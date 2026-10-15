Chris Murphy DESPERATELY Tries Keeping Straight Face As Co-Dem Angie Nixon Says CUH-RAZY Stuff -VID

As Twitchy readers know, Angie Nixon is a crazy, insane-o, bats**t Democrat Socialist who very openly talked about putting her Republican opponent in jail.

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Yeah, she's nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

In case you missed it, here's where the nut-bag talked about jailing Ashley Moody.

Watch:

INSANE! Florida Democrat Angie Nixon now says she will also “lock up" her political opponent if elected to the Senate: NIXON: "I want her locked up and punished in jail." CNN: "You want your Republican opponent locked up?” NIXON: "Yeah, basically…” https://t.co/t2TG5TCR9y — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 14, 2026

What we find even funnier is Chris Murphy sitting there trying to pretend Nixon isn't a complete loon destroying his party from the inside out. If we didn't know better, we might think Murphy was very gassy and doing his best not to pull a Swalwell.

Either way, it was not great for him.

At all.

Chris Murphy goes on CNN just to be humiliated. — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 15, 2026

His FACE.

We realize he didn't mean for it to be funny but ... it's funny.

Congrats to @ChrisMurphyCT Thank to your desperation for relevance we’ll forever have this video of you awkwardly endorsing this banana republic nut job. Since you didn’t disagree we can only assume you support her calls to arrest your Senate colleagues Ashley Moody. — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 15, 2026

And all he could do was sit there looking stupider than usual.

Ouch.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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