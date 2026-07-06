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Minnesota Mayor Observes America's 250th by Meeting With Somalia's President at His Palace

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 06, 2026
Twitter

We'd have thought (well, not really) that the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence and the founding of the United States would have been a cause for all Americans to celebrate … maybe have a cookout and take in some of that toxic firework smoke blowing out of D.C. As our own Grateful Calvin reported, though, the usual celebrity suspects, including Mark Ruffalo and Joan Baez (described as a star-studded cast), staged counter-programming to Freedom 250 with a reading of "On Tyranny," published during President Donald Trump's first term. 

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On the eve of the Fourth, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani surrounded himself at George Washington's desk at City Hall with newly naturalized citizens and reminded us that true patriotism is dissent. 

Nadia Mohamed, mayor of St. Louis Park, Minnesota, didn't oversee the holiday festivities in her town. As Libs of TikTok reported last week, she skipped the country and flew to Somalia.

America is losing its Americaness, but not for the reasons she thinks.

End Wokeness reports that Mohamed spent the Fourth of July in the Somali presidential palace.

Just look at all those American flags.

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Not for her constituents.

Look at the welcome that the mayor of St. Louis Park received … it really was a massive royal welcome. We wonder why she's so loved there. Like, really wonder.

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She must be something for the president of Somalia to make time to meet a suburban American mayor.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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