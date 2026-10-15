Scott Jennings Leaves Katie Porter SPEECHLESS (1st Time for Everything) in Heated Talarico Debate

Scott Jennings didn’t just push back — he completely dismantled Katie Porter’s attempt to sell James Talarico as a Texas-friendly Democrat.

As he often does with Democrats and lefties, big and small.

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The failed California gubernatorial candidate claimed on CNN that Talarico is “going to win” the Senate race against Ken Paxton “on the issues.” Porter pointed to topics like data centers, AI, and high gas prices, insisting the “issues favor Talarico.”

And luckily, she did not throw any scalding mashed potatoes at Scott.

Jennings immediately pressed her for specifics on what Talarico has actually proposed to fix any of it — and got silence. He then recited Talarico’s own record back to her: attacking the oil and gas industry as a “blight,” coming after capitalism, and referring to being a white male as a “virus.” Jennings asked if any of that sounds like a middle-of-the-road Democrat Texas voters would embrace. Porter had no rebuttal.

Watch.

FAILED gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter got STOMPED by Scott Jennings after claiming Democrat James Talarico is “going to win” on the issues. Porter looked like she was about to LOSE IT on air. All Jennings had to do was repeat Talarico’s own words back to her to completely destroy her narrative. He couldn’t believe what he was hearing. JENNINGS: “On what issue do you mean?!” PORTER: “Data centers, AI. He is way stronger and people are big mad about that…” “Oil prices, the price of fueling up…filling up their pickup truck, the issues favor Talarico.” JENNINGS: “What has he proposed to do anything about that?” [Silence from Porter] Jennings then laid out Talarico’s own positions. JENNINGS: “He’s he’s come after the oil and gas industry. He’s called it a blight. He’s tried to get rid of it. He’s come after capitalism.” “He’s referred to being a White male as a, ‘virus.’” “Do you think that sounds like a middle of the road Democrat that Texas could identify with?!” Porter had no rebuttal, and Jennings knew it. — Overton (@overton_news) October 14, 2026

We're not sure we've ever seen Porter speechless before.

It's a good look for her.

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