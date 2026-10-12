Defiant Rep. Ilhan Omar Will NOT Be Silenced (YOU Will Though Because the Replies Are Off)

As we told you earlier, federal officers raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar early this morning. The DHS investigators had a warrant signed by a federal judge, which is a fact that many Democrats are failing to mention in their pearl-clutching responses.

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The Democrats used to be big fans of federal raids when they were happening to Donald and Melania Trump, Roger Stone or any number of people who were at or near the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Now that it's happened to a congressional Democrat, there is much "fascism" triggering.

Omar has responded:

BREAKING: Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) responds to federal raid of her DC home this morning. The search warrant was approved by a federal judge & sources tell @FoxNews it is in connection to an ongoing criminal investigation into potential immigration fraud, including the immigration paperwork filed by the Somali-born Congresswoman’s late father when she was a child. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 12, 2026

A few months ago, Omar welcomed any investigations but now her tone seems to have changed.

I’m ok. Make no mistake: this is an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement. For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns. This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) October 12, 2026

We'll be finding out before too long how "baseless" any of this was.

@BillMelugin_ @FoxNews She won’t be silenced yet she turns her comments off — JMD 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 🇵🇹 🇱🇹 🇺🇸 (@tbbosdcguy) October 12, 2026

She won't be silenced, but you will.

This you, @IlhanMN? https://t.co/zxqZmqloCI — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 12, 2026

"No one is above the law" was always only intended to apply to opponents of Democrats like Omar.

I don’t believe Trump weaponized justice against you. But if he did, he can say this https://t.co/4qxxFLbadx — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) October 12, 2026

Bingo!

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