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Scott Jennings Leaves Katie Porter SPEECHLESS (1st Time for Everything) in Heated Talarico Debate

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 11:50 AM
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Scott Jennings Leaves Katie Porter SPEECHLESS (1st Time for Everything) in Heated Talarico Debate
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Scott Jennings didn’t just push back — he completely dismantled Katie Porter’s attempt to sell James Talarico as a Texas-friendly Democrat. 

As he often does with Democrats and lefties, big and small.

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That sounds like an ad ... anywho.

The failed California gubernatorial candidate claimed on CNN that Talarico is “going to win” the Senate race against Ken Paxton “on the issues.” Porter pointed to topics like data centers, AI, and high gas prices, insisting the “issues favor Talarico.” 

And luckily, she did not throw any scalding mashed potatoes at Scott.

Jennings immediately pressed her for specifics on what Talarico has actually proposed to fix any of it — and got silence. He then recited Talarico’s own record back to her: attacking the oil and gas industry as a “blight,” coming after capitalism, and referring to being a white male as a “virus.” Jennings asked if any of that sounds like a middle-of-the-road Democrat Texas voters would embrace. Porter had no rebuttal.

Watch.

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We're not sure we've ever seen Porter speechless before.

It's a good look for her.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE | DATA CENTERS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TEXAS

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