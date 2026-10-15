Womp WOMP! Jake Tapper Must Think Ilhan Omar Is TOAST to Go THERE About Her Investigation (WATCH)

On CNN’s The Lead, Jake Tapper sat painfully (watch his face) through a segment headlined “DOJ INVESTIGATING REP. OMAR FOR ALLEGED IMMIGRATION FRAUD, CONSPIRACY,” looking less like the network’s usual defender of the Squad and more like a man calculating how far he could press before the control room cut to commercial.

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Senior legal analyst Elie Honig calmly walked through the search of Omar’s home, the magistrate’s probable-cause finding, and the decades-old allegation that she or her father fudged her age around 2000 so she could piggyback on her father’s naturalization as a minor.

You know, the facts.

Tapper, for his part, kept circling the 'practical' questions: Why now, so close to the midterms? Could ongoing conspiracy or obstruction keep the old paperwork in play? And, most awkwardly for a CNN anchor, wouldn’t it have been smarter for the Congresswoman to have just come clean to the Biden Justice Department instead of leaving this for the current one?

IT'S ALL A PLOT.

Except, it's not.

Watch.

Jake Tapper KNOWS Ilhan Omar is COOKED! 😂 Just look at his facial expressions while the CNN legal analyst is talking. 😭 https://t.co/ync2uSAvX0 — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 14, 2026

Why would he ask that about the Biden administration? Surely our pal Jake can come up with a way to blame Trump.

Honig’s dry observation that some version of the inquiry began under Biden only sharpened the point. For a network that has spent years treating any scrutiny of Omar as inherently illegitimate, the exchange landed with all the subtlety of a chyron that refuses to say “alleged” quite hard enough.

Yeah. Even Tapper knows it's bad.

If only she'd have fessed up when Biden was president! Then maybe she wouldn't be under investigation for immigration fraud.

Womp WOMP indeed.

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