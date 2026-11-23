As Twitchy reported earlier, Nvidia stock rebounded after Jensen Huang was reinstated as CEO, recovering nearly all of its losses since he stepped down after revealing he had an affair. Huang's return came three days after professor and podcaster Scott Galloway declared, "There's absolutely no f**king way this guy is being rehired." Leading Democrats like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries called Huang a national security risk, overlooking their own support for former Rep. Eric Swalwell.

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As someone who knows a little bit about scandals, Hillary Clinton came up with a clever name for the Nvidia scandal.

Is it a national security scandal? Yes. Is it a corruption scandal? Yes. Is it an insider trading scandal? Yes. Is it a market manipulation scandal? Yes. If it’s “super intelligence,” call it Supergate. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 23, 2026

Was having a private server a scandal? Yes. Was letting 4 Americans die in Benghazi your fault? Yes. Is wiping evidence from your hard drive a felony? Yes. Did your husband Bill bang the secretary? Yes. "What difference does it make at this point" Trump was right, you do belong in prison. — J (@JayTC53) November 23, 2026

"… do belong in prison."

@HillaryClinton Did you forget what your husband did IN the people's house? — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Did your husband fuck an intern in the Oval Office? Yes. — John Cocktostin (@The_JCocktosin) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton This is incredible coming from a Clinton. 😂😂😂 — Lisa Renee Shaffer (@ReneeSamShaffer) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Is it anything like Whitewater? — $Daghdah (@Daghdah) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Thank you for normalizing destruction of subpoenaed evidence. New rules! — Salty Texan (@texan_maga) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton At least you got gold standard credentials as a scandal expert. #ClintonAndScandalIsLIkePeanutButterAndJelly — RJK (@A_dot_Ham414) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton You’ve finally unlocked your replies. Clintons are experts at corruption and scandals, right? — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton @reggiebblue Tell us about cattle futures grandma. — Chuck (@StilltheWarlord) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Said the lady who is a sophisticated commodities trader turning $1k into $100k in a year. Okay, Hillary; tell us more 🙄 — Karl Dickey (@KarlDickeyFL) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Imagine that! The most corrupt human being to ever work in our government @HillaryClinton has an opinion on corruption. ***I am happy and I would NEVER do anything to harm myself*** — Dyler Turden (@Kirkshaun1357) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton I seem to recall you let Russia have a lot of our natural resources and the Clinton Foundation getting all kinds of " donations". — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Did you think that it’s as bad as having your own private server in your basement? — GDawg (@GaryDaw41889013) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton You forgot to turn off your replies this time. If anyone knows about scandal, it’s you and your skank husband. Pot meet kettle — Josie Weinblass (@JosieWeinblass) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton You are a walking scandal. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Your entire life has been about corruption, graft, and grifting, and you're married to a perv. — Al-E-Gator (@FlBirder) November 23, 2026

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@HillaryClinton Notice she didn't bring up the "infidelity" because he husband was literally banging an intern in the OVAL OFFICE! — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) November 23, 2026

@HillaryClinton Hillary had to jump on the left's anti NVIDIA post campaign. Im surprised she left the comment section open. — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) November 23, 2026

We are too — she's usually pretty consistent about shutting down any replies. Was stripping the classified headings off of sensitive documents and exchanging emails with the president over an unsecured, homebrew server a security scandal? Does she think we don't remember? Clinton's entire adult life is "Supergate."

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