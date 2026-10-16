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WOOF: James Talarico Proves His INSANITY Talking About 'Showing Up' (and It Ain't Pretty) — WATCH

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 16, 2026 10:40 AM
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WOOF: James Talarico Proves His INSANITY Talking About 'Showing Up' (and It Ain't Pretty) — WATCH
Grok

James Talarico is out here delivering a sermon on the sacred duty of “showing up for the job interview” as U.S. senator—complete with a rally video scolding Ken Paxton for partying in London on the Fourth of July and Dubai with alleged fugitives while dodging debate stages — yet the same guy who just vanished from the campaign trail for nearly two weeks with a suspiciously persistent “flu” that had Paxton’s team and half the internet circulating missing-person posters and demanding proof of life. 

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The Presbyterian seminarian who spent his time off the trail apparently too contagious (or too something) to face Texas voters now wants credit for attending a friendly CNN town hall, as if that erases the disappearing act right before early voting. Nice try, preacher boy; maybe preach that “show up” gospel to the mirror before you start pointing fingers at Paxton’s travel itinerary.

We've seen a lot of tone-deaf Democrats over the decades (we've been doing this a long time), but this is pretty damn shameless.

Watch:

Dude. Read the room. Heck, READ THE STATE.

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Liar is putting it nicely.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | KEN PAXTON | TEXAS | UNITED ARAB EMIRATES | UNITED KINGDOM

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