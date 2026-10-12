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REEEEE! People Are LOVING the Absolute, Total MELTDOWN on the Left Over Feds Raiding Ilhan Omar

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 2:05 PM
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REEEEE! People Are LOVING the Absolute, Total MELTDOWN on the Left Over Feds Raiding Ilhan Omar
meme

As Twitchy readers know, the Feds raided Ilhan Omar's D.C. home earlier today, to which she replied on X that she was being targeted by Trump but would not be silenced.

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She did a lot of arguing, bartering, and raging.

And of course, her tried and true mouth-breathing supporters were front and center to shake their fists at evil Trump ... even though the actual investigation was started by Joe Biden.

They're not dealing well with it, at all.

Which is of course, Twitchy gold.

Of course the rage-filled hosebeast had to share her two cents.

What? LOL

Again, this started under BIDEN.

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Talk to old Joe.

Is there anyone dumber than Joe Walsh? Serious question.

Greenwald would be ok with this is Omar were Jewish. Ahem.

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No, BIDEN is an authoritarian. Keep up, Bernie.

What? You know what, we don't wanna know.

Biden. This all started under Biden. Lamonica is just mad because she could be going to jail for putting her hands on officers.

Who? What? Yeah ... never mind.

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The amount of stupid in her replies is off the charts. But then again, they support her, so they can't be all that bright.

Ultimately, it boils down to this:

Also, this:

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And boom.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DOJ | DONALD TRUMP | ILHAN OMAR | JOE BIDEN

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