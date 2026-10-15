Yikes, BRO: James Talarico's Giggly Response When Asked About Having the Flu Says SOOO Much (Watch)

James Talarico opened his CNN town hall by giggling through an explanation that he had abandoned the campaign trail because of a “nasty case of the flu,” treating the whole stretch of missed events like a lighthearted anecdote.

Advertisement

Silly HIM, he had the flu and couldn't be bothered to make even the smallest appearance because ... giggle giggle ... reasons.

You know who giggles when they explain controversial things? LIARS.

The Texas Democrat’s too-chipper delivery lands awkwardly after days of questions about his whereabouts, recycled campaign footage, and shifting accounts of where he actually was.

Laughing it off on national television is one way to handle the scrutiny, but it does little to settle the lingering doubts about how straightforward the story has been.

WATCH:

Talarico starts his town hall with CNN giggling about abandoning the campaign trail because of a "nasty case of the flu." https://t.co/XoRcBFjrfi — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 15, 2026

It's almost creepy, right? And let's be honest, the guy IS creepy.

@townhallcom He just had the Flu https://t.co/Z9dYfW355s — Deep State Response Team 🇺🇸 (@DStateRespTeam) October 15, 2026

Yup, that's all.

@townhallcom Watching him with the sound down is very revealing. He doesn't move like a normal person. Also, this is one of two outfits he always wears. — Not Jane Austen (@atwaSDOK) October 15, 2026

There is something very very VERY off-putting about him.

@townhallcom Was he not vaccinated? — Atlas84.io (@Atlas84io) October 15, 2026

Oof, fair question.

Also a fair question.

@townhallcom He is so fake. Such a fraud. — MN Chop 🇺🇸 (@Jburg42) October 15, 2026

One of the fakest, and considering how fake Democrats are as a whole, yeah, that's really saying something.

============================================================

Related:

Hillary Clinton Pairing Up for Temporary Midterms Pod, and We Just Threw Up in Our Mouths a Little

Abdul El-Sayed Clearly Did NOT Expect NBC to Confront Him With Muslim Brotherhood Lie (They DID!)

He Was STUNNED: Texas Christian OWNS James Talarico for Claiming Bible Is Silent on Abortion (WATCH)

He KNOWS He's Chris Cuomo, Right? Chris Cuomo Lecturing MAGA for 'Lying' About Illness BACKFIRES

Mollie Hemingway WRECKS Marc Elias With His Own Pathetic Attempt at Self-Promotion and GRIFTING

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.