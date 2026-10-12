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Defiant Rep. Ilhan Omar Will NOT Be Silenced (YOU Will Though Because the Replies Are Off)

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 12, 2026 1:04 PM
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Defiant Rep. Ilhan Omar Will NOT Be Silenced (YOU Will Though Because the Replies Are Off)
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As we told you earlier, federal officers raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar early this morning. The DHS investigators had a warrant signed by a federal judge, which is a fact that many Democrats are failing to mention in their pearl-clutching responses. 

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The Democrats used to be big fans of federal raids when they were happening to Donald and Melania Trump, Roger Stone or any number of people who were at or near the U.S. Capitol on January 6. Now that it's happened to a congressional Democrat, there is much "fascism" triggering. 

Omar has responded: 

A few months ago, Omar welcomed any investigations but now her tone seems to have changed. 

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We'll be finding out before too long how "baseless" any of this was. 

She won't be silenced, but you will. 

"No one is above the law" was always only intended to apply to opponents of Democrats like Omar. 

Bingo!

*****

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DHS | HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES | ILHAN OMAR | LAW AND ORDER

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