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Yikes, BRO: James Talarico's Giggly Response When Asked About Having the Flu Says SOOO Much (Watch)

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 10:05 AM
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Yikes, BRO: James Talarico's Giggly Response When Asked About Having the Flu Says SOOO Much (Watch)
AP Photo/Brenda Bazán

James Talarico opened his CNN town hall by giggling through an explanation that he had abandoned the campaign trail because of a “nasty case of the flu,” treating the whole stretch of missed events like a lighthearted anecdote. 

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Silly HIM, he had the flu and couldn't be bothered to make even the smallest appearance because ... giggle giggle ... reasons. 

You know who giggles when they explain controversial things? LIARS.

The Texas Democrat’s too-chipper delivery lands awkwardly after days of questions about his whereabouts, recycled campaign footage, and shifting accounts of where he actually was. 

Laughing it off on national television is one way to handle the scrutiny, but it does little to settle the lingering doubts about how straightforward the story has been.

WATCH:

It's almost creepy, right? And let's be honest, the guy IS creepy.

Yup, that's all.

There is something very very VERY off-putting about him.

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Oof, fair question.

Also a fair question.

One of the fakest, and considering how fake Democrats are as a whole, yeah, that's really saying something.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CNN | DEMOCRAT PARTY | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

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