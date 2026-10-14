Fl Dem Senate Hopeful Angie Nixon: ‘Abolish Prisons? Nah, I Just Want Ashley Moody Locked Up in One’

People who are outside of Florida probably don't know how NUTS Angie Nixon is. She's crazy. She showed a little of that today.

Angie Nixon: "They're spreading lies about me saying I want to abolish prisons... Why would I want to do that when I want [Ashley Moody] locked up and jailed." CNN: "You want your Republican opponent locked up?" Angie Nixon: "Yeah basically. I absolutely want that to happen." https://t.co/KkfiWKhIi6 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 14, 2026

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The host gave her a chance to walk it back. Nope, she doubled down. She wants to jail Republicans. Ashley Moody is an attorney who has done great things. She was then nominated for the Senate by Governor DeSantis and has continued to represent Florida well. There is nothing about her that is radical, at all.

Florida democrats nominated a crazy person. And she’s going to get slaughtered down here. (Just landed in Florida.) — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 14, 2026

She should not get one vote. She will, but she should not.

Aaaaand the mask comes off. They don't want to abolish prisons. They just want to change who is in them. — Ward Clark (@TheGreatLander) October 14, 2026

They want power, period.

Chris Murphy just sits there. — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) October 14, 2026

He's debasing himself by appearing with this lunatic. Good thing he's a terrible person, as well.

The notion that leadership should be determined by voting and not by imprisonment of opponents is incomprehensible to some people. — Jodka (@JodkaVello) October 14, 2026

She's literally a Socialist.

Stupidity and look who is sitting beside her in full support @ChrisMurphyCT More of the same. — Teresa C. (@TeresaZebra4445) October 14, 2026

Dumb and dumber.

leftist loon — Cpl Agarn 🇺🇸 (@c_Agarn) October 14, 2026

Which party uses the Justice system to go after their political opponents?? — Triggery (@Triggery556) October 14, 2026

Democrats. That's the party.

Lmao, Murphy is speechless — . (@TonyJo01) October 14, 2026

He should be quiet more often.

That was a curveball I wasn't expecting. — WestCoastWarrior (@warrior_coast) October 14, 2026

Anyone who has watched her for long totally expected it.

@AngieNixon is a looney nut case and will never be a senator representing Florida. — Linsdesign (@Linsdesign21) October 14, 2026

@greg_price11 What's the crime? Having the audacity to run against her? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) October 14, 2026

Apparently.

@greg_price11 Mind you, there is a sitting US senator smiling like a good little boy next to her as she said it — JP (@jfpthefourth) October 14, 2026

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@greg_price11 At least she is being honest about their evil plans. Not that Florida would ever elect this lunatic. But it’s a good thing for others to see what the DSA wants done. — Khaylee (@RealKhaylee) October 14, 2026

She's more honest than most of the Commies.

@greg_price11 Nixon told CNN she "absolutely" wants Ashley Moody locked up. In February she posted she couldn't wait for Trump to be arrested. That's not a Senate campaign, that's a revenge tour, and Florida voters can see it. — Brandon Cronise (@CroniseBrandon) October 14, 2026

Florida absolutely cannot elect this tyrant.

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