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Fl Dem Senate Hopeful Angie Nixon: ‘Abolish Prisons? Nah, I Just Want Ashley Moody Locked Up in One’

Just Mindy Follow @just_mindy
Oct 14, 2026 8:30 PM
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Fl Dem Senate Hopeful Angie Nixon: ‘Abolish Prisons? Nah, I Just Want Ashley Moody Locked Up in One’
AP Photo/Mike Stewart

People who are outside of Florida probably don't know how NUTS Angie Nixon is. She's crazy. She showed a little of that today.

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The host gave her a chance to walk it back. Nope, she doubled down. She wants to jail Republicans. Ashley Moody is an attorney who has done great things. She was then nominated for the Senate by Governor DeSantis and has continued to represent Florida well. There is nothing about her that is radical, at all. 

She should not get one vote. She will, but she should not.

They want power, period.

He's debasing himself by appearing with this lunatic. Good thing he's a terrible person, as well. 

She's literally a Socialist

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Dumb and dumber.

Democrats. That's the party.

He should be quiet more often.

Anyone who has watched her for long totally expected it.

Apparently.

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She's more honest than most of the Commies.

Florida absolutely cannot elect this tyrant.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ASHLEY MOODY | CHRIS MURPHY | DEMOCRAT PARTY | FLORIDA

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