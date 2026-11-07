Gavin Newsom Hit With Reality Checks After Slamming Trump's Choice for WH Chief of Staff

As we told you yesterday, President Trump announced that Susie Wiles would be leaving the position of White House chief of staff, and her replacement is Stephen Miller.

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The Democrats proved what a great choice that is when they immediately started having more meltdowns, and they're all now expressing the usual massive level of outrage. Among them is California Governor and likely candidate for the Democrat presidential nomination in 2028, Gavin Newsom.

Donald Trump just promoted one of the most vile thugs to ever slither into the Oval Office. This is an insult to every American who voted for change on Tuesday. Stephen Miller cooked up the sadistic mass deportation regime that ripped apart families and trampled basic civil rights. Innocent people are dead because of him. Voters rejected his cruelty and extremism. This is sick. — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) November 6, 2026

"Innocent people are dead because of him," says the governor who supported the open border that has resulted in tragic consequences for many American citizens. Take ALL the seats, Gavin.

Then there's this:

You literally just commuted the death sentences of over 500 MURDERERS — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2026

The man who just commuted the death sentences of 548 murderers, spitting in the face of THOUSANDS of distraught family members, has some thoughts on cruelty and sadism. — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) November 6, 2026

Oh, and one more thing:

If you had any doubt, this confirms Miller is terrific. — ColonelTowner-Watkins (@ColonelTowner) November 7, 2026

Bingo!

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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