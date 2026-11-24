You really have to admire Gavin Newsom's commitment to the bit.

Less than three weeks after he decided every last person on California's death row deserved a break, he's suddenly very, VERY concerned about who gets clemency and why.

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As long as the guy handing it out is named Trump, of course. The self-awareness here is hovering somewhere around zero, and X was more than happy to remind him.

No president should be able to sell a pardon. Today, I’m calling for sweeping federal reform of the presidential pardon power. The Justice Department is not Donald Trump’s personal law firm. Justice is NOT for sale. https://t.co/dyyJPIm2X5 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 24, 2026

This freaking guy.

@GavinNewsom Been running for President for three years already. Worst campaign ever. — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 24, 2026

@GavinNewsom Sit down. https://t.co/CrOEv2GiPX — Beautyinnis 🇺🇸 (@beautyinnis) November 24, 2026

All the way down.

@GavinNewsom Ok hairgel, you are so much worse with fraud and corruption. — BuffaloRon (@BuffaloRon) November 24, 2026

@GavinNewsom You literally stayed the death penalty for people who murdered and abused children. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 24, 2026

@GavinNewsom You're one SICK puppy. — Almost Normal (@93A4Jules) November 24, 2026

Accurate.

@GavinNewsom Aren’t you the guy that just commuted sentences for child murderers? — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) November 24, 2026

Yeah. That's him.

If Gavin really wants to clean up how clemency gets handed out in this country, he doesn't have to go all the way to Washington. He could start with the 548 he took care of earlier this month, and he could explain it to the victims' families while he's at it. But that would mean looking in the mirror, and we all know Gavin only does that to fix his hair.

Something tells us this is less about reform and more about 2028.

And hair gel. Lots and lots of hair gel.

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