Minnesota Mayor Observes America's 250th by Meeting With Somalia's President at His Palace

We'd have thought (well, not really) that the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States would have been a cause for all Americans to celebrate … maybe have a cookout and take in some of that toxic firework smoke blowing out of D.C. As our own Grateful Calvin reported, though, the usual celebrity suspects, including Mark Ruffalo and Joan Baez (described as a star-studded cast), staged counter-programming to Freedom 250 with a reading of "On Tyranny," published during President Donald Trump's first term.

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On the eve of the Fourth, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surrounded himself at George Washington's desk at City Hall with newly naturalized citizens and reminded us that true patriotism is dissent.

Nadia Mohamed, mayor of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, didn't oversee the holiday festivities in her town. As Libs of TikTok reported last week, she skipped the country and flew to Somalia.

St. Louis Park, Minnesota Mayor Nadia Mohamed, who was born in Somalia, just arrived in Somalia to a massive royal welcome.



She said “America is losing its Americaness” because Somalis are afraid after fraud and ICE crackdowns



So why doesn’t she just stay in Somalia?? pic.twitter.com/4wSBtX4mtG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 3, 2026

America is losing its Americaness, but not for the reasons she thinks.

End Wokeness reports that Mohamed spent the Fourth of July in the Somali presidential palace.

Mayor Nadia Mohamed of St. Louis Park (MN) spent her July 4th in the palace of Somalia's president: pic.twitter.com/JegCr7bzuK — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2026

Our country gave her free housing and food when she got here in 2006. Zero gratitude. https://t.co/TlkcFLUgPk — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 5, 2026

Just look at all those American flags.

They're showing us exactly who they are. — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) July 6, 2026

On the day America celebrates shaking off tyrants, she flew halfway around the world to bask in the palace of Somalia’s president because nothing says “dedicated public servant” like prioritizing your ancestral kleptocracy over the taxpayers dumb enough to elect you. — Tituswoman (@tituswoman) July 5, 2026

Elected officials need to remember who they represent. Traveling abroad on July 4th while holding local office in the US is a massive optics miss. — Stacie Gerbers (@StacieGerbyo) July 5, 2026

Not for her constituents.

Please don’t come back to the US. We literally don’t need you. — Hugh (Friggin) Dingus (@AllDeezAliens) July 5, 2026

She immigrated here at 10, became mayor thanks to American opportunity, then ditches Independence Day to cozy up with Somalia’s leadership. If your heart is still in Mogadishu, maybe you shouldn’t be running an American city. — Derek P. (@dabon93) July 5, 2026

Tell me your loyalty isn’t to America without telling me your loyalty isn’t to America…. — Jennifer Copeland (@JenniferCo93891) July 5, 2026

I was told people from Somalia were fleeing war and this guy has his own palace living it up? — Xuser6 (@Xuser67895) July 5, 2026

She should not be allowed back in the country. These people are only here to defraud us and send all of their ill-gotten gains back to Somalia. She needs to be denaturalized and deported back to her homeland since she has no problem being there. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) July 5, 2026

Look at the welcome that the mayor of St. Louis Park received … it really was a massive royal welcome. We wonder why she's so loved there. Like, really wonder.

Definitely fraud happening in St. Louis Park. Guaranteed. 💯 Slam dunk. — Son of a Sailor (@DSCUSN94) July 6, 2026

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How many billions of our tax dollars have been fraudulently funneled to corrupt Somalia government goons? — julezy (@JulezySays) July 5, 2026

She needs to be denied entry on false representation of her immigration. — Dawn L. Bryce (@dnjbryce) July 5, 2026

Who paid for that expensive trip?

Oh wait ….. it’s Minnesota — MarineVet (@drummy46) July 6, 2026

That country looks safe enough for them to return. — Madras Trichy (@MadrasTrichy) July 6, 2026

So she fled to America ostensibly because of civil war and turmoil, but she still vacations there? Seems like America is getting fucked again. — Steve Stifler (@MWMan60) July 6, 2026

She must be something for the president of Somalia to make time to meet a suburban American mayor.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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