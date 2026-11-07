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Gavin Newsom Hit With Reality Checks After Slamming Trump's Choice for WH Chief of Staff

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Nov 07, 2026 8:50 AM
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Gavin Newsom Hit With Reality Checks After Slamming Trump's Choice for WH Chief of Staff
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

As we told you yesterday, President Trump announced that Susie Wiles would be leaving the position of White House chief of staff, and her replacement is Stephen Miller

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The Democrats proved what a great choice that is when they immediately started having more meltdowns, and they're all now expressing the usual massive level of outrage. Among them is California Governor and likely candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, Gavin Newsom. 

"Innocent people are dead because of him," says the governor who supported the open border that has resulted in tragic consequences for many American citizens. Take ALL the seats, Gavin.

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Then there's this: 

Oh, and one more thing: 

Bingo!

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Twitchy VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2028 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | STEPHEN MILLER

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