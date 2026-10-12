DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Brandon Gill's Columbus Day Post Is Off the Charts EPIC So of COURSE Whiny Lefties Are Freaking OUT

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 12, 2026 3:20 PM
Advertisement
Brandon Gill's Columbus Day Post Is Off the Charts EPIC So of COURSE Whiny Lefties Are Freaking OUT
AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) just dropped a Columbus Day post that has the Left clutching their pearls so hard they’re probably going to need medical attention. In a short but glorious message on X, the Texas congressman declared Christopher Columbus “one of the great men of world history,” praised European ancestors guided by faith in Christ for settling the New World and building Western civilization, and closed with the line that has sent progressive timelines into full meltdown: “Our history and our culture are exceptional—and we’re no longer apologizing for it.” 

Advertisement

Booyah.

Leftists immediately swarmed to inform everyone that Columbus was “trash,” a genocidal monster, a kidnapper, and basically the original colonizer villain who ruined everything. Some insisted we can celebrate Western civilization without treating Columbus as a flawless saint, which is true, but also completely misses the point Gill was making. Others just went straight to the usual script of accusing anyone who refuses to apologize for American and European history of being a white supremacist. The anger was thick enough to cut with a knife, and it was all over one congressman saying out loud what a huge chunk of the country has been thinking for years. The self-flagellation era is over.

Recommended
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post Sam J.
Advertisement

You know when a post starts with, 'Um no,' it's not going to be good.

They're all so damn boring.

Gill has been on this beat for a while. He’s previously posted Happy Columbus Day messages declaring that Americans don’t have to apologize just because their ancestors built the greatest civilization ever. He’s also made waves with a land acknowledgment at a Republican event that flipped the usual woke script, honoring American pioneers and explorers instead of performing guilt. 

The Left hates this stuff because it undercuts their entire project of reframing American history as nothing but sin and oppression. 

When a young, rising Republican says the quiet part out loud — that Western civilization is exceptional and we’re done apologizing for it — it forces them to confront how deeply unpopular their narrative actually is outside of blue city newsrooms and university departments.

============================================================

Related:

Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post

Advertisement

REEEEE! People Are LOVING the Absolute, Total MELTDOWN on the Left Over Feds Raiding Ilhan Omar

Peggy Flanagan's Past Columbus Day Tweets Were SO BAD She Tried Deleting... BUUUT We Got Them (Pics)

LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)

#BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are once again respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BRANDON GILL | FAITH | HISTORY | USA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post

Adam Kinzinger Just Brought a Knife to a GUNFIGHT With All of MAGA with ONE Pathetic, Tough-Guy Post

Sam J.
WAPO Reveals the Name of the Investigation Into Ilhan Omar ... Aaaaaand Now, We Are Dead

WAPO Reveals the Name of the Investigation Into Ilhan Omar ... Aaaaaand Now, We Are Dead

Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos