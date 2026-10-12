LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)

Sen. John Kennedy is back with another dose of his signature folksy encouragement, gently reminding folks that getting out to the polls is well within reach for just about anyone — even those who might not be the most obvious candidates for casting a ballot.

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As Election Day draws near, the Louisiana senator is once again using his trademark humor and down-home style to cheer people on, making the case that if some can figure out a way to participate, the rest of us can certainly do the same. It’s the kind of lighthearted nudge that makes voting feel a little less daunting and a lot more approachable.

Oh, and that drawl as he takes Democrats apart for their history with dead voters (heck, Abigail Spanberger just gave a dead felon her voting rights back) is the cherry on top.

Watch:

Go vote. If dead people can do it, so can you. https://t.co/WPeH42C9dQ — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) October 12, 2026

What he said.

@SenJohnKennedy Kennedys best one liner yet. And he’s had hundreds in the past. 💯 — Sofie Atkinson (@sofie_atkinson) October 12, 2026

@SenJohnKennedy We definitely need to figure out real reform so that Democrats can no longer use dead people to manipulate elections. — David Adams (@DavidAdamsUSA) October 12, 2026

Seriously.

@SenJohnKennedy 100% Republican all the way! — Patriot (@Domeafavorit) October 12, 2026

@SenJohnKennedy John Kennedy is the only person who could pull off that line. 🤣 — Will Nye (@will_nye47258) October 12, 2026

Kennedy can insult you and you're not sure if you've been insulted, and by the time you figure out it was an insult, you've laughed so long he's moved on.

There's nobody better.

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