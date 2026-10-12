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LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 12:00 PM
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LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. John Kennedy is back with another dose of his signature folksy encouragement, gently reminding folks that getting out to the polls is well within reach for just about anyone — even those who might not be the most obvious candidates for casting a ballot. 

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As Election Day draws near, the Louisiana senator is once again using his trademark humor and down-home style to cheer people on, making the case that if some can figure out a way to participate, the rest of us can certainly do the same. It’s the kind of lighthearted nudge that makes voting feel a little less daunting and a lot more approachable.

Oh, and that drawl as he takes Democrats apart for their history with dead voters (heck, Abigail Spanberger just gave a dead felon her voting rights back) is the cherry on top.

Watch:

What he said.

Seriously.

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Kennedy can insult you and you're not sure if you've been insulted, and by the time you figure out it was an insult, you've laughed so long he's moved on.

There's nobody better.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | GREG GUTFELD | ILHAN OMAR | JAMES TALARICO | JOHN KENNEDY

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