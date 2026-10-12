REEEEE! People Are LOVING the Absolute, Total MELTDOWN on the Left Over Feds Raiding Ilhan Omar

As Twitchy readers know, the Feds raided Ilhan Omar's D.C. home earlier today, to which she replied on X that she was being targeted by Trump but would not be silenced.

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She did a lot of arguing, bartering, and raging.

And of course, her tried and true mouth-breathing supporters were front and center to shake their fists at evil Trump ... even though the actual investigation was started by Joe Biden.

They're not dealing well with it, at all.

Which is of course, Twitchy gold.

DHS raiding a member of congress's home is exactly what a fascist police state does. This president should not be able to weaponize the federal government against political enemies. I stand with Ilhan. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) October 12, 2026

Of course the rage-filled hosebeast had to share her two cents.

BREAKING: Ilhan Omar moments ago, put out her first statement on Trump’s Weaponized DOJ and DHS. I can personally confirm that Trump and his allies have been working for a decade to smear her name, usually around elections. Google “Krassenstein” “Ilhan Omar” — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 12, 2026

What? LOL

This raid — carried out three weeks before an election — is an abuse of power. Plain and simple. No president should be allowed to turn federal agents on his or her political opponents. I stand with @IlhanMN. — Claire Valdez (@claireforny) October 12, 2026

Again, this started under BIDEN.

Executing a search warrant while early voting is underway in Minnesota, on an old, moldy "crime" is all you need to know about the motivation here. Absolutely no reason not to wait until the second week of November. It's abundantly clear that this is about politics, not a legitimate prosecution. — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 12, 2026

Talk to old Joe.

It is fascism. And bigotry. Do not be silent @IlhanMN.👇 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 12, 2026

Is there anyone dumber than Joe Walsh? Serious question.

Any minimally honest person would acknowledge that this raid is a flagrant abuse of state power and the domestic authorities of DHS against one of Trump's most outspoken critics, right near an election. The scurrilous claims about @IlhanMN have never had any basis in fact or evidence. Omar has lived in the US for more than 30 years: longer than Melania Trump, or Sebastian Gorka, or Steve Hilton, or countless GOP luminaries. She's lived in the US since she was 13. She's been a US citizen for more than 25 years. This has as much to do with immigration enforcement as the Trump/Rubio policy of deporting people for the crime of criticizing Israel: which is to say, none at all. It's all about feeding the MAGA base something to excite them and, especially, persecuting one of the most vocal critics of Trump and Israel. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 12, 2026

Greenwald would be ok with this is Omar were Jewish. Ahem.

Trump is an authoritarian. He wants to intimidate his political opponents, the media and all those who disagree with him. Ilhan Omar came to America legally as a child refugee fleeing civil war, became a citizen and was elected to Congress. Trump is weaponizing the federal government to silence opposition. Fight back. Defend democracy. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 12, 2026

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No, BIDEN is an authoritarian. Keep up, Bernie.

Donald Trump has used racist and dehumanizing language to target Ilhan Omar for nearly a decade. This is one more escalation in his campaign to use the power of the federal government to target anyone he perceives as a political enemy. It’s fascism and abuse of office on a scale we have never seen. This is the stuff of dictatorships. I stand firmly with Rep. Ilhan Omar, and we will not be intimidated by Trump’s police state. — Congresswoman Yassamin Ansari (@RepYassAnsari) October 12, 2026

What? You know what, we don't wanna know.

Trump uses @DHSgov and @TheJusticeDept as weapons to go after the people standing up to him. Raiding @Ilhan’s home weeks before Election Day is the kind of overreach that should scare every single American. I stand with Ilhan. We will never be intimidated into silence. — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) October 12, 2026

Biden. This all started under Biden. Lamonica is just mad because she could be going to jail for putting her hands on officers.

We got you @IlhanMN We got us ✊🏽 And we will not be silent. — Mai Vang for Congress (@MaiForUs) October 12, 2026

Who? What? Yeah ... never mind.

President Eric Cartman is flailing because he knows he wrecked the economy & got America quagmired in a pointless war, & that’s where these desperate authoritarian spectacles come from. Solidarity with Ilhan! — Omar Baddar عمر بدّار (@OmarBaddar) October 12, 2026

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The amount of stupid in her replies is off the charts. But then again, they support her, so they can't be all that bright.

Ultimately, it boils down to this:

.@IlhanMN You accuse Trump of politically targeting you because his Justice Department is investigating you. But Biden’s Justice Department reportedly opened an investigation into your finances, campaign spending, and foreign contacts in June 2024. Was Biden politically targeting you, too? Or is an investigation only political when a Republican is president? — Sam E. Antar (@SamAntar) October 12, 2026

Also, this:

Trump is setting a trap for Democrats, and they’re walking right into it. The DOJ likely already had all the evidence needed to indict Ilhan Omar (otherwise, a federal judge wouldn’t have authorized a search warrant this close to an election). If I had to guess, the indictments were ready to file weeks ago. The raid today was bait to get Democratic candidates on the record supporting Omar. “I stand with Ilhan,” “Ilhan is the best of America,” etc. When the DOJ unveils the indictments in two weeks, every Democrat publicly supporting her today has egg on their face. The trap is sprung right before Americans head to the voting booth. This isn’t even 3D chess. It’s checkers-level political strategy, and the Democrats are still marching straight into it. They really are completely oblivious. — Robert Sterling (@RobertMSterling) October 12, 2026

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And boom.

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