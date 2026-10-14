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MS NOW's Justice Reporter Gives Ilhan Omar an 'Everybody Does It' Defense

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 14, 2026 10:31 AM
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MS NOW's Justice Reporter Gives Ilhan Omar an 'Everybody Does It' Defense
Meme

Earlier this week Department of Homeland Security investigators, carrying a signed warrant from a federal judge, raided the Washington, D.C. home of Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar. 

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Rep. Ilhan Omar’s, D-Minn., immigration history is facing fresh scrutiny after federal agents searched her Washington, D.C., home, with new reports detailing subpoenas to relatives and a request from her congressional staff to change the birth year listed in public biographies. 

Federal investigators have subpoenaed Omar’s sister, Sahra Noor, and at least one other person in her family circle as they examine possible fraud and false statements in immigration paperwork, The New York Times reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the investigation. 

Fox News has also learned that subpoenas have been sent to multiple family members of Omar.

Omar is reportedly being investigated for possible immigration fraud (and other matters, according to Jeanine Pirro).

That could be a big deal, right? Well, fortunately for Omar, she has the Democrat spin machine at lefty outlets like MS NOW doing their thing.

Out: The walls are closing in!

In: Hey, everybody does it!

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It's good to be a corrupt Democrat when you have much of the media serving as your defense attorneys. 

Dilanian's saying that many more immigration papers should be scrutinized? Alrighty then.

"Fudged facts"? That's unintentionally hilarious but not surprising coming from a "journalist" who likes to carry water for the Democrats. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while running cover for the Democrats (and excusing their corruption). 

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News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | DHS | FOX NEWS | ILHAN OMAR

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