surgeries on 14-year-olds, fire bombing Tesla dealerships, and importing 20 million illegal immigrants is gonna help with affordability I might listen — The Rational Red Pill (@RedPillisGood) October 8, 2026

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There is just no way that anyone who was truly a Republican could ever get behind the things that Mamdani, AOC and El-Sayed espouse. Sorry. The guy was always a sham, which everyone realized when he went with the Lincoln Project. — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) October 8, 2026

He left conservatism a long time ago. This is not a republican going rogue. This is a political operative trying to make himself relevant. — Joseph (@BOLDJOE) October 8, 2026

In his quest to gain relevance, he’s more irrelevant than ever. At least on MS NOW, his influence and reach are pretty close to zero.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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