According to reports, Russia has lost a whole lot of soldiers during this war with Ukraine. There are so many, the total is more than all the American soldiers lost in both World Wars and the Korean War. Oh, and also Vietnam.

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720,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in Ukraine war, it is claimed following Kremlin data hack https://t.co/4ZX8Uaf0Vh — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) November 24, 2026

For context: This is more than the U.S. lost in WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam combined. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) November 24, 2026

That is staggering.

Sacrificing this many of your own citizens for your imperial whims is monstrous. — Robby Soave (@robbysoave) November 24, 2026

Horrific behavior.

Much like his Soviet and Tsarist predecessors, Putin also thinks his strongest asset is having more cannon fodder than his enemies. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) November 24, 2026

He clearly doesn't care about his countrymen.

Putin doesn’t care. That’s how little he cares about regular Russians. He’s willing to sacrifice millions of Russians for a pointless war to get more land. Keep that in mind when you see certain dishonest podcasters/influencers try to paint him as prioritizing Russian interests. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 24, 2026

Trying to paint Putin as a hero or the good guy is ludicrous.

To put in context, this is 15x of the combined casualties of the Afghanistan, First and Second Chechen wars. It's also 0.5% of the entire Russian population. Combine that with the covid deaths and Putin is literally killing off Russians https://t.co/J7clPBaFhz — Bakhti Nishanov (@b_nishanov) November 24, 2026

Put this 720,000 number into perspective… US deaths in Iraq/Afghan Wars: 7k Vietnam: 58k Korea: 37k World War II: 405k World War I: 117k Revolutionary, 1812, Spanish-Amer, Persian Gulf: 10k Russia lost more troops in Ukraine than the US lost in all the above wars COMBINED. — Politics1.com (@Politics1com) November 24, 2026

It's unfathomable.

Putin is on his way to killing almost a million of his own people for absolutely no reason. — Jim Burnett (@jamesfburnett) November 24, 2026

Literally.

Don’t start a war you can’t finish — Kenzie (@Kenzie06owo) November 24, 2026

And he clearly can't win it.

My big prediction for next year is that this conflict will come to an end in 2027, one way or another. — Kachi Obinwanne (@Onyiimaria) November 24, 2026

It's way past time.

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