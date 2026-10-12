Brandon Gill's Columbus Day Post Is Off the Charts EPIC So of COURSE Whiny Lefties Are Freaking OUT

Rep. Brandon Gill (R-TX) just dropped a Columbus Day post that has the Left clutching their pearls so hard they’re probably going to need medical attention. In a short but glorious message on X, the Texas congressman declared Christopher Columbus “one of the great men of world history,” praised European ancestors guided by faith in Christ for settling the New World and building Western civilization, and closed with the line that has sent progressive timelines into full meltdown: “Our history and our culture are exceptional—and we’re no longer apologizing for it.”

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Christopher Columbus is one of the great men of world history. Guided by faith in Christ, our European ancestors came to the New World, settled wild lands, and built western civilization. Our history and our culture are exceptional-- and we're no longer apologizing for it. https://t.co/Fi3iBoVAZy — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) October 12, 2026

Booyah.

Leftists immediately swarmed to inform everyone that Columbus was “trash,” a genocidal monster, a kidnapper, and basically the original colonizer villain who ruined everything. Some insisted we can celebrate Western civilization without treating Columbus as a flawless saint, which is true, but also completely misses the point Gill was making. Others just went straight to the usual script of accusing anyone who refuses to apologize for American and European history of being a white supremacist. The anger was thick enough to cut with a knife, and it was all over one congressman saying out loud what a huge chunk of the country has been thinking for years. The self-flagellation era is over.

One person' "wild land" is another person's backyard. Where and when did you take US History? — Lloyd: A Proud Veteran. (@LloydHulburd) October 12, 2026

U stole the land,kill many people. U people are savages,the real devil of the world. — BRAIN (@THE_BRAIN_1) October 12, 2026

@realBrandonGill Um, no! He kidnapped Indigenous people and discussed conquering them. He forced Taíno people to work for Spanish colonists. He imposed coercive gold tributes. He sent people to Spain to be sold as slaves. He, in fact, was fucking trash! — Billie Nelson (@Mamabenergy2) October 12, 2026

You know when a post starts with, 'Um no,' it's not going to be good.

@realBrandonGill Of course you worship a man who committed genocide, enslaved people, and trafficked humans for profit, including taking young girls as sex slaves…oh & treated sexual violence as a reward for his soldiers….that totally tracks 👍👍 — Chief Marvel 🤙🏼⚓️🛟🗽🇺🇸🌎 (@MarvelWarRoom) October 12, 2026

They're all so damn boring.

Gill has been on this beat for a while. He’s previously posted Happy Columbus Day messages declaring that Americans don’t have to apologize just because their ancestors built the greatest civilization ever. He’s also made waves with a land acknowledgment at a Republican event that flipped the usual woke script, honoring American pioneers and explorers instead of performing guilt.

The Left hates this stuff because it undercuts their entire project of reframing American history as nothing but sin and oppression.

When a young, rising Republican says the quiet part out loud — that Western civilization is exceptional and we’re done apologizing for it — it forces them to confront how deeply unpopular their narrative actually is outside of blue city newsrooms and university departments.

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