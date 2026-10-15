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Womp WOMP! Jake Tapper Must Think Ilhan Omar Is TOAST to Go THERE About Her Investigation (WATCH)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 1:05 PM
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Womp WOMP! Jake Tapper Must Think Ilhan Omar Is TOAST to Go THERE About Her Investigation (WATCH)
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

On CNN’s The Lead, Jake Tapper sat painfully (watch his face) through a segment headlined “DOJ INVESTIGATING REP. OMAR FOR ALLEGED IMMIGRATION FRAUD, CONSPIRACY,” looking less like the network’s usual defender of the Squad and more like a man calculating how far he could press before the control room cut to commercial.

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Senior legal analyst Elie Honig calmly walked through the search of Omar’s home, the magistrate’s probable-cause finding, and the decades-old allegation that she or her father fudged her age around 2000 so she could piggyback on her father’s naturalization as a minor.

You know, the facts.

Tapper, for his part, kept circling the 'practical' questions: Why now, so close to the midterms? Could ongoing conspiracy or obstruction keep the old paperwork in play? And, most awkwardly for a CNN anchor, wouldn’t it have been smarter for the Congresswoman to have just come clean to the Biden Justice Department instead of leaving this for the current one?

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Except, it's not.

Watch.

Why would he ask that about the Biden administration? Surely our pal Jake can come up with a way to blame Trump.

Honig’s dry observation that some version of the inquiry began under Biden only sharpened the point. For a network that has spent years treating any scrutiny of Omar as inherently illegitimate, the exchange landed with all the subtlety of a chyron that refuses to say “alleged” quite hard enough.

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Yeah. Even Tapper knows it's bad.

If only she'd have fessed up when Biden was president! Then maybe she wouldn't be under investigation for immigration fraud

Womp WOMP indeed.

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News Topics DOJ | ILHAN OMAR | JAKE TAPPER

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