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Chris Murphy DESPERATELY Tries Keeping Straight Face As Co-Dem Angie Nixon Says CUH-RAZY Stuff -VID

Sam J. Follow @PolitiBunny
Oct 15, 2026 1:25 PM
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Chris Murphy DESPERATELY Tries Keeping Straight Face As Co-Dem Angie Nixon Says CUH-RAZY Stuff -VID
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

As Twitchy readers know, Angie Nixon is a crazy, insane-o, bats**t Democrat Socialist who very openly talked about putting her Republican opponent in jail. 

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Yeah, she's nuttier than a squirrel's BM.

In case you missed it, here's where the nut-bag talked about jailing Ashley Moody.

Watch:

What we find even funnier is Chris Murphy sitting there trying to pretend Nixon isn't a complete loon destroying his party from the inside out. If we didn't know better, we might think Murphy was very gassy and doing his best not to pull a Swalwell. 

Either way, it was not great for him.

At all.

His FACE.

We realize he didn't mean for it to be funny but ... it's funny.

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And all he could do was sit there looking stupider than usual.

Ouch.

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Hillary Clinton Pairing Up for Temporary Midterms Pod, and We Just Threw Up in Our Mouths a Little

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | CHRIS MURPHY | SENATE | VIDEO

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