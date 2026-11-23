We wondered exactly what the city council of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, was doing, but thanks to Mayor Nadia Mohamed's handy TikTok caption, we know that they were "celebrating their Somali neighbors." They chose to do this by holding the most cringeworthy dance party we've seen since Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson busted out "the robot" with embarrassed-looking staffers on a rooftop back in September.

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Meet St. Louis Park’s Somali mayor, Nadia Mohamed, and the City Council. Living proof that Democrats thrive on political circus. https://t.co/PQYkpYtQMm — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Nothing worse than a white liberal, absolute nothing. 🇺🇸 — Bugsy Siegel (@BugsySiegerkfy) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Theater kids that never grew up. It’s a joke, these fucking idiots are in charge of city functions while dancing around like junior high kids. Grown ass adults. Pathetic. — Spacecoastdrmn (@spacecoastdrmn) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Why are these idiots always singing and dancing? Unfulfilled "theater kids"? — GMoney (@GeralynSculley) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 2027 Tax Increases: City of Louis Park ⬆️7.43% St Louis Park Schools⬆️ 21.6% Hennepin County⬆️ 8.15% Dancing parade of fools. Yuck it up while St Louis Park homeowners get fucked. You're all a disgrace. — Steve Stifler (@MWMan60) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Scammed the taxpayers, got caught up in major fraud schemes and they’re still out here dancing. Absolute circus 🎪🤡 — A.D (@CR7Dilly) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Yet, inexplicably, they expect the citizens of St. Louis Park to take them seriously in matters of city budgets, police and fire protection, infrastructure. You've got an a real clown show there St. Louis Park. Don't expect it to get better. — RVdreamin (@fulltiminfun) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Can you imagine doing this? Can you imagine voting for it and expecting your government to run efficiently? And professionally? — Edith (@Edith83120) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Are these the adults in charge they keep talking about? — Steven Evans J (@StevenEvanJ) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Look how low the white guys will stoop to keep a job. Pathetic. Glad I don't know them. — TREV (@TREV19a) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 Fools. Don’t they know how stupid they look to the rest of us. Acting like retards for the Somalis. Totally corrupt. — Elvis Perry (@Misterboogie69) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 The suicidal empathy, useful idiots and castrated men are at it again. — SunOfABeach (@SunSea141414) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 All the white guys in that video....their wives' boyfriends are laughing their dicks off at them. — Esteban Magsius (@chocochicken99) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 These people are so fucking weird 🤦‍♂️ — Based Anamoly 💯 (@basedanamoly) November 23, 2026

@ImMeme0 She spent Independence Day in SOMALIA, visiting her masters. — Kate Purdy (@KatePurdy) November 23, 2026

Fact check: True. Mohamed spent America's 250th birthday in the palace of Somalia's president, where she was reportedly greeted with a massive royal welcome. She said that “America is losing its Americaness” because Somalis are afraid after fraud and ICE crackdowns.

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Mayor Nadia Mohamed of St. Louis Park (MN) spent her July 4th in the palace of Somalia's president: https://t.co/JegCr7bzuK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2026

@ImMeme0 Liberal men have to be the gayest thing to ever exist — MoMo2025 (@Man_of_brown) November 23, 2026

Doug already used our clown car graphic for one of his posts today, so this editor will have to find something else.

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