WOOF: James Talarico Proves His INSANITY Talking About 'Showing Up' (and It Ain't Pretty) — WATCH

James Talarico is out here delivering a sermon on the sacred duty of “showing up for the job interview” as U.S. senator—complete with a rally video scolding Ken Paxton for partying in London on the Fourth of July and Dubai with alleged fugitives while dodging debate stages — yet the same guy who just vanished from the campaign trail for nearly two weeks with a suspiciously persistent “flu” that had Paxton’s team and half the internet circulating missing-person posters and demanding proof of life.

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The Presbyterian seminarian who spent his time off the trail apparently too contagious (or too something) to face Texas voters now wants credit for attending a friendly CNN town hall, as if that erases the disappearing act right before early voting. Nice try, preacher boy; maybe preach that “show up” gospel to the mirror before you start pointing fingers at Paxton’s travel itinerary.

We've seen a lot of tone-deaf Democrats over the decades (we've been doing this a long time), but this is pretty damn shameless.

Watch:

When you’re applying for the job of U.S. Senator, you should show up for the job interview. Ken Paxton showed up in London on the 4th of July to party with the British. He showed up in Dubai to party with fugitives. He’ll show up anywhere but a debate stage in Texas. https://t.co/r8KatCxjdq — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 16, 2026

Dude. Read the room. Heck, READ THE STATE.

@jamestalarico You literally disappeared for 12 days. Sit down, weirdo. — Jake West - A friendly ghost. (@JakeIsHere5x5) October 16, 2026

@jamestalarico You went missing for 12 straight days without any real explanation. We have enough members of Congress that donthat. GFY — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) October 16, 2026

@jamestalarico Texans will not be hiring you based off your past record... And your newly expressed lies. — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) October 16, 2026

@jamestalarico No way will Talafreako win in Texas. We know that he is a liar! — Mary 🇺🇸 (@MooreHomes1) October 16, 2026

Liar is putting it nicely.

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