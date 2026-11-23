Munira Abdullahi announced her candidacy for mayor of Columbus, Ohio, on Friday, and according to Libs of TikTok, her biggest achievement is organizing an iftar at the Ohio State House.

Advertisement

Munira Abdullahi just announced her candidacy for Mayor of Columbus, Ohio Her biggest achievement is organizing an iftar at the Ohio State House so muslims can celebrate Ramadan https://t.co/xnZmGKZCxe — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 23, 2026

That's not the only video we have of Abdullahi, though. In an undated video, Abdullahi is shown speaking at a Muslim American Society convention, where she encourages Muslims to embody the Quran. She tells the audience that if they could just take action, in a year they could transform the world, "just as Salahuddin did," adding, "Just as the Ottoman Empire did." Ah yes, the Ottoman Empire, where non-Muslims were second-class subjects and faced restrictions and higher taxes.

Munira Abdullahi just announced she will be running for Columbus, Ohio mayor in 2027 Here she is at a Muslim Brotherhood-tied organization, advocating for an "Islamic REVOLUTION" worldwide https://t.co/Doo9KD8LGW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2026

Abdullahi wants to be Columbus mayor after pushing an Islamic revolution modeled on Saladin and the Ottomans, while leading a Muslim Brotherhood-tied organization. This is the Islamist playbook: enter American politics, then push the revolution. Columbus is next. https://t.co/qAmiOZEGrp — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) November 23, 2026

@ACTBrigitte Columbus is full of a bunch of idiots. Let me tell you. It wouldn’t be hard. And the Republican Party is nonexistent in Columbus. Maybe you could help the Republicans to get someone to run against her? They don’t even try. It’s so infuriating! — Anne (@BabyBoomer614) November 23, 2026

@ACTBrigitte And like the idiots most people in Columbus are they will happily vote this terrorist in and continue to push our state into a third-world country status. How disgusting. — James (@James6009950961) November 23, 2026

@ACTBrigitte I hope she loses. We need a serious Republican or even an independent to step to run against her. — True Freedom (@FreedmRings) November 23, 2026

In Columbus? That's not going to happen, unless the incumbent Democrat manages to hold on.

@EndWokeness High probability she’ll win. This is how they infect and conquer. — Herk (@NY_Vet_inUT) November 22, 2026

@NY_Vet_inUT Columbus, Ohio has the 2nd largest Somali community in the US It's very likely that she "wins" here — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 22, 2026

@EndWokeness @Sachinettiyil Ahh yes, Saladin who enslaved tens of thousands of Christians. The Ottoman Empire that enslaved MILLIONS more. Eff these people, every last one. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) November 23, 2026

Advertisement

@EndWokeness Columbus took down Christopher Columbus for oppression. Now a candidate is on video talking Islamic revolution and nobody blinks. — james (@JamesCallsIt) November 22, 2026

@EndWokeness Would you people just stop this insanity? I am so Muslim’d out, bro. Just fucking put the brakes on this shit, like now. Please and thank you. Sincerely, An American dad.. @StephenM @JDVance @realDonaldTrump — Ohms Law (@TeslaMill) November 22, 2026

@EndWokeness This is what the Democrats wanted. They are wanting to stay in power so desperately, that they invite these people into our lands to take over. How the hell did Abdul el Sayed get into the senate when his mom has ties to the Muslim brotherhood? Democrats — Dante Henderson (@DanteRHenderson) November 22, 2026

@EndWokeness COLUMBUS, WATCH THE VIDEO BEFORE MAY. 🇺🇸 State Rep. Munira Abdullahi wants to run your city in 2027. Voters deserve to know exactly what a candidate has said and who she said it to. Vet every one of them hard. Ohio, don't sleep on local races. — Tickled Orange (@TickledOrange) November 22, 2026

@EndWokeness NO! Good God Columbus wake up and get out there and VOTE!!!! — Don’s Daughter (@GenXamerica) November 22, 2026

Advertisement

@EndWokeness It is the taste of winning they got from few states. So they will try to use the same strategy. And media will support them. — 0xCognition (@_AmericaFirst28) November 23, 2026

@EndWokeness This is surreal. It is actually happening. — TheBillJustice (@TheBillJustice1) November 23, 2026

@EndWokeness Is this just a plant so we all have to vote for some dipshit Democrat to avoid this disaster. Well played @MayorGinther well played... — Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho 🇺🇸 (@BuckNutOSU) November 23, 2026

"So, who are your historical heroes? The great political thinkers? Washington? Jefferson?" "No, Salahuddin."

The best Republicans can hope for is that the incumbent Democrat holds on.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.