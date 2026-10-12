Peggy Flanagan's Past Columbus Day Tweets Were SO BAD She Tried Deleting... BUUUT We Got Them (Pics)

Just when you thought Minnesota’s Democrat Senate nominee Peggy Flanagan couldn’t get any more unhinged about basic American history, along comes a fresh batch of her deleted tweets to remind everyone why she scrubbed her timeline in the first place.

Advertisement

While the rest of us are celebrating Columbus Day (or, you know, just existing in a country that exists because of European exploration), Flanagan is teaching her kid that the man who sailed the ocean blue was basically a lost tourist who “hurt people”—and apparently she’s proud enough of that take to have tweeted it before deciding the internet is forever and maybe she should hit delete.

Minnesota voters, this is the same woman who said she wouldn’t shed a tear when leftist vandals toppled the Columbus statue at the state Capitol.

Classy.

Peggy Flanagan’s deleted Christopher Columbus tweets. https://t.co/8cKFP3PGSk — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 12, 2026

The one where she called him an idiot, that's super classy.

But wait, there's MORE.

There's always more.

"The man that got lost and hurt people" - US Senate nominee Peggy Flanagan (D-MN) on Christopher Columbus Minnesota, don't let this lunatic win https://t.co/aT5CLTnFdM — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 12, 2026

She's just so awful.

Democrats, even you guys have to be sick of this sanctimonious crap, right?

@GrageDustin “Woke 1 was crazy” Friends, Peggy has been crazy for a very long time — Etonewowo (@etonewowo) October 12, 2026

Crazy is crazy.

So there you have it: Peggy Flanagan’s greatest hits on Christopher Columbus, carefully scrubbed from her timeline but forever preserved by people who actually believe history shouldn’t be rewritten to fit the latest progressive mood. Minnesota, if you’re looking for a senator who thinks the man who sailed the ocean blue is best remembered as “the guy who got lost and hurt people,” and who cheers when statues of him come down, she’s your candidate. The rest of us will be over here celebrating the country that actually exists — thanks in no small part to explorers who didn’t get lost on purpose.

============================================================

Related:

LOL—This! John Kennedy DECIMATES Democrats As Only He Can Sharing Words of Wisdom on Voting (WATCH)

#BoomRoasted: Greg Gutfeld Scores With MASTERFUL, The Five Guest Wannabe Leslie Marshall SLAM

WHOA: James Talarico Has Some 'Splainin' to Do That Has NOTHING to Do With His 12-Day Absence

Muslim Brotherhood 'FACT-CHECKED' Abdul El-Sayed's Claim of Having NO Connection to Them and OOPSIE

FAILS Basic Human DECENCY: X Takes WaPo to the CLEANERS for Ugly Hit Piece on Natalie Harp's Family

============================================================

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP. Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.