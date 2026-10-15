DOWN Girl! Jessica Tarlov Falls All Over Herself Calling Jon Ossoff INCREDIBLE and It's Just CRINGE

Jessica Tarlov has once again decided that the path to relevance runs straight through Jon Ossoff’s press conference podium, and the results are as predictable as they are cringe.

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After Ossoff delivered the groundbreaking insight that Donald Trump is a “failure and a disgrace” whose legacy will be cemented as such, with J.D. Vance relegated to “a footnote in that disgrace,” Tarlov rushed to X to declare that the Georgia senator possesses “the unique ability to hammer Trump and in the same breath crush JD Vance’s future Presidential arguments.”

Incredible, she gushed.

Unique, even. Is it, though? Is it REALLY?

Jon Ossoff has the unique ability to hammer Trump and in the same breath crush JD Vance’s future Presidential arguments. Incredible. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) October 15, 2026

Because from here it looks a lot like every other Democrat who has spent the last decade recycling the same “Trump bad, MAGA bad, Republicans are a threat to democracy” script that has already been focus-grouped into oblivion.

Except, of course, there's an added element of cringe here.

Ossoff didn’t unveil a new policy, offer a substantive critique of Vance’s record, or even manage a particularly sharp line. He just said the quiet part loud in the way every ambitious Democrat does when the cameras are rolling and the midterms are close enough to smell. Calling Trump a historical failure is not a mic drop; it’s the default setting.

@JessicaTarlov Nobody that would vote Vance watches MSNOW — Scott Carroll (@Scocar45) October 15, 2026

What makes Tarlov’s reaction so embarrassing is how hard she’s been working to turn Ossoff into something he isn’t. She’s spent months floating him as the kind of “bro” Democrat who makes Jesse Watters sweat, the constituency-service king with the soft-focus camera work and the Republican-mayor endorsements. Now she’s treating a boilerplate insult as evidence of strategic genius.

@JessicaTarlov Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣. At this point I find it hard to believe that you are a real human. — Wendy 🇺🇸 (@wendyscott73) October 15, 2026

Heh.

@JessicaTarlov He’s as much of an idiot as you are, it’s not surprising that you’re impressed — Jeff Jarrett (@JeffPipelayerxl) October 15, 2026

@JessicaTarlov You are crushingly stupid — Tony Shaffer 🇺🇲☢️ (@tspooky) October 15, 2026

Crushingly stupid is putting it nicely.

The man is running for Reelection in a purple state; of course he’s going to call Trump a disgrace.

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That’s not crushing Vance’s 2028 prospects. That’s Tuesday.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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